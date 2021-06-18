Lightweight (±3KB) translation library for Angular applications.
npm install @ngstack/translate
Create
en.json file in the
src/app/assets/i18n folder of your application.
{
"TITLE": "Hello from NgStack/translate!"
}
Import
TranslateModule into you main application module,
configure
TranslateService to load during application startup.
You will also need
HttpClientModule module dependency.
import { NgModule, APP_INITIALIZER } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
import { TranslateModule } from '@ngstack/translate';
// needed to load translation before application starts
export function setupTranslateService(service: TranslateService) {
return () => service.load();
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
HttpClientModule,
TranslateModule.forRoot({
// options
})
],
providers: [
// needed to load translation before application starts
{
provide: APP_INITIALIZER,
useFactory: setupTranslateService,
deps: [TranslateService],
multi: true
}
],
declarations: [AppComponent],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
In the main application template, use the following snippet:
<h2>
{{ 'TITLE' | translate }}
</h2>
<element>{{ 'KEY' | translate }}</element>
<element [attribute]="property | translate"></element>
<element attribute="{{ property | translate }}"></element>
<element [innerHTML]="'KEY' | translate"></element>
<element>{{ 'PROPERTY.PATH' | translate }}</element>
<element>{{ 'FORMAT' | translate:params }}</element>
<element [translate]="'KEY'"></element>
<element [translate]="'FORMAT'" [translateParams]="{ msg: hello }"></element>
<element translate="KEY"></element>
Update the localization files for your application and add
APP.TITLE resource key:
{
"APP": {
"TITLE": "My Application"
}
}
Update the title from the code, the main application component is a perfect place for that:
import { TitleService } from '@ngstack/translate';
@Component({...})
export class AppComponent implements OnInit {
constructor(private titleService: TitleService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.titleService.setTitle('APP.TITLE');
}
}
Now every time the language is changed, the page title is going to get changed automatically.
You can import and use translate service in the code:
@Component({...})
export class MyComponent {
text: string;
constructor(translate: TranslateService) {
this.text = translate.get('SOME.PROPERTY.PATH');
}
}
An example for providing translation data from within the application, without loading external files.
@NgModule({...})
export class AppModule {
constructor(translate: TranslateService) {
translate.use('en', {
'TITLE': 'Hello from @ngstack/translate!'
});
}
}
You can use runtime string substitution when translating text
{
"FORMATTED": {
"HELLO_MESSAGE": "Hello, {username}!"
}
}
Then in the HTML:
<div>{{ 'FORMATTED.HELLO_MESSAGE' | translate:{ 'username': 'world' } }}</div>
Or in the Code:
@Component({...})
export class MyComponent {
text: string;
constructor(translate: TranslateService) {
this.text = translate.get(
'FORMATTED.HELLO_MESSAGE',
{ username: 'world' }
);
}
}
Should produce the following result at runtime:
Hello, world!
You can use multiple values in the format string. Note, however, that TranslateService checks only the top-level properties of the parameter object.
You can provide custom parameters for the
forRoot method of the
TranslateModule
interface TranslateSettings {
debugMode?: boolean;
disableCache?: boolean;
supportedLangs?: string[];
translationRoot?: string;
translatePaths?: string[];
activeLang?: string;
}
For example:
TranslateModule.forRoot({
debugMode: true,
activeLang: 'fr'
});
When testing localisation with a single translation file it is sometimes hard to tell if a component text switches to a different language. You can simplify testing of the end-applications and components by enabling the debug mode.
While in the debug mode, the service automatically prepends active language id to very translated result. That allows to verify that your components support i18n correctly and do not contain hard-coded text.
TranslateModule.forRoot({
debugMode: true
});
Now, if using
en as the active language, all strings should start with the
[en] prefix.
You can watch for language change event utilising the
activeLangChanged event:
@Component({...})
export class MyComponent {
constructor(translate: TranslateService) {
translate.activeLangChanged.subscribe(
(event: { previousValue: string; currentValue: string }) => {
console.log(event.previousValue);
console.log(event.currentValue);
}
);
}
}
By default TranslateService loads files stored at
assets/i18n folder.
You can change the
TranslateService.translationRoot property to point to a custom location if needed.
TranslateModule.forRoot({
translationRoot: '/some/path'
});
To provide multiple locations use the
TranslateService.translatePaths collection property.
TranslateModule.forRoot({
translatePaths: ['assets/lib1/i18n', 'assets/lib2/i18n']
});
The files are getting fetched and merged in the order of declarations,
and applied on the top of the default data loaded from
TranslateService.translationRoot path.
You can disable browser caching and force application always load translation files by using
TranslateService.disableCache property.
TranslateModule.forRoot({
disableCache: true
});
The service takes browser language as an active language at startup.
You can use
activeLang property to define a custom value and override browser settings.
TranslateModule.forRoot({
activeLang: 'fr'
});
It is possible to restrict supported languages to a certain set of values.
You can avoid unnecessary HTTP calls by providing
TranslateService.supportedLangs values.
TranslateModule.forRoot({
supportedLangs: ['fr', 'de']
});
The service will try to load resource files only for given set of languages, and will use fallback language for all unspecified values.
By default this property is empty and service will probe all language files. The service always takes into account the Active and Fallback languages, even if you do not specify them in the list.
It is possible to use
TranslateService with your own implementations.
You can see the basic pipe implementation below:
import { Pipe, PipeTransform } from '@angular/core';
import { TranslateService, TranslateParams } from '@ngstack/translate';
@Pipe({
name: 'myTranslate',
pure: false
})
export class CustomTranslatePipe implements PipeTransform {
constructor(private translate: TranslateService) {}
transform(key: string, params?: TranslateParams): string {
return this.translate.get(key, params);
}
}
Then in the HTML templates you can use your pipe like following:
<p>
Custom Pipe: {{ 'TITLE' | myTranslate }}
</p>
To enable Lazy Loading
use
TranslateModule.forRoot() in the main application,
and
TranslateModule.forChild() in all lazy-loaded feature modules.
For more details please refer to Lazy Loading Feature Modules
