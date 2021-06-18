Code editor component for Angular applications.
Based on the Monaco editor that powers VS Code.
npm install @ngstack/code-editor
Import
CodeEditorModule into your main application module:
import { CodeEditorModule } from '@ngstack/code-editor';
@NgModule({
imports: [
...,
CodeEditorModule.forRoot()
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
Update template to use the
ngs-code-editor:
<ngs-code-editor
[theme]="theme"
[codeModel]="model"
[options]="options"
(valueChanged)="onCodeChanged($event)"
>
</ngs-code-editor>
Update component controller class and provide corresponding properties and events:
export class AppComponent {
theme = 'vs-dark';
codeModel: CodeModel = {
language: 'json',
uri: 'main.json',
value: '{}',
};
options = {
contextmenu: true,
minimap: {
enabled: true,
},
};
onCodeChanged(value) {
console.log('CODE', value);
}
}
|Name
|Type
|Default Value
|Description
|theme
|string
|vs
|Editor theme. Supported values:
vs,
vs-dark or
hc-black.
|options
|Object
|{...}
|Editor options.
|readOnly
|boolean
|false
|Toggles readonly state of the editor.
|codeModel
|CodeModel
|Source code model.
The
codeModel property holds the value that implements the
CodeModel interface:
export interface CodeModel {
language: string;
value: string;
uri: string;
dependencies?: Array<string>;
schemas?: Array<{
uri: string;
schema: Object;
}>;
}
For available options see IEditorConstructionOptions docs.
The following options are used by default when Editor Component gets created:
{
"lineNumbers": true,
"contextmenu": false,
"minimap": {
"enabled": false
}
}
|Name
|Argument Type
|Description
|loaded
|Raised when editor finished loading all its components.
|valueChanged
|string
|Raised after editor value gets changed.
The editor is able to resolve typing libraries when set to the
Typescript or
Javascript language.
Use
dependencies property to provide a list of libraries to resolve
<ngs-code-editor [codeModel]="model" ...> </ngs-code-editor>
And in the controller class:
export class MyEditorComponent {
codeModel: CodeModel = {
language: 'typescript',
uri: 'main.ts',
value: '',
dependencies: ['@types/node', '@ngstack/translate', '@ngstack/code-editor'],
};
}
Run your application, it may take a few seconds to resolve dependencies. It is performed in the background (web worker), so you can type your code.
Try pasting the following snippet at runtime:
import { TranslateModule, TranslateService } from '@ngstack/translate';
import { CodeEditorModule } from '@ngstack/code-editor';
import * as fs from 'fs';
export class MyClass {
constructor(translate: TranslateService) {}
}
You should have all the types resolved and auto-completion working.
You can associate multiple schemas when working with JSON files.
<ngs-code-editor [codeModel]="model" ...> </ngs-code-editor>
Provide the required schemas like in the example below.
export class MyEditorComponent {
codeModel: CodeModel = {
language: 'json',
uri: 'main.json',
value: '{ "test": true }',
schemas: [
{
uri: 'http://custom/schema.json',
schema: {
type: 'object',
properties: {
type: {
enum: ['button', 'textbox'],
},
},
},
},
],
};
}
The schemas get automatically installed and associated with the corresponding file.
You can run the editor in the offline mode with your Angular CLI application using the following steps:
Install the
monaco-editor:
npm install monaco-editor
Update the
.angular-cli.json file and append the following asset rule:
{
"glob": "**/*",
"input": "../node_modules/monaco-editor/min",
"output": "./assets/monaco"
}
Update the main application module and setup the service to use the custom
baseUrl when application starts:
import { CodeEditorModule, CodeEditorService } from '@ngstack/code-editor';
@NgModule({
...,
imports: [
...,
CodeEditorModule.forRoot({
baseUrl: 'assets/monaco'
})
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
Update the
.angular-cli.json file and append the following asset rule:
{
"glob": "**/*.js",
"input": "../node_modules/@ngstack/code-editor/workers",
"output": "./assets/workers"
}
Then update the
CodeEditorService configuration at the application startup:
@NgModule({
...,
imports: [
...,
CodeEditorModule.forRoot({
typingsWorkerUrl: 'assets/workers/typings-worker.js'
})
],
...
})
export class AppModule {}
To enable Lazy Loading
use
CodeEditorModule.forRoot() in the main application,
and
CodeEditorModule.forChild() in all lazy-loaded feature modules.
For more details please refer to Lazy Loading Feature Modules