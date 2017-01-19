Port of redux-devtools-log-monitor for Angular 2 and @ngrx/store-devtools
Install @ngrx/store-log-monitor from npm
npm install @ngrx/store-log-monitor --save
Configure the monitor when instrumenting store
import { StoreDevtoolsModule } from '@ngrx/store-devtools';
import { StoreLogMonitorModule, useLogMonitor } from '@ngrx/store-log-monitor';
export function instrumentOptions() {
return {
monitor: useLogMonitor({ visible: true, position: 'right' })
};
}
@NgModule({
imports: [
StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentStore(instrumentOptions),
StoreLogMonitorModule
]
})
export class AppModule { }
Use the StoreLogMonitor component in your app
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<ngrx-store-log-monitor toggleCommand="ctrl-h" positionCommand="ctrl-m"></ngrx-store-log-monitor>
`
})
export class AppComponent { }