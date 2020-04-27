Configuration utility for Angular

ngx-config uses APP_INITIALIZER which executes a function when Angular app is initialized, and delay the completion of initialization process until application settings have been provided.

Name Description NPM @ngx-config/core Configuration utility for Angular @ngx-config/http-loader Loader for ngx-config that provides application settings using http @ngx-config/merge-loader Loader for ngx-config that provides application settings by executing loaders in parallel and in series

Examples

ng-seed/universal and fulls1z3/example-app are officially maintained projects, showcasing common patterns and best practices for ngx-config .

Contributing

If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:

Thanks to

JetBrains, for their support to this open source project with free WebStorm licenses.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Burak Tasci