openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ngx-builders/analyze

by ngx-builders
2.3.3 (see all)

typescript, builder

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.9K

GitHub Stars

85

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

source-map-analyzer

npm version Node.js CI npm downloads

Builder To Run Source Map Explorer

All Contributors

Want to run the source-map-explorer with Angular? This builder does it for you with zero configuration.

Setting up this Builder

ng add @ngx-builders/analyze
OR
ng add @ngx-builders/analyze --project={projectName}

NOTE: This version uses npx to install source-map-explorer temporarily if it isn't installed already. If you don't have npx installed, please install it.

We will remove this dependecny in future updates.

That's it. Now, you are good to go

Now whenever you want to analyze your angular project just run a command ng run [YOUR_PROJECT_NAME]:analyze and it will run the source-map-explorer.

📦 Options

--gzip

  • optional
  • Default: false (boolean)
  • Example:
    • ng run [YOUR_PROJECT_NAME]:analyze --gzip – Give the stats of gzip bundle.

--diffLoading

  • optional
  • Default: false (boolean)
  • Example:
    • ng run [YOUR_PROJECT_NAME]:analyze --diffLoading=true – You can change to true if differential loading is enabled.

License

MIT

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Ankit
📖
Tobias Wittwer
📖
Bhavik
💻
vimal patel
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial