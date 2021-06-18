Code editor component for Angular applications.

Based on the Monaco editor that powers VS Code.

Live demos

Installing

npm install @ngstack/code-editor

Integrating with Angular CLI project

Import CodeEditorModule into your main application module:

import { CodeEditorModule } from '@ngstack/code-editor' ; ({ imports: [ ..., CodeEditorModule.forRoot() ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

Update template to use the ngs-code-editor :

< ngs-code-editor [ theme ]= "theme" [ codeModel ]= "model" [ options ]= "options" ( valueChanged )= "onCodeChanged($event)" > </ ngs-code-editor >

Update component controller class and provide corresponding properties and events:

export class AppComponent { theme = 'vs-dark' ; codeModel: CodeModel = { language: 'json' , uri: 'main.json' , value: '{}' , }; options = { contextmenu: true , minimap: { enabled: true , }, }; onCodeChanged(value) { console .log( 'CODE' , value); } }

Input Properties

Name Type Default Value Description theme string vs Editor theme. Supported values: vs , vs-dark or hc-black . options Object {...} Editor options. readOnly boolean false Toggles readonly state of the editor. codeModel CodeModel Source code model.

The codeModel property holds the value that implements the CodeModel interface:

export interface CodeModel { language: string ; value: string ; uri: string ; dependencies?: Array < string >; schemas?: Array <{ uri: string ; schema: Object ; }>; }

Editor Options

For available options see IEditorConstructionOptions docs.

The following options are used by default when Editor Component gets created:

{ "lineNumbers" : true , "contextmenu" : false , "minimap" : { "enabled" : false } }

Output Events

Name Argument Type Description loaded Raised when editor finished loading all its components. valueChanged string Raised after editor value gets changed.

Typings

The editor is able to resolve typing libraries when set to the Typescript or Javascript language.

Use dependencies property to provide a list of libraries to resolve

< ngs-code-editor [ codeModel ]= "model" ... > </ ngs-code-editor >

And in the controller class:

export class MyEditorComponent { codeModel: CodeModel = { language: 'typescript' , uri: 'main.ts' , value: '' , dependencies: [ '@types/node' , '@ngstack/translate' , '@ngstack/code-editor' ], }; }

Run your application, it may take a few seconds to resolve dependencies. It is performed in the background (web worker), so you can type your code.

Try pasting the following snippet at runtime:

import { TranslateModule, TranslateService } from '@ngstack/translate' ; import { CodeEditorModule } from '@ngstack/code-editor' ; import * as fs from 'fs' ; export class MyClass { constructor ( translate: TranslateService ) {} }

You should have all the types resolved and auto-completion working.

JSON schemas

You can associate multiple schemas when working with JSON files.

< ngs-code-editor [ codeModel ]= "model" ... > </ ngs-code-editor >

Provide the required schemas like in the example below.

export class MyEditorComponent { codeModel: CodeModel = { language: 'json' , uri: 'main.json' , value: '{ "test": true }' , schemas: [ { uri: 'http://custom/schema.json' , schema: { type : 'object' , properties: { type : { enum : [ 'button' , 'textbox' ], }, }, }, }, ], }; }

The schemas get automatically installed and associated with the corresponding file.

Offline Setup

Editor

You can run the editor in the offline mode with your Angular CLI application using the following steps:

Install the monaco-editor :

npm install monaco-editor

Update the .angular-cli.json file and append the following asset rule:

{ "glob" : "**/*" , "input" : "../node_modules/monaco-editor/min" , "output" : "./assets/monaco" }

Update the main application module and setup the service to use the custom baseUrl when application starts:

import { CodeEditorModule, CodeEditorService } from '@ngstack/code-editor' ; ({ ..., imports: [ ..., CodeEditorModule.forRoot({ baseUrl: 'assets/monaco' }) ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

Typings Worker

Update the .angular-cli.json file and append the following asset rule:

{ "glob" : "**/*.js" , "input" : "../node_modules/@ngstack/code-editor/workers" , "output" : "./assets/workers" }

Then update the CodeEditorService configuration at the application startup:

({ ..., imports: [ ..., CodeEditorModule.forRoot({ typingsWorkerUrl: 'assets/workers/typings-worker.js' }) ], ... }) export class AppModule {}

Lazy Loading

To enable Lazy Loading use CodeEditorModule.forRoot() in the main application, and CodeEditorModule.forChild() in all lazy-loaded feature modules.

For more details please refer to Lazy Loading Feature Modules