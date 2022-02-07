openbase logo
Readme

ngu-carousel

npm downloads

npm version

All Contributors

Angular Universal carousel

Note: This carousel doesn't include any css. go and customize css for buttons, items except ngucarousel and ngucarousel-inner

Demo

Demo available in Stackblitz Here

Demo available Here

Installation

Angular Versionngu-carousel Version
Angular >= 12npm i --save @ngu/carousel@latest
Angular >= 10npm i --save @ngu/carousel@3.0.2
Angular = 9npm i --save @ngu/carousel@2.1.0
Angular < 9npm i --save @ngu/carousel@1.5.5

Optional Dependencies

hammer.js

Now ngu-carousel supports touch with the help of hammerjs. You can install and import it in the main.ts file like this

npm install hammerjs --save

// main.ts
import 'hammerjs';

Usage

  1. Include CarouselModule in your app module:
import { NguCarouselModule } from '@ngu/carousel';

@NgModule({
  imports: [NguCarouselModule]
})
export class AppModule {}
  1. Then use in your component:
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel';

@Component({
  selector: 'sample',
  template: `
    <ngu-carousel #myCarousel [inputs]="carouselTile" [dataSource]="carouselTileItems">
  <ngu-tile *nguCarouselDef="let item; let i = index">

    <ngu-carousel #myCarousel [inputs]="carouselTile" (carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad(i)" [dataSource]="carouselTiles[i]">
      <ngu-tile *nguCarouselDef="let item; let j = index">
        <div class="tile" [style.background]="'url(' + item + ')'" style="min-height: 200px">
          <h1>{{j}}</h1>
        </div>
      </ngu-tile>
      <button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isFirst ? 0.5:1">&lt;</button>
      <button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isLast ? 0.5:1">&gt;</button>
      <ul class="myPoint" NguCarouselPoint>
        <li *ngFor="let j of myCarousel.pointNumbers; let j = index" [class.active]="j==myCarousel.activePoint" (click)="myCarousel.moveTo(j)"
          [style.background]="'url(' + carouselTileItems[j] + ')'"></li>
      </ul>
    </ngu-carousel>

  </ngu-tile>
  <button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isFirst ? 0.5:1">&lt;</button>
  <button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isLast ? 0.5:1">&gt;</button>
  <ul class="myPoint" NguCarouselPoint>
    <li *ngFor="let i of myCarousel.pointNumbers; let i = index" [class.active]="i==myCarousel.activePoint" (click)="myCarousel.moveTo(i)"
      [style.background]="'url(' + carouselTileItems[i] + ')'"></li>
  </ul>
</ngu-carousel>

  `,
})
export class SampleComponent implements OnInit {
  imgags = [
    'assets/bg.jpg',
    'assets/car.png',
    'assets/canberra.jpg',
    'assets/holi.jpg'
  ];
  public carouselTileItems: Array<any> = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
  public carouselTiles = {
    0: [],
    1: [],
    2: [],
    3: [],
    4: [],
    5: []
  };
  public carouselTile: NguCarouselConfig = {
    grid: { xs: 1, sm: 1, md: 3, lg: 3, all: 0 },
    slide: 3,
    speed: 250,
    point: {
      visible: true
    },
    load: 2,
    velocity: 0,
    touch: true,
    easing: 'cubic-bezier(0, 0, 0.2, 1)'
  };
  constructor() {}

  ngOnInit() {
    this.carouselTileItems.forEach(el => {
      this.carouselTileLoad(el);
    });
  }

  public carouselTileLoad(j) {
    // console.log(this.carouselTiles[j]);
    const len = this.carouselTiles[j].length;
    if (len <= 30) {
      for (let i = len; i < len + 15; i++) {
        this.carouselTiles[j].push(
          this.imgags[Math.floor(Math.random() * this.imgags.length)]
        );
      }
    }
  }
}

Input Interface

export class NguCarouselStore {
  type: string;
  deviceType: DeviceType;
  token: string;
  items: number;
  load: number;
  deviceWidth: number;
  carouselWidth: number;
  itemWidth: number;
  visibleItems: ItemsControl;
  slideItems: number;
  itemWidthPer: number;
  itemLength: number;
  currentSlide: number;
  easing: string;
  speed: number;
  transform: Transfrom;
  loop: boolean;
  dexVal: number;
  touchTransform: number;
  touch: Touch;
  isEnd: boolean;
  isFirst: boolean;
  isLast: boolean;
  RTL: boolean;
  vertical: Vertical;
}
export type DeviceType = 'xs' | 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' | 'xl' | 'all';

export class ItemsControl {
  start: number;
  end: number;
}

export class Vertical {
  enabled: boolean;
  height: number;
}

export class Touch {
  active?: boolean;
  swipe: string;
  velocity: number;
}

export class NguCarouselConfig {
  grid: Transfrom;
  gridBreakpoints?: Breakpoints;
  slide?: number;
  speed?: number;
  interval?: CarouselInterval;
  animation?: Animate;
  point?: Point;
  type?: string;
  load?: number;
  custom?: Custom;
  loop?: boolean;
  touch?: boolean;
  easing?: string;
  RTL?: boolean;
  button?: NguButton;
  vertical?: Vertical;
  velocity?: number;
}

export class Grid {
  xs: number;
  sm: number;
  md: number;
  lg: number;
  xl: number;
  all: number;
}

export interface Point {
  visible: boolean;
  hideOnSingleSlide?: boolean;
}

export type Custom = 'banner';
export type Animate = 'lazy';
CommandTypeRequiredDescription
gridObjectYesxs - mobile, sm - tablet, md - desktop, lg - large desktops, xl - extra large desktops, all - fixed width (When you use all make others 0 and vise versa)
gridBreakpointsObjectoptionalDetermines the browser width in pixels that the grid displays the intended number of tiles.

default: {sm: 768, md: 992, lg: 1200, xl: 1200}
slidenumberoptionalIt is used to slide the number items on click
speedmilli secondsoptionalIt is used for time taken to slide the number items
intervalmilli secondsoptionalIt is used to make carousel auto slide with given value. interval defines the interval between slides
loadnumberoptionalis used to load the items similar to pagination. the carousel will tigger the carouslLoad function to load another set of items. it will help you to improve the performance of the app.(carouselLoad)="myfunc($event)"
point.visiblebooleanoptionalIt is used to indicate no. of slides and also shows the current active slide.
point.hideOnSingleSlidebooleanoptionalIt is used to hide the point indicator when slide is less than one.
touchbooleanoptionalIt is used to active touch support to the carousel.
easingstringoptionalIt is used to define the easing style of the carousel. Only define the ease name without any timing like ease,ease-in
loopbooleanoptionalIt is used to loop the ngu-item ngu-tile. It must be true for interval
animationstringoptionalIt is used to animate the sliding items. currently it only supports lazy. more coming soon and also with custom css animation option
customstringoptionalIt is you to define the purpose of the carousel. currently it only supports banner. more coming soon and also with custom css animation option
RTLbooleanoptionalThis option enable the rtl direction and act as rtl. By default it is ltr
vertical.enabledbooleanoptionalThis option enable the vertical direction
vertical.heightbooleanoptionalThis option is used to set the height of the carousel

Custom css for Point

<ul class="ngucarouselPoint">
  <li *ngFor="let i of pointNumbers; let i = index" [class.active]="i==pointers"></li>
</ul>

This is HTML I'm using in the carousel. Add your own css according to this elements in pointStyles. check below guide for more details.

<ngu-carousel [inputs]="carouselBanner" (onMove)="onmoveFn($event)" (carouselLoad)="loadItemsFn()">
</ngu-carousel>
  • inputs is an Input and It accepts NguCarouselConfig.
  • onMove is an Output which triggered on every slide before start and it will emit $event as NguCarouselStore object.
  • carouselLoad is an Output which triggered when slide reaches the end on items based on inputs load.

Getstarted guide

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselStore } from '@ngu/carousel';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-carousel',
  template: `
    <ngu-carousel [inputs]="carouselBanner" (onMove)="onmoveFn($event)" [trackBy]="trackCarousel">
      <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
        <h1>1</h1>
      </ngu-item>

      <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
        <h1>2</h1>
      </ngu-item>

      <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
        <h1>3</h1>
      </ngu-item>

      <button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs">&lt;</button>
      <button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs">&gt;</button>
    </ngu-carousel>
  `,
  styles: [
    `
      .bannerStyle h1 {
        background-color: #ccc;
        min-height: 300px;
        text-align: center;
        line-height: 300px;
      }
      .leftRs {
        position: absolute;
        margin: auto;
        top: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
        border-radius: 999px;
        left: 0;
      }

      .rightRs {
        position: absolute;
        margin: auto;
        top: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
        border-radius: 999px;
        right: 0;
      }
    `
  ]
})
export class Sample implements OnInit {
  ngOnInit() {
    this.carouselBanner = {
      grid: { xs: 1, sm: 1, md: 1, lg: 1, xl: 1, all: 0 },
      slide: 1,
      speed: 400,
      interval: {
        timing: 3000,
        initialDelay: 1000
      },
      point: {
        visible: true
      },
      load: 2,
      loop: true,
      touch: true
    };
  }

  /* It will be triggered on every slide*/
  onmoveFn(data: NguCarouselStore) {
    console.log(data);
  }

  trackCarousel(_, item) {
    return item;
  }
}

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-carousel',
  template: `
    <ngu-carousel
      [inputs]="carouselBanner"
      (onMove)="onmoveFn($event)">

          <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
              <h1>1</h1>
          </ngu-item>

          <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
              <h1>2</h1>
          </ngu-item>

          <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
              <h1>3</h1>
          </ngu-item>

          <button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'>&lt;</button>
          <button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>&gt;</button>
    </ngu-carousel>
  `,
  styles: [
    `
    .bannerStyle h1 {
        background-color: #ccc;
        min-height: 300px;
        text-align: center;
        line-height: 300px;
    }
    .leftRs {
        position: absolute;
        margin: auto;
        top: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
        border-radius: 999px;
        left: 0;
    }

    .rightRs {
        position: absolute;
        margin: auto;
        top: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
        border-radius: 999px;
        right: 0;
    }

    .ngucarouselPoint {
      list-style-type: none;
      text-align: center;
      padding: 12px;
      margin: 0;
      white-space: nowrap;
      overflow: auto;
      position: absolute;
      width: 100%;
      bottom: 20px;
      left: 0;
      box-sizing: border-box;
    }
    .ngucarouselPoint li {
      display: inline-block;
      border-radius: 999px;
      background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.55);
      padding: 5px;
      margin: 0 3px;
      transition: .4s ease all;
    }
    .ngucarouselPoint li.active {
        background: white;
        width: 10px;
    }
  `
  ]
})
export class Sample implements OnInit {
  ngOnInit() {
    this.carouselBanner = {
      grid: { xs: 1, sm: 1, md: 1, lg: 1, xl:1, all: 0 },
      slide: 1,
      speed: 400,
      interval: 4000,
      point: {
        visible: true
      },
      load: 2,
      loop: true,
      touch: true, // touch is not currently in active for vertical carousel, will enable it in future build
      vertical {
        enabled: true,
        height: 400
      }
    };
  }

  /* It will be triggered on every slide*/
  onmoveFn(data: NguCarousel) {
    console.log(data);
  }
}

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-carousel',
  template: `
    <ngu-carousel #carousel
      [inputs]="carouselTile"
      (carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad($event)">

            <ngu-tile NguCarouselItem *ngFor="let Tile of carouselTileItems">
                <h1>{{Tile + 1}}</h1>
            </ngu-tile>

          <button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'>&lt;</button>
          <button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>&gt;</button>
    </ngu-carousel>
    <button (click)="resetFn()">Reset</button>
  `,
  styles: [`

    h1{
      min-height: 200px;
      background-color: #ccc;
      text-align: center;
      line-height: 200px;
    }
    .leftRs {
        position: absolute;
        margin: auto;
        top: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
        border-radius: 999px;
        left: 0;
    }

    .rightRs {
        position: absolute;
        margin: auto;
        top: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
        border-radius: 999px;
        right: 0;
    }
  `]
})
export class Sample implements OnInit {
  private carouselToken: string;

  public carouselTileItems: Array<any>;
  public carouselTile: NguCarouselConfig;
  @ViewChild('carousel') carousel: NguCarousel;

  constructor() {  }

  ngOnInit(){
    this.carouselTileItems = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13];

    this.carouselTile = {
      grid: {xs: 2, sm: 3, md: 3, lg: 5, xl:5, all: 0},
      slide: 2,
      speed: 400,
      animation: 'lazy',
      point: {
        visible: true
      },
      load: 2,
      touch: true,
      easing: 'ease'
    }
  }

  initDataFn(key: NguCarouselStore) {
    this.carouselToken = key.token;
  }

  resetFn() {
    this.carousel.reset(this.carouselToken);
  }

  moveToSlide() {
    this.carousel.moveToSlide(this.carouselToken, 2, false);
  }

  public carouselTileLoad(evt: any) {

    const len = this.carouselTileItems.length
    if (len <= 30) {
      for (let i = len; i < len + 10; i++) {
        this.carouselTileItems.push(i);
      }
    }

  }

     // carouselLoad will trigger this funnction when your load value reaches
     // it is helps to load the data by parts to increase the performance of the app
     // must use feature to all carousel

}

Tile with custom point style

import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarousel } from '@ngu/carousel';

@Component({
  selector: 'app-carousel',
  template: `
    <ngu-carousel
      [inputs]="carouselTile"
      (carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad($event)">

            <ngu-tile NguCarouselItem *ngFor="let Tile of carouselTileItems">
                <h1>{{Tile + 1}}</h1>
            </ngu-tile>

          <button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'>&lt;</button>
          <button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>&gt;</button>
    </ngu-carousel>
  `,
  styles: [`

    h1{
      min-height: 200px;
      background-color: #ccc;
      text-align: center;
      line-height: 200px;
    }
    .leftRs {
        position: absolute;
        margin: auto;
        top: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
        border-radius: 999px;
        left: 0;
    }

    .rightRs {
        position: absolute;
        margin: auto;
        top: 0;
        bottom: 0;
        width: 50px;
        height: 50px;
        box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
        border-radius: 999px;
        right: 0;
    }
  `]
})
export class Sample implements OnInit {

  public carouselTileItems: Array<any>;
  public carouselTile: NguCarousel;

  ngOnInit(){
    this.carouselTileItems = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13];

    this.carouselTile = {
      grid: {xs: 2, sm: 3, md: 3, lg: 5, xl:5, all: 0},
      slide: 2,
      speed: 400,
      animation: 'lazy',
      point: {
        visible: true,
        pointStyles: `
          .ngucarouselPoint {
            list-style-type: none;
            text-align: center;
            padding: 12px;
            margin: 0;
            white-space: nowrap;
            overflow: auto;
            box-sizing: border-box;
          }
          .ngucarouselPoint li {
            display: inline-block;
            border-radius: 50%;
            border: 2px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.55);
            padding: 4px;
            margin: 0 3px;
            transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.17, .67, .83, .67);
            transition: .4s;
          }
          .ngucarouselPoint li.active {
              background: #6b6b6b;
              transform: scale(1.2);
          }
        `
      },
      load: 2,
      touch: true,
      easing: 'ease'
    }
  }

  public carouselTileLoad(evt: any) {

    const len = this.carouselTileItems.length
    if (len <= 30) {
      for (let i = len; i < len + 10; i++) {
        this.carouselTileItems.push(i);
      }
    }

  }

     // carouselLoad will trigger this funnction when your load value reaches
     // it is helps to load the data by parts to increase the performance of the app
     // must use feature to all carousel

}

License

MIT license.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Code Veins
💻
Marcin Czachurski
💻
Alexander Buiko
💻
Frido Koch
💻
Giorgio Modoni
💻
faran312
💻
Euan Goddard
💻

Santosh Yadav
💻
Tiago Magalhães
📖
Sam Vloeberghs
📖
rat-matheson
💻

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

