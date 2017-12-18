Angular(2+) Overlay

General Solution For Angular2 Overlay Elements

Accepting volunteers and ready to transfer ownership.

Install

install overlay $ npm install /overlay add map and packages to your systemjs.config.js map[ '@ngui/overlay' ] = 'node_modules/@ngui/overlay/dist/overlay.umd.js' ; import NguiOverlayModule to your AppModule import { NgModule } from '@angular/core'; import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms"; import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common'; import { AppComponent } from './app.component'; import { NguiOverlayModule } from '@ngui/overlay'; @ NgModule ({ imports : [CommonModule, FormsModule, NguiOverlayModule] , declarations : [AppComponent] , bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

For full example, please check out test directory to see the example of;

systemjs.config.js

app.module.ts

and app.component.ts .

Usage it in your code

You are ready. use it in your template

< div id = "window-loading" ngui-overlay-of = "window" > Loading... </ div > < button ( click )= "overlayManager.open('window-loading')" > Show Loading For Window </ button >

ng2-ui welcomes new members and contributors

This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you.

As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular2. You are only to be open-minded and interested in helping others. As a contributor, you do following;

Updating README.md

Improving code comments

Answering issues and building FAQ

Documentation

Translation

In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui, please send me email to allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.

attributes

[ngui-overlay], [ngui-overlay-of], [ngui-overlay-position]