Angular2 Google Map (ng-map version 2)

Design Principle

All google properties must be able to be defined in html without Javascript. Thus, basic users don't even have to know what Javascript is. Expose all original Google Maps V3 api to the user without any exception. No hiding or manipulation. By doing so, programmers don't need to learn anything about this convenient module. If you know Google Maps V3 API, there shouldn't be a problem using this module.

Usage

Install node_module @ngui/map and typings $ npm install /map /googlemaps --save For SystemJs users only, update system.config.js to recognize @ngui/map. map ['@ngui/ map '] = 'node_modules/@ngui/ map /dist/ map .umd.js'; import NguiMapModule to your AppModule import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { FormsModule } from "@angular/forms" ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { NguiMapModule} from '@ngui/map' ; @NgModule({ imports : [ BrowserModule, FormsModule, NguiMapModule.forRoot({ apiUrl : 'https://maps.google.com/maps/api/js?key=MY_GOOGLE_API_KEY' }) ], declarations : [AppComponent], bootstrap : [ AppComponent ] }) export class AppModule { }

Use it in your template

< ngui-map center = "Brampton, Canada" > </ ngui-map >

or,

< ngui-map [ options ]= "mapOptions" > </ ngui-map >

For a full example, please check out the app directory to see the example:

main.ts

and app/map-components .

How to get a instance(s) of a map or markers

Nui2MapComponent fires mapReady$ event with map object

event with object Each ngui-map directives fires initialized$ event with its Google map object, e.g. google.maps.Marker

event with its Google map object, e.g. google.maps.Marker Other way is to get a map object is to any event. All event has target value, which is a Google map object.

< ngui-map zoom = "13" center = "37.775, -122.434" ( mapReady $)= "onMapReady($event)" ( mapClick )= "onMapClick($event)" ( idle )= "onIdle($event)" mapTypeId = "satellite" > < marker * ngFor = "let pos of positions" [ position ]= "pos" ( initialized $)= "onMarkerInit($event)" > </ marker > </ ngui-map >

In your app component:

export class MyAppComponent { onMapReady(map) { console .log( 'map' , map); console .log( 'markers' , map.markers); } onIdle(event) { console .log( 'map' , event.target); } onMarkerInit(marker) { console .log( 'marker' , marker); } onMapClick(event) { this .positions.push(event.latLng); event.target.panTo(event.latLng); } }

Need Contributors

This ngui-map module is only improved and maintained by volunteers like you;

As a volunteer, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript or Angular2. It’s required to be open-minded and interested in helping others. You can contribute to the following;

Updating README.md

Adding clear and descriptive comments

Answering issues and building FAQ

Documentation

Translation

As a result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.

If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui, please send me email to allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.

Google Maps V3 Compatibility Table

Custom Directives

custom-marker properties: position event: all marker events.



For Developers

To start

git clone https://github.com/ng2-ui/map.git cd map npm install npm start

Before you make a PR

If you are planning to make a lot of code changes in the PR, we encourage to create an issue first:

To avoid duplicate work To encourage discussion of solutions We do not want to reject a PR because of you've chosen a wrong approach or direction after a lot of effort has been made.

List of available npm tasks