Collection of Quality Angular 2 UIs
Accepting volunteers and ready to transfer ownership.
|@ngui/auto-complete
|0.13.0
|@ngui/collapsable
|0.5.0
|@ngui/datetime-picker
|0.16.0
|@ngui/infinite-list
|0.6.0
|@ngui/map
|0.17.0
|@ngui/menu
|0.6.0
|@ngui/overlay
|0.8.0
|@ngui/parallax-scroll
|0.5.0
|@ngui/popup
|0.5.0
|@ngui/scrollable
|0.9.0
|@ngui/sticky
|0.6.0
|@ngui/tab
|0.5.0
|@ngui/tooltip
|0.5.0
|@ngui/sortable
|0.4.0
|@ngui/react
|0.3.0
npm
$ npm install @ngui/ngui @types/googlemaps @types/hammerjs --save-dev
update
systemjs.config.js map and packages
map['@ngui/ngui'] = 'node_modules/@ngui/ngui/dist/ngui.umd.js';
import
NguiModule into your app.module.ts
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms";
import { HttpModule } from '@angular/http';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NguiModule, NguiMapModule } from '@ngui/ngui'; // <---- this
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
HttpModule,
NguiModule, // <--- this
NguiMapModule['forRoot']({ apiUrl: 'YOUR GOOGLE MAP URL WITH KEY'}) // <---- this
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule { }
It's ready. Now use it in your template
<input ngui-auto-complete [source]="arrayOfKeyValues" [(ngModel)]="myModel" />
<input [(ngModel)]="date1" ngui-datetime-picker />
<ngui-map center="Brampton, Canada"></ngui-map>
This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you;
As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular2. It’s required to be open-minded and interested in helping others. You can contribute to the following;
In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.
If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui,
please send me email to
allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.
$ git clone https://github.com/ng2-ui/ngui.git
$ cd ngui
$ npm install
$ npm run build
$ npm start
$ npm run upgrade