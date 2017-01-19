Port of redux-devtools-log-monitor for Angular 2 and @ngrx/store-devtools

Setup

Install @ngrx/store-log-monitor from npm

npm install @ngrx/store-log-monitor --save

Configure the monitor when instrumenting store

import { StoreDevtoolsModule } from '@ngrx/store-devtools' ; import { StoreLogMonitorModule, useLogMonitor } from '@ngrx/store-log-monitor' ; export function instrumentOptions ( ) { return { monitor: useLogMonitor({ visible: true , position: 'right' }) }; } ({ imports: [ StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentStore(instrumentOptions), StoreLogMonitorModule ] }) export class AppModule { }

Use the StoreLogMonitor component in your app