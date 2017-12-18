General Solution For Angular2 Overlay Elements
Accepting volunteers and ready to transfer ownership.
install overlay
$ npm install @ngui/overlay
add
map and
packages to your
systemjs.config.js
map['@ngui/overlay'] = 'node_modules/@ngui/overlay/dist/overlay.umd.js';
import NguiOverlayModule to your AppModule import { NgModule } from '@angular/core'; import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms"; import { CommonModule } from '@angular/common'; import { AppComponent } from './app.component'; import { NguiOverlayModule } from '@ngui/overlay';
@NgModule({
imports: [CommonModule, FormsModule, NguiOverlayModule],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
For full example, please check out
test directory to see the example of;
systemjs.config.js
app.module.ts
app.component.ts.
You are ready. use it in your template
<div id="window-loading" ngui-overlay-of="window">
Loading...
</div>
<button (click)="overlayManager.open('window-loading')">Show Loading For Window</button>
This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you.
As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular2. You are only to be open-minded and interested in helping others. As a contributor, you do following;
In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.
If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui,
please send me email to
allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.
[ngui-overlay], [ngui-overlay-of], [ngui-overlay-position]
ngui-overlay, Display inside overylay center-center positioned
ngui-overlay-of="window", Display window overlay
ngui-overlay-position="VERTICAL HORIZONTAL outside"
e.g.,
ngui-overlay-position="center center" for loading sign
ngui-overlay-position="top center outside" for tooltip
outside to display overlay outside of the container