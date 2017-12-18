Angular2 User Interface

Collection of Quality Angular 2 UIs

Accepting volunteers and ready to transfer ownership.

Example

Modules Included

module version most-recent version @ngui/auto-complete 0.13.0 @ngui/collapsable 0.5.0 @ngui/datetime-picker 0.16.0 @ngui/infinite-list 0.6.0 @ngui/map 0.17.0 @ngui/menu 0.6.0 @ngui/overlay 0.8.0 @ngui/parallax-scroll 0.5.0 @ngui/popup 0.5.0 @ngui/scrollable 0.9.0 @ngui/sticky 0.6.0 @ngui/tab 0.5.0 @ngui/tooltip 0.5.0 @ngui/sortable 0.4.0 @ngui/react 0.3.0

Install

npm npm install @ngui/ngui @types/googlemaps @types/hammerjs --save-dev

update systemjs.config.js map and packages map[ '@ngui/ngui' ] = 'node_modules/@ngui/ngui/dist/ngui.umd.js' ;

Usage

import NguiModule into your app.module.ts import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms" ; import { HttpModule } from '@angular/http' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NguiModule, NguiMapModule } from '@ngui/ngui' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, HttpModule, NguiModule, NguiMapModule[ 'forRoot' ]({ apiUrl: 'YOUR GOOGLE MAP URL WITH KEY' }) ], declarations: [AppComponent], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

It's ready. Now use it in your template < input ngui-auto-complete [ source ]= "arrayOfKeyValues" [( ngModel )]= "myModel" /> < input [( ngModel )]= "date1" ngui-datetime-picker /> < ngui-map center = "Brampton, Canada" > </ ngui-map >

ng2-ui welcomes new members and contributors

This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you;

As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular2. It’s required to be open-minded and interested in helping others. You can contribute to the following;

Updating README.md

Making more and clearer comments

Answering issues and building FAQ

Documentation

Translation

In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui, please send me email to allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.

For Developers

To start

git clone https://github.com/ng2-ui/ngui.git cd ngui npm install npm run build npm start