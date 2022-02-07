Angular Universal carousel

Note: This carousel doesn't include any css. go and customize css for buttons, items except ngucarousel and ngucarousel-inner

Demo

Demo available in Stackblitz Here

Demo available Here

Installation

Angular Version ngu-carousel Version Angular >= 12 npm i --save @ngu/carousel@latest Angular >= 10 npm i --save @ngu/carousel@3.0.2 Angular = 9 npm i --save @ngu/carousel@2.1.0 Angular < 9 npm i --save @ngu/carousel@1.5.5

Optional Dependencies

Now ngu-carousel supports touch with the help of hammerjs. You can install and import it in the main.ts file like this

npm install hammerjs --save

import 'hammerjs' ;

Usage

Include CarouselModule in your app module:

import { NguCarouselModule } from '@ngu/carousel' ; ({ imports: [NguCarouselModule] }) export class AppModule {}

Then use in your component:

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel' ; @Component({ selector : 'sample' , template : ` <ngu-carousel #myCarousel [inputs]="carouselTile" [dataSource]="carouselTileItems"> <ngu-tile *nguCarouselDef="let item; let i = index"> <ngu-carousel #myCarousel [inputs]="carouselTile" (carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad(i)" [dataSource]="carouselTiles[i]"> <ngu-tile *nguCarouselDef="let item; let j = index"> <div class="tile" [style.background]="'url(' + item + ')'" style="min-height: 200px"> <h1>{{j}}</h1> </div> </ngu-tile> <button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isFirst ? 0.5:1"><</button> <button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isLast ? 0.5:1">></button> <ul class="myPoint" NguCarouselPoint> <li *ngFor="let j of myCarousel.pointNumbers; let j = index" [class.active]="j==myCarousel.activePoint" (click)="myCarousel.moveTo(j)" [style.background]="'url(' + carouselTileItems[j] + ')'"></li> </ul> </ngu-carousel> </ngu-tile> <button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isFirst ? 0.5:1"><</button> <button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs" [style.opacity]="myCarousel.isLast ? 0.5:1">></button> <ul class="myPoint" NguCarouselPoint> <li *ngFor="let i of myCarousel.pointNumbers; let i = index" [class.active]="i==myCarousel.activePoint" (click)="myCarousel.moveTo(i)" [style.background]="'url(' + carouselTileItems[i] + ')'"></li> </ul> </ngu-carousel> ` , }) export class SampleComponent implements OnInit { imgags = [ 'assets/bg.jpg' , 'assets/car.png' , 'assets/canberra.jpg' , 'assets/holi.jpg' ]; public carouselTileItems: Array <any> = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 ]; public carouselTiles = { 0 : [], 1 : [], 2 : [], 3 : [], 4 : [], 5 : [] }; public carouselTile: NguCarouselConfig = { grid : { xs : 1 , sm : 1 , md : 3 , lg : 3 , all : 0 }, slide : 3 , speed : 250 , point : { visible : true }, load : 2 , velocity : 0 , touch : true , easing : 'cubic-bezier(0, 0, 0.2, 1)' }; constructor () {} ngOnInit() { this .carouselTileItems.forEach( el => { this .carouselTileLoad(el); }); } public carouselTileLoad(j) { const len = this .carouselTiles[j].length; if (len <= 30 ) { for ( let i = len; i < len + 15 ; i++) { this .carouselTiles[j].push( this .imgags[ Math .floor( Math .random() * this .imgags.length)] ); } } } }

Input Interface

export class NguCarouselStore { type : string; deviceType: DeviceType; token: string; items: number; load: number; deviceWidth: number; carouselWidth: number; itemWidth: number; visibleItems: ItemsControl; slideItems: number; itemWidthPer: number; itemLength: number; currentSlide: number; easing: string; speed: number; transform: Transfrom; loop: boolean; dexVal: number; touchTransform: number; touch: Touch; isEnd: boolean; isFirst: boolean; isLast: boolean; RTL: boolean; vertical: Vertical; } export type DeviceType = 'xs' | 'sm' | 'md' | 'lg' | 'xl' | 'all' ; export class ItemsControl { start : number; end: number; } export class Vertical { enabled : boolean; height: number; } export class Touch { active?: boolean; swipe: string; velocity: number; } export class NguCarouselConfig { grid : Transfrom; gridBreakpoints?: Breakpoints; slide?: number; speed?: number; interval?: CarouselInterval; animation?: Animate; point?: Point; type?: string; load?: number; custom?: Custom; loop?: boolean; touch?: boolean; easing?: string; RTL?: boolean; button?: NguButton; vertical?: Vertical; velocity?: number; } export class Grid { xs : number; sm: number; md: number; lg: number; xl: number; all: number; } export interface Point { visible : boolean; hideOnSingleSlide?: boolean; } export type Custom = 'banner' ; export type Animate = 'lazy' ;

Command Type Required Description grid Object Yes xs - mobile, sm - tablet, md - desktop, lg - large desktops, xl - extra large desktops, all - fixed width (When you use all make others 0 and vise versa) gridBreakpoints Object optional Determines the browser width in pixels that the grid displays the intended number of tiles.



default: {sm: 768, md: 992, lg: 1200, xl: 1200} slide number optional It is used to slide the number items on click speed milli seconds optional It is used for time taken to slide the number items interval milli seconds optional It is used to make carousel auto slide with given value. interval defines the interval between slides load number optional is used to load the items similar to pagination. the carousel will tigger the carouslLoad function to load another set of items. it will help you to improve the performance of the app. (carouselLoad)="myfunc($event)" point.visible boolean optional It is used to indicate no. of slides and also shows the current active slide. point.hideOnSingleSlide boolean optional It is used to hide the point indicator when slide is less than one. touch boolean optional It is used to active touch support to the carousel. easing string optional It is used to define the easing style of the carousel. Only define the ease name without any timing like ease , ease-in loop boolean optional It is used to loop the ngu-item ngu-tile . It must be true for interval animation string optional It is used to animate the sliding items. currently it only supports lazy . more coming soon and also with custom css animation option custom string optional It is you to define the purpose of the carousel. currently it only supports banner . more coming soon and also with custom css animation option RTL boolean optional This option enable the rtl direction and act as rtl. By default it is ltr vertical.enabled boolean optional This option enable the vertical direction vertical.height boolean optional This option is used to set the height of the carousel

Custom css for Point

< ul class = "ngucarouselPoint" > < li * ngFor = "let i of pointNumbers; let i = index" [ class.active ]= "i==pointers" > </ li > </ ul >

This is HTML I'm using in the carousel. Add your own css according to this elements in pointStyles . check below guide for more details.

< ngu-carousel [ inputs ]= "carouselBanner" ( onMove )= "onmoveFn($event)" ( carouselLoad )= "loadItemsFn()" > </ ngu-carousel >

inputs is an Input and It accepts NguCarouselConfig .

is an and It accepts . onMove is an Output which triggered on every slide before start and it will emit $event as NguCarouselStore object.

is an which triggered on every slide before start and it will emit as object. carouselLoad is an Output which triggered when slide reaches the end on items based on inputs load .

Getstarted guide

Banner with Custom point style

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselStore } from '@ngu/carousel' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-carousel' , template : ` <ngu-carousel [inputs]="carouselBanner" (onMove)="onmoveFn($event)" [trackBy]="trackCarousel"> <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle"> <h1>1</h1> </ngu-item> <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle"> <h1>2</h1> </ngu-item> <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle"> <h1>3</h1> </ngu-item> <button NguCarouselPrev class="leftRs"><</button> <button NguCarouselNext class="rightRs">></button> </ngu-carousel> ` , styles : [ ` .bannerStyle h1 { background-color: #ccc; min-height: 300px; text-align: center; line-height: 300px; } .leftRs { position: absolute; margin: auto; top: 0; bottom: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); border-radius: 999px; left: 0; } .rightRs { position: absolute; margin: auto; top: 0; bottom: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.3); border-radius: 999px; right: 0; } ` ] }) export class Sample implements OnInit { ngOnInit() { this .carouselBanner = { grid : { xs : 1 , sm : 1 , md : 1 , lg : 1 , xl : 1 , all : 0 }, slide : 1 , speed : 400 , interval : { timing : 3000 , initialDelay : 1000 }, point : { visible : true }, load : 2 , loop : true , touch : true }; } onmoveFn(data: NguCarouselStore) { console .log(data); } trackCarousel(_, item) { return item; } }

Banner with Vertical carousel

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-carousel' , template : ` <ngu-carousel [inputs]="carouselBanner" (onMove)="onmoveFn($event)"> <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle"> <h1>1</h1> </ngu-item> <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle"> <h1>2</h1> </ngu-item> <ngu-item NguCarouselItem class="bannerStyle"> <h1>3</h1> </ngu-item> <button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'><</button> <button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>></button> </ngu-carousel> ` , styles : [ ` .bannerStyle h1 { background-color: #ccc; min-height: 300px; text-align: center; line-height: 300px; } .leftRs { position: absolute; margin: auto; top: 0; bottom: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3); border-radius: 999px; left: 0; } .rightRs { position: absolute; margin: auto; top: 0; bottom: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3); border-radius: 999px; right: 0; } .ngucarouselPoint { list-style-type: none; text-align: center; padding: 12px; margin: 0; white-space: nowrap; overflow: auto; position: absolute; width: 100%; bottom: 20px; left: 0; box-sizing: border-box; } .ngucarouselPoint li { display: inline-block; border-radius: 999px; background: rgba(255, 255, 255, 0.55); padding: 5px; margin: 0 3px; transition: .4s ease all; } .ngucarouselPoint li.active { background: white; width: 10px; } ` ] }) export class Sample implements OnInit { ngOnInit() { this .carouselBanner = { grid : { xs : 1 , sm : 1 , md : 1 , lg : 1 , xl : 1 , all : 0 }, slide : 1 , speed : 400 , interval : 4000 , point : { visible : true }, load : 2 , loop : true , touch : true , vertical { enabled : true , height : 400 } }; } onmoveFn(data: NguCarousel) { console .log(data); } }

Tile with Carousel Control

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NguCarousel, NguCarouselConfig } from '@ngu/carousel' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-carousel' , template : ` <ngu-carousel #carousel [inputs]="carouselTile" (carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad($event)"> <ngu-tile NguCarouselItem *ngFor="let Tile of carouselTileItems"> <h1>{{Tile + 1}}</h1> </ngu-tile> <button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'><</button> <button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>></button> </ngu-carousel> <button (click)="resetFn()">Reset</button> ` , styles : [ ` h1{ min-height: 200px; background-color: #ccc; text-align: center; line-height: 200px; } .leftRs { position: absolute; margin: auto; top: 0; bottom: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3); border-radius: 999px; left: 0; } .rightRs { position: absolute; margin: auto; top: 0; bottom: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3); border-radius: 999px; right: 0; } ` ] }) export class Sample implements OnInit { private carouselToken: string; public carouselTileItems: Array <any>; public carouselTile: NguCarouselConfig; @ViewChild( 'carousel' ) carousel: NguCarousel; constructor () { } ngOnInit(){ this .carouselTileItems = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 ]; this .carouselTile = { grid : { xs : 2 , sm : 3 , md : 3 , lg : 5 , xl : 5 , all : 0 }, slide : 2 , speed : 400 , animation : 'lazy' , point : { visible : true }, load : 2 , touch : true , easing : 'ease' } } initDataFn(key: NguCarouselStore) { this .carouselToken = key.token; } resetFn() { this .carousel.reset( this .carouselToken); } moveToSlide() { this .carousel.moveToSlide( this .carouselToken, 2 , false ); } public carouselTileLoad(evt: any) { const len = this .carouselTileItems.length if (len <= 30 ) { for ( let i = len; i < len + 10 ; i++) { this .carouselTileItems.push(i); } } } }

Tile with custom point style

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; import { NguCarousel } from '@ngu/carousel' ; @Component({ selector : 'app-carousel' , template : ` <ngu-carousel [inputs]="carouselTile" (carouselLoad)="carouselTileLoad($event)"> <ngu-tile NguCarouselItem *ngFor="let Tile of carouselTileItems"> <h1>{{Tile + 1}}</h1> </ngu-tile> <button NguCarouselPrev class='leftRs'><</button> <button NguCarouselNext class='rightRs'>></button> </ngu-carousel> ` , styles : [ ` h1{ min-height: 200px; background-color: #ccc; text-align: center; line-height: 200px; } .leftRs { position: absolute; margin: auto; top: 0; bottom: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3); border-radius: 999px; left: 0; } .rightRs { position: absolute; margin: auto; top: 0; bottom: 0; width: 50px; height: 50px; box-shadow: 1px 2px 10px -1px rgba(0, 0, 0, .3); border-radius: 999px; right: 0; } ` ] }) export class Sample implements OnInit { public carouselTileItems: Array <any>; public carouselTile: NguCarousel; ngOnInit(){ this .carouselTileItems = [ 0 , 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 , 6 , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 , 11 , 12 , 13 ]; this .carouselTile = { grid : { xs : 2 , sm : 3 , md : 3 , lg : 5 , xl : 5 , all : 0 }, slide : 2 , speed : 400 , animation : 'lazy' , point : { visible : true , pointStyles : ` .ngucarouselPoint { list-style-type: none; text-align: center; padding: 12px; margin: 0; white-space: nowrap; overflow: auto; box-sizing: border-box; } .ngucarouselPoint li { display: inline-block; border-radius: 50%; border: 2px solid rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.55); padding: 4px; margin: 0 3px; transition-timing-function: cubic-bezier(.17, .67, .83, .67); transition: .4s; } .ngucarouselPoint li.active { background: #6b6b6b; transform: scale(1.2); } ` }, load : 2 , touch : true , easing : 'ease' } } public carouselTileLoad(evt: any) { const len = this .carouselTileItems.length if (len <= 30 ) { for ( let i = len; i < len + 10 ; i++) { this .carouselTileItems.push(i); } } } }

License

MIT license.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!