cor

@ngx-cache/core

by Burak Tasci
9.0.0 (see all)

Cache utility for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

1.5K

GitHub Stars

150

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

ngx-cache

Cache utility for Angular

Conventional Commits Angular Style Guide

Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.

Packages:

NameDescriptionNPM
@ngx-cache/coreCache utility for Angularnpm version
@ngx-cache/platform-browserSPA/Browser platform implementation of ngx-cachenpm version
@ngx-cache/platform-serverServer platform implementation of ngx-cachenpm version
@ngx-cache/fs-storageFs storage for ngx-cache (server platform)npm version

Examples

  • ng-seed/universal is an officially maintained seed project, showcasing common patterns and best practices for ngx-cache.

Contributing

If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:

Thanks to

  • JetBrains, for their support to this open source project with free WebStorm licenses.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Burak Tasci

