Auth0 platform implementation and JWT authentication utility for Angular & Angular Universal

@ngx-auth/core is a basic JWT-based authentication utility used for logging in and out of the Angular application and restrict unauthenticated access from accessing restricted routes.

As of version 5.1.0 , the library contains Auth0 implementation.

Name Description NPM @ngx-auth/core Authentication utility for Angular @ngx-auth/auth0 Auth0 platform implementation of ngx-auth

Examples

ng-seed/universal and fulls1z3/example-app are officially maintained projects, showcasing common patterns and best practices for ngx-auth .

Thanks to

JetBrains, for their support to this open source project with free WebStorm licenses.

