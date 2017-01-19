openbase logo
@ngrx/store-log-monitor

by ngrx
3.0.2 (see all)

Log Monitor for @ngrx/store-devtools and Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

142

GitHub Stars

65

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

@ngrx/store-log-monitor

Port of redux-devtools-log-monitor for Angular 2 and @ngrx/store-devtools

Setup

Install @ngrx/store-log-monitor from npm

npm install @ngrx/store-log-monitor --save

Configure the monitor when instrumenting store

import { StoreDevtoolsModule } from '@ngrx/store-devtools';
import { StoreLogMonitorModule, useLogMonitor } from '@ngrx/store-log-monitor';

export function instrumentOptions() {
  return {
    monitor: useLogMonitor({ visible: true, position: 'right' })
  };
}

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentStore(instrumentOptions),
    StoreLogMonitorModule
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

Use the StoreLogMonitor component in your app

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    <ngrx-store-log-monitor toggleCommand="ctrl-h" positionCommand="ctrl-m"></ngrx-store-log-monitor>
  `
})
export class AppComponent { }

