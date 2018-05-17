Angular2 Google Map (ng-map version 2)
All google properties must be able to be defined in html without Javascript.
Thus, basic users don't even have to know what Javascript is.
Expose all original Google Maps V3 api to the user without any exception.
No hiding or manipulation. By doing so, programmers don't need to learn anything about this convenient module. If you know Google Maps V3 API, there shouldn't be a problem using this module.
Install node_module
@ngui/map and typings
$ npm install @ngui/map @types/googlemaps --save
For SystemJs users only, update
system.config.js to recognize @ngui/map.
map['@ngui/map'] = 'node_modules/@ngui/map/dist/map.umd.js';
import NguiMapModule to your AppModule
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms";
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { NguiMapModule} from '@ngui/map';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
FormsModule,
NguiMapModule.forRoot({apiUrl: 'https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js?key=MY_GOOGLE_API_KEY'})
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
<ngui-map center="Brampton, Canada"></ngui-map>
or,
<ngui-map [options]="mapOptions"></ngui-map>
For a full example, please check out the
app directory to see the example:
main.ts
app/map-components.
mapReady$ event with
map object
initialized$ event with its Google map object, e.g. google.maps.Marker
target value, which is a Google map object.
<ngui-map
zoom="13"
center="37.775, -122.434"
(mapReady$)="onMapReady($event)"
(mapClick)="onMapClick($event)"
(idle)="onIdle($event)"
mapTypeId="satellite">
<marker *ngFor="let pos of positions"
[position]="pos"
(initialized$)="onMarkerInit($event)"></marker>
</ngui-map>
In your app component:
export class MyAppComponent {
onMapReady(map) {
console.log('map', map);
console.log('markers', map.markers); // to get all markers as an array
}
onIdle(event) {
console.log('map', event.target);
}
onMarkerInit(marker) {
console.log('marker', marker);
}
onMapClick(event) {
this.positions.push(event.latLng);
event.target.panTo(event.latLng);
}
}
This
ngui-map module is only improved and maintained by volunteers like you;
As a volunteer, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript or Angular2. It’s required to be open-minded and interested in helping others. You can contribute to the following;
As a result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.
If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui,
please send me email to
allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.
|Object
|Options
|Events
|Note
|Map
|MapOptions
|Map Events
| Google Simple Map Example
ngui-map example
|Marker
|MarkerOptions
|Marker Events
| Google Simple Marker Example
ngui-map marker example
|InfoWindow
|InfoWindowOptions
|InfoWindow Events
| Google Infowindows Example
ngui-map info-window example
|Circle
|CircleOptions
|Circle Events
| Google Circle example
ngui-map circle example
|Polygon
|PolygonOptions
|Polygon Events
| Google Polygon example
ngui-map polygon example
|Polyline
|PolylineOptions
|Polyline Events
| Google Polyline Example
ngui-map polyline example
|GroundOverlay
|GroundOverlayOptions
|GroundOverlay Events
| Google Simple Ground Overlay Example
ngui-map ground-overlay example
|FusionTablesLayer
|FusionTablesLayerOptions
|FusionTablesLayer Events
|Experimental Status - No Plan to implement
|HeatmapLayer
|HeatmapLayerOptions
|HeatmapLayer Events
| Google Heatmap Layer
ngui-map heatmap-layer example
|KmlLayer
|KmlLayerOptions
|KmlLayer Events
| Google Kml Layer
ngui-map kml-layer example
|Data
|DataOptions
|Data Events
| Google Layer Data Example
ngui-map data example
|BicyclingLayer
|BicyclingLayerOptions
|BicyclingLayer Events
| Google Bycycling Layer Example
ngui-map bicycling-layer example
|TrafficLayer
|TrafficLayerOptions
|TrafficLayer Events
| Google Traffic Layer Example
ngui-map traffic-layer example
|TransitLayer
|TransitLayerOptions
|TransitLayer Events
| Google Transit Layer Example
ngui-map transit-layer example
|StreetViewPanorama
|StreetViewPanoramaOptions
|StreetViewPanorama Events
| Google Streetview Example
ngui-map streetview-panorama example
|AutoComplete
|AutoComplete Options
|AutoComplete Events
| Google Places Autocomplete Example
ngui-map places-auto-complete example
|DirectionsRenderer
|DirectionsRenderer Options
|DirectionsRenderer Events
| Google Directions Example
ngui-map directions-renderer example
|DrawingManager
|DrawingManager Options
|DrawingManager Events
| Google Drawing Manager Example
ngui-map drawing-manager example
$ git clone https://github.com/ng2-ui/map.git
$ cd map
$ npm install
$ npm start
If you are planning to make a lot of code changes in the PR, we encourage to create an issue first:
To avoid duplicate work
To encourage discussion of solutions
We do not want to reject a PR because of you've chosen a wrong approach or direction after a lot of effort has been made.
npm run : List all available tasks
npm start: Run
app directory for development using
webpack-dev-server with port 9001
npm run clean: Remove dist folder
npm run clean:dist: Clean up unnecessary dist folder within dist and app directory
npm run lint: Lint TypeScript code
npm run build:ngc: build ES module
npm run build:umd: Build UMD module
map.umd.js
npm run build:app: Build
app/build/app.js for runnable examples
npm run build: Build all(build:ngc, build:umc, build:app, and clean:dist)