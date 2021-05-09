The project need your help, any help for fixing bugs and improvements are welcome!
install @ngui/auto-complete
$ npm install @ngui/auto-complete --save
add
map and
packages to your
systemjs.config.js unless you are using
webpack
map['@ngui/auto-complete'] = 'node_modules/@ngui/auto-complete/dist/auto-complete.umd.js';
import NguiAutoCompleteModule to your AppModule
import { NguiAutoCompleteModule } from '@ngui/auto-complete';
@NgModule({
imports: [BrowserModule, FormsModule, NguiAutoCompleteModule],
declarations: [AppComponent],
providers: [HTTP_PROVIDERS],
bootstrap: [ AppComponent ]
})
export class AppModule { }
<input auto-complete [(ngModel)]="myData" [source]="mySource" />
For full example, please check
test directory to see the example of;
systemjs.config.js
app.module.ts
app.component.ts.
You can look at different show cases for it here as Component or Directive.
All options are optional except ngModel and source
ngModel, any, variable that autocomplete result is assigned to
source, array or string, required. data source for dropdown list
auto-complete-placeholder, string, autocomplete input guide text
value-formatter, string or function variable name, custom value formatting function. e.g.
(id) value, '
myValueFormatter.
myValueFormatter(data: any): string {
return `(${data[id]}) ${data[value]}`;
}
list-formatter, string or function variable name, custom list formatting function. e.g.
(key) name,
myListFormatter.
myListFormatter(data: any): string {
return `(${data[key]}) ${data[name]}`;
}
path-to-data, string, e.g.,
data.myList, path to array data in http response
min-chars, number, when source is remote data, the number of character to see drop-down list
display-property-name, string, key name of text to show. default is
value
select-value-of, string, when selected, return the value of this key as a selected item
blank-option-text, string, guide text to allow empty value to be selected as in empty value of
option tag.
no-match-found-text, string, guide text to show no result found.
valueChanged /
ngModelChange, callback function that is executed when a new drop-down is selected.
e.g.
(valueChanged)="myCallback($event)"
customSelected callback function that is executed when a value selected not included in drop-down, so it will return the keyword used.
e.g.
(customSelected)="customCallback($event)"
loading-text, text to be displayed when loading. Default, "Loading"
loading-template, html markup that is to be rendered when loading. Default, null
accept-user-input boolean, if
false and does not match to source given, it goes back to the original value selected., If you don't event want user to type any, please use
readonly="readonly" to force user to select only from list. Default is
true
max-num-list number, maximum number of drop down list items. Default, unlimited
tab-to-select boolean, if
true, pressing Tab will set the value from the selected item before focus leaves the control. Default is
true
select-on-blur boolean, if
true,
blur event will set the value from the selected item before focus leaves the control. Default is
false
match-formatted boolean, if
true, keyword will be matched against list values formatted with
list-formatter, instead of raw objects. Default is
false
auto-select-first-item, boolean, if
true, the first item of the list is automatically selected, if
false, user must select manually an item. Default is
false
open-on-focus, boolean, if
false drop down won't open on a focus event, . Default is
true
close-on-focusout, boolean, if
false drop down will close on a focusout event, . Default is
true
re-focus-after-select property, boolean, if
false an auto focus behavior after select (example: custom value on blur event or issue #276) is disabled . Default is
true
autocomplete, boolean, default
false, if
true remove the attribute
autocomplete="off" of the input.
header-item-template, html markup to optionally create a non-selectable header row above the list of results. Default, null
ignore-accents, boolean, default
true, if
false user input must match exactly with source given, including accents or diacritics
Template Driven Forms
Reactive Forms
FormControl http://plnkr.co/edit/A5CW2e?p=preview issue #100
Material Design
Observable Source
List Formatter Example
This module is only improved and maintained by contributors like you;
As a contributor, it's NOT required to be skilled in Javascript nor Angular. You can contribute to the following;
In result of your active contribution, you will be listed as a core contributor on https://ng2-ui.github.io, and a member of ng2-ui too.
If you are interested in becoming a contributor and/or a member of ng-ui,
please send me email to
allenhwkim AT gmail.com with your github id.
$ git clone https://github.com/ng2-ui/auto-complete.git
$ cd auto-complete
$ npm install
$ npm build-lib:watch
$ # On different instance
$ npm start
$ npm build-lib:prod
$ cd dist
$ npm publish
npm run : List all available tasks
npm start: Run
demo directory for development using
@angular/cli with port 4200
npm run lint: Lint TypeScript code
npm run build-lib:watch: Build library in live watch mode for development
npm run build-lib:prod: Build library for publish using view engine (not Ivy renderer)