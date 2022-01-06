Builder To Run Source Map Explorer

Want to run the source-map-explorer with Angular? This builder does it for you with zero configuration.

Setting up this Builder

ng add @ngx-builders/ analyze OR ng add @ngx-builders/ analyze

NOTE: This version uses npx to install source-map-explorer temporarily if it isn't installed already. If you don't have npx installed, please install it.

We will remove this dependecny in future updates.

That's it. Now, you are good to go

Now whenever you want to analyze your angular project just run a command ng run [YOUR_PROJECT_NAME]:analyze and it will run the source-map-explorer.

📦 Options

optional

Default: false (boolean)

(boolean) Example: ng run [YOUR_PROJECT_NAME]:analyze --gzip – Give the stats of gzip bundle.



optional

Default: false (boolean)

(boolean) Example: ng run [YOUR_PROJECT_NAME]:analyze --diffLoading=true – You can change to true if differential loading is enabled.



License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!