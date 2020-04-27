openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cor

@ngx-auth/core

by Burak Tasci
9.0.0 (see all)

Auth0 platform implementation and JWT authentication utility for Angular & Angular Universal

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

109

GitHub Stars

55

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Authentication

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

ngx-auth

Auth0 platform implementation and JWT authentication utility for Angular & Angular Universal

CircleCI coverage tested with jest Conventional Commits Greenkeeper badge Angular Style Guide

Please support this project by simply putting a Github star. Share this library with friends on Twitter and everywhere else you can.

@ngx-auth/core is a basic JWT-based authentication utility used for logging in and out of the Angular application and restrict unauthenticated access from accessing restricted routes.

As of version 5.1.0, the library contains Auth0 implementation.

Packages:

NameDescriptionNPM
@ngx-auth/coreAuthentication utility for Angularnpm version
@ngx-auth/auth0Auth0 platform implementation of ngx-authnpm version

Examples

Contributing

If you want to file a bug, contribute some code, or improve documentation, please read up on the following contribution guidelines:

Thanks to

  • JetBrains, for their support to this open source project with free WebStorm licenses.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright (c) 2019 Burak Tasci

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

ka
keycloak-angularEasy Keycloak setup for Angular applications.
GitHub Stars
509
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@auth0/angular-jwtHelper library for handling JWTs in Angular 2+ apps
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
170K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
noc
ng-oidc-clientAn Angular package wrapping oidc-client library to manage authentication with OpenID Connect (OIDC) and OAuth2 in a reactive way using NgRx.
GitHub Stars
0
Weekly Downloads
613
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
aao
angular-auth-oidc-clientnpm package for OpenID Connect, OAuth Code Flow with PKCE, Refresh tokens, Implicit Flow
GitHub Stars
770
Weekly Downloads
29K
@auth0/auth0-angularAuth0 SDK for Angular Single Page Applications
GitHub Stars
104
Weekly Downloads
35K
@delon/authDelon is a set of essential modules for ng-alain. https://github.com/ng-alain/ng-alain/issues
GitHub Stars
632
Weekly Downloads
715
See 34 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial