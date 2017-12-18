openbase logo
@ngui/overlay

by ng2-ui
0.8.0 (see all)

General Solution For Angular2 Overlay Elements

Overview

Readme

Angular(2+) Overlay

General Solution For Angular2 Overlay Elements

IMPORTANT: NOT-MAINTAINED

Accepting volunteers and ready to transfer ownership.

Install

  1. install overlay

    $ npm install @ngui/overlay

  2. add map and packages to your systemjs.config.js

    map['@ngui/overlay'] = 'node_modules/@ngui/overlay/dist/overlay.umd.js';

  3. import NguiOverlayModule to your AppModule import { NgModule } from '@angular/core'; import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms"; import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common'; import { AppComponent } from './app.component'; import { NguiOverlayModule } from '@ngui/overlay';

    @NgModule({
  imports: [CommonModule, FormsModule, NguiOverlayModule],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }

For full example, please check out test directory to see the example of;

  • systemjs.config.js
  • app.module.ts
  • and app.component.ts.

Usage it in your code

You are ready. use it in your template

    <div id="window-loading" ngui-overlay-of="window">
      Loading...
    </div>
    <button (click)="overlayManager.open('window-loading')">Show Loading For Window</button>

ng2-ui welcomes new members and contributors

This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you.

As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular2. You are only to be open-minded and interested in helping others. As a contributor, you do following;

  • Updating README.md
  • Improving code comments
  • Answering issues and building FAQ
  • Documentation
  • Translation

In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui, please send me email to allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.

attributes

[ngui-overlay], [ngui-overlay-of], [ngui-overlay-position]

  • ngui-overlay, Display inside overylay center-center positioned

  • ngui-overlay-of="window", Display window overlay

  • ngui-overlay-position="VERTICAL HORIZONTAL outside" e.g.,
    ngui-overlay-position="center center" for loading sign
    ngui-overlay-position="top center outside" for tooltip

    • VERTICAL positions: top, middle, or bottom
    • HORIZONTAL positions: left, center, or right
    • outside to display overlay outside of the container

