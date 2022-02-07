Angular Universal carousel
Note: This carousel doesn't include any css. go and customize css for buttons, items except ngucarousel and ngucarousel-inner
|Angular Version
|ngu-carousel Version
|Angular >= 12
npm i --save @ngu/carousel@latest
|Angular >= 10
npm i --save @ngu/carousel@3.0.2
|Angular = 9
npm i --save @ngu/carousel@2.1.0
|Angular < 9
npm i --save @ngu/carousel@1.5.5
Now ngu-carousel supports touch with the help of hammerjs.
You can install and import it in the
main.ts file like this
npm install hammerjs --save
// main.ts
import 'hammerjs';
import { NguCarouselModule } from '@ngu/carousel';
@NgModule({
imports: [NguCarouselModule]
})
export class AppModule {}
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel';
@Component({
selector: 'sample',
template: `
<ngu-carousel #myCarousel [inputs]="carouselTile" [dataSource]="carouselTileItems">
<ngu-tile *nguCarouselDef="let item; let i = index">
<ngu-carousel #myCarousel [inputs]="carouselTile" (carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad(i)" [dataSource]="carouselTiles[i]">
<ngu-tile *nguCarouselDef="let item; let j = index">
<div class="tile" [style.background]="'url(' + item + ')'" style="min-height: 200px">
<h1>{{j}}</h1>
</div>
</ngu-tile>
<button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isFirst ? 0.5:1"><</button>
<button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isLast ? 0.5:1">></button>
<ul class="myPoint" NguCarouselPoint>
<li *ngFor="let j of myCarousel.pointNumbers; let j = index" [class.active]="j==myCarousel.activePoint" (click)="myCarousel.moveTo(j)"
[style.background]="'url(' + carouselTileItems[j] + ')'"></li>
</ul>
</ngu-carousel>
</ngu-tile>
<button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isFirst ? 0.5:1"><</button>
<button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isLast ? 0.5:1">></button>
<ul class="myPoint" NguCarouselPoint>
<li *ngFor="let i of myCarousel.pointNumbers; let i = index" [class.active]="i==myCarousel.activePoint" (click)="myCarousel.moveTo(i)"
[style.background]="'url(' + carouselTileItems[i] + ')'"></li>
</ul>
</ngu-carousel>
`,
})
export class SampleComponent implements OnInit {
imgags = [
'assets/bg.jpg',
'assets/car.png',
'assets/canberra.jpg',
'assets/holi.jpg'
];
public carouselTileItems: Array<any> = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
public carouselTiles = {
0: [],
1: [],
2: [],
3: [],
4: [],
5: []
};
public carouselTile: NguCarouselConfig = {
grid: { xs: 1, sm: 1, md: 3, lg: 3, all: 0 },
slide: 3,
speed: 250,
point: {
visible: true
},
load: 2,
velocity: 0,
touch: true,
easing: 'cubic-bezier(0, 0, 0.2, 1)'
};
constructor() {}
ngOnInit() {
this.carouselTileItems.forEach(el => {
this.carouselTileLoad(el);
});
}
public carouselTileLoad(j) {
// console.log(this.carouselTiles[j]);
const len = this.carouselTiles[j].length;
if (len <= 30) {
for (let i = len; i < len + 15; i++) {
this.carouselTiles[j].push(
this.imgags[Math.floor(Math.random() * this.imgags.length)]
);
}
}
}
}
export class NguCarouselStore {
type: string;
deviceType: DeviceType;
token: string;
items: number;
load: number;
deviceWidth: number;
carouselWidth: number;
itemWidth: number;
visibleItems: ItemsControl;
slideItems: number;
itemWidthPer: number;
itemLength: number;
currentSlide: number;
easing: string;
speed: number;
transform: Transfrom;
loop: boolean;
dexVal: number;
touchTransform: number;
touch: Touch;
isEnd: boolean;
isFirst: boolean;
isLast: boolean;
RTL: boolean;
vertical: Vertical;
}
export type DeviceType = 'xs' | 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' | 'xl' | 'all';
export class ItemsControl {
start: number;
end: number;
}
export class Vertical {
enabled: boolean;
height: number;
}
export class Touch {
active?: boolean;
swipe: string;
velocity: number;
}
export class NguCarouselConfig {
grid: Transfrom;
gridBreakpoints?: Breakpoints;
slide?: number;
speed?: number;
interval?: CarouselInterval;
animation?: Animate;
point?: Point;
type?: string;
load?: number;
custom?: Custom;
loop?: boolean;
touch?: boolean;
easing?: string;
RTL?: boolean;
button?: NguButton;
vertical?: Vertical;
velocity?: number;
}
export class Grid {
xs: number;
sm: number;
md: number;
lg: number;
xl: number;
all: number;
}
export interface Point {
visible: boolean;
hideOnSingleSlide?: boolean;
}
export type Custom = 'banner';
export type Animate = 'lazy';
|Command
|Type
|Required
|Description
grid
|Object
|Yes
|xs - mobile, sm - tablet, md - desktop, lg - large desktops, xl - extra large desktops, all - fixed width (When you use all make others 0 and vise versa)
gridBreakpoints
|Object
|optional
|Determines the browser width in pixels that the grid displays the intended number of tiles.
default:
{sm: 768, md: 992, lg: 1200, xl: 1200}
slide
|number
|optional
|It is used to slide the number items on click
speed
|milli seconds
|optional
|It is used for time taken to slide the number items
interval
|milli seconds
|optional
|It is used to make carousel auto slide with given value. interval defines the interval between slides
load
|number
|optional
|is used to load the items similar to pagination. the carousel will tigger the carouslLoad function to load another set of items. it will help you to improve the performance of the app.
(carouselLoad)="myfunc($event)"
point.visible
|boolean
|optional
|It is used to indicate no. of slides and also shows the current active slide.
point.hideOnSingleSlide
|boolean
|optional
|It is used to hide the point indicator when slide is less than one.
touch
|boolean
|optional
|It is used to active touch support to the carousel.
easing
|string
|optional
|It is used to define the easing style of the carousel. Only define the ease name without any timing like
ease,
ease-in
loop
|boolean
|optional
|It is used to loop the
ngu-item ngu-tile. It must be true for
interval
animation
|string
|optional
|It is used to animate the sliding items. currently it only supports
lazy. more coming soon and also with custom css animation option
custom
|string
|optional
|It is you to define the purpose of the carousel. currently it only supports
banner. more coming soon and also with custom css animation option
RTL
|boolean
|optional
|This option enable the
rtl direction and act as rtl. By default it is
ltr
vertical.enabled
|boolean
|optional
|This option enable the
vertical direction
vertical.height
|boolean
|optional
|This option is used to set the height of the carousel
<ul class="ngucarouselPoint">
<li *ngFor="let i of pointNumbers; let i = index" [class.active]="i==pointers"></li>
</ul>
This is HTML I'm using in the carousel. Add your own css according to this elements in
pointStyles. check below guide for more details.
<ngu-carousel [inputs]="carouselBanner" (onMove)="onmoveFn($event)" (carouselLoad)="loadItemsFn()">
</ngu-carousel>
inputs is an
Input and It accepts
NguCarouselConfig.
onMove is an
Output which triggered on every slide before start and it will emit
$event as
NguCarouselStore object.
carouselLoad is an
Output which triggered when slide reaches the end on items based on inputs
load.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselStore } from '@ngu/carousel';
@Component({
selector: 'app-carousel',
template: `
<ngu-carousel [inputs]="carouselBanner" (onMove)="onmoveFn($event)" [trackBy]="trackCarousel">
<ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
<h1>1</h1>
</ngu-item>
<ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
<h1>2</h1>
</ngu-item>
<ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
<h1>3</h1>
</ngu-item>
<button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs"><</button>
<button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs">></button>
</ngu-carousel>
`,
styles: [
`
.bannerStyle h1 {
background-color: #ccc;
min-height: 300px;
text-align: center;
line-height: 300px;
}
.leftRs {
position: absolute;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
border-radius: 999px;
left: 0;
}
.rightRs {
position: absolute;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3);
border-radius: 999px;
right: 0;
}
`
]
})
export class Sample implements OnInit {
ngOnInit() {
this.carouselBanner = {
grid: { xs: 1, sm: 1, md: 1, lg: 1, xl: 1, all: 0 },
slide: 1,
speed: 400,
interval: {
timing: 3000,
initialDelay: 1000
},
point: {
visible: true
},
load: 2,
loop: true,
touch: true
};
}
/* It will be triggered on every slide*/
onmoveFn(data: NguCarouselStore) {
console.log(data);
}
trackCarousel(_, item) {
return item;
}
}
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel';
@Component({
selector: 'app-carousel',
template: `
<ngu-carousel
[inputs]="carouselBanner"
(onMove)="onmoveFn($event)">
<ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
<h1>1</h1>
</ngu-item>
<ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
<h1>2</h1>
</ngu-item>
<ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle">
<h1>3</h1>
</ngu-item>
<button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'><</button>
<button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>></button>
</ngu-carousel>
`,
styles: [
`
.bannerStyle h1 {
background-color: #ccc;
min-height: 300px;
text-align: center;
line-height: 300px;
}
.leftRs {
position: absolute;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
border-radius: 999px;
left: 0;
}
.rightRs {
position: absolute;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
border-radius: 999px;
right: 0;
}
.ngucarouselPoint {
list-style-type: none;
text-align: center;
padding: 12px;
margin: 0;
white-space: nowrap;
overflow: auto;
position: absolute;
width: 100%;
bottom: 20px;
left: 0;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.ngucarouselPoint li {
display: inline-block;
border-radius: 999px;
background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.55);
padding: 5px;
margin: 0 3px;
transition: .4s ease all;
}
.ngucarouselPoint li.active {
background: white;
width: 10px;
}
`
]
})
export class Sample implements OnInit {
ngOnInit() {
this.carouselBanner = {
grid: { xs: 1, sm: 1, md: 1, lg: 1, xl:1, all: 0 },
slide: 1,
speed: 400,
interval: 4000,
point: {
visible: true
},
load: 2,
loop: true,
touch: true, // touch is not currently in active for vertical carousel, will enable it in future build
vertical {
enabled: true,
height: 400
}
};
}
/* It will be triggered on every slide*/
onmoveFn(data: NguCarousel) {
console.log(data);
}
}
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel';
@Component({
selector: 'app-carousel',
template: `
<ngu-carousel #carousel
[inputs]="carouselTile"
(carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad($event)">
<ngu-tile NguCarouselItem *ngFor="let Tile of carouselTileItems">
<h1>{{Tile + 1}}</h1>
</ngu-tile>
<button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'><</button>
<button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>></button>
</ngu-carousel>
<button (click)="resetFn()">Reset</button>
`,
styles: [`
h1{
min-height: 200px;
background-color: #ccc;
text-align: center;
line-height: 200px;
}
.leftRs {
position: absolute;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
border-radius: 999px;
left: 0;
}
.rightRs {
position: absolute;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
border-radius: 999px;
right: 0;
}
`]
})
export class Sample implements OnInit {
private carouselToken: string;
public carouselTileItems: Array<any>;
public carouselTile: NguCarouselConfig;
@ViewChild('carousel') carousel: NguCarousel;
constructor() { }
ngOnInit(){
this.carouselTileItems = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13];
this.carouselTile = {
grid: {xs: 2, sm: 3, md: 3, lg: 5, xl:5, all: 0},
slide: 2,
speed: 400,
animation: 'lazy',
point: {
visible: true
},
load: 2,
touch: true,
easing: 'ease'
}
}
initDataFn(key: NguCarouselStore) {
this.carouselToken = key.token;
}
resetFn() {
this.carousel.reset(this.carouselToken);
}
moveToSlide() {
this.carousel.moveToSlide(this.carouselToken, 2, false);
}
public carouselTileLoad(evt: any) {
const len = this.carouselTileItems.length
if (len <= 30) {
for (let i = len; i < len + 10; i++) {
this.carouselTileItems.push(i);
}
}
}
// carouselLoad will trigger this funnction when your load value reaches
// it is helps to load the data by parts to increase the performance of the app
// must use feature to all carousel
}
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { NguCarousel } from '@ngu/carousel';
@Component({
selector: 'app-carousel',
template: `
<ngu-carousel
[inputs]="carouselTile"
(carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad($event)">
<ngu-tile NguCarouselItem *ngFor="let Tile of carouselTileItems">
<h1>{{Tile + 1}}</h1>
</ngu-tile>
<button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'><</button>
<button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>></button>
</ngu-carousel>
`,
styles: [`
h1{
min-height: 200px;
background-color: #ccc;
text-align: center;
line-height: 200px;
}
.leftRs {
position: absolute;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
border-radius: 999px;
left: 0;
}
.rightRs {
position: absolute;
margin: auto;
top: 0;
bottom: 0;
width: 50px;
height: 50px;
box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3);
border-radius: 999px;
right: 0;
}
`]
})
export class Sample implements OnInit {
public carouselTileItems: Array<any>;
public carouselTile: NguCarousel;
ngOnInit(){
this.carouselTileItems = [0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13];
this.carouselTile = {
grid: {xs: 2, sm: 3, md: 3, lg: 5, xl:5, all: 0},
slide: 2,
speed: 400,
animation: 'lazy',
point: {
visible: true,
pointStyles: `
.ngucarouselPoint {
list-style-type: none;
text-align: center;
padding: 12px;
margin: 0;
white-space: nowrap;
overflow: auto;
box-sizing: border-box;
}
.ngucarouselPoint li {
display: inline-block;
border-radius: 50%;
border: 2px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.55);
padding: 4px;
margin: 0 3px;
transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.17, .67, .83, .67);
transition: .4s;
}
.ngucarouselPoint li.active {
background: #6b6b6b;
transform: scale(1.2);
}
`
},
load: 2,
touch: true,
easing: 'ease'
}
}
public carouselTileLoad(evt: any) {
const len = this.carouselTileItems.length
if (len <= 30) {
for (let i = len; i < len + 10; i++) {
this.carouselTileItems.push(i);
}
}
}
// carouselLoad will trigger this funnction when your load value reaches
// it is helps to load the data by parts to increase the performance of the app
// must use feature to all carousel
}
MIT license.
