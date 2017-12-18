openbase logo
@ngui/ngui

by ng2-ui
0.15.2

Collection of Quality Angular2 Directives

Readme

Angular2 User Interface

Collection of Quality Angular 2 UIs

IMPORTANT: NOT-MAINTAINED

Accepting volunteers and ready to transfer ownership.

Example

Modules Included

moduleversionmost-recent version
@ngui/auto-complete0.13.0
@ngui/collapsable0.5.0
@ngui/datetime-picker0.16.0
@ngui/infinite-list0.6.0
@ngui/map0.17.0
@ngui/menu0.6.0
@ngui/overlay0.8.0
@ngui/parallax-scroll0.5.0
@ngui/popup0.5.0
@ngui/scrollable0.9.0
@ngui/sticky0.6.0
@ngui/tab0.5.0
@ngui/tooltip0.5.0
@ngui/sortable0.4.0
@ngui/react0.3.0

Install

  • npm

    $ npm install @ngui/ngui @types/googlemaps @types/hammerjs --save-dev

  • update systemjs.config.js map and packages

    map['@ngui/ngui'] =  'node_modules/@ngui/ngui/dist/ngui.umd.js';

Usage

  • import NguiModule into your app.module.ts

    import { NgModule }       from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule }  from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { FormsModule }    from "@angular/forms";
import { HttpModule } from '@angular/http';

import { AppComponent }   from './app.component';
import { NguiModule, NguiMapModule }  from '@ngui/ngui';              // <---- this

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    BrowserModule, 
    FormsModule, 
    HttpModule, 
    NguiModule,  // <--- this
    NguiMapModule['forRoot']({ apiUrl: 'YOUR GOOGLE MAP URL WITH KEY'}) // <---- this
  ],
  declarations: [AppComponent],
  bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }

  • It's ready. Now use it in your template

    <input ngui-auto-complete [source]="arrayOfKeyValues" [(ngModel)]="myModel" />

<input [(ngModel)]="date1" ngui-datetime-picker />

<ngui-map center="Brampton, Canada"></ngui-map>

ng2-ui welcomes new members and contributors

This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you;

As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular2. It’s required to be open-minded and interested in helping others. You can contribute to the following;

  • Updating README.md
  • Making more and clearer comments
  • Answering issues and building FAQ
  • Documentation
  • Translation

In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui, please send me email to allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.

For Developers

To start

$ git clone https://github.com/ng2-ui/ngui.git
$ cd ngui
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm start

To update dependencies

$ npm run upgrade

