Cache utility for Angular
|Name
|Description
|NPM
|@ngx-cache/core
|@ngx-cache/platform-browser
|SPA/Browser platform implementation of ngx-cache
|@ngx-cache/platform-server
|Server platform implementation of ngx-cache
|@ngx-cache/fs-storage
|Fs storage for ngx-cache (server platform)
ngx-cache.
If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:
The MIT License (MIT)
Copyright (c) 2019 Burak Tasci