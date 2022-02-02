openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

450K

GitHub Stars

7.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

373

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.5/511
gmachlev

Top Feedback

2Great Documentation
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Hard to Use

Readme

@ngrx

Reactive libraries for Angular

CircleCI Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ngrx/platform Join the discord server at https://discord.com/invite/ngrx Commitizen friendly npm version

Documentation

Check out our website: ngrx.io.

Contributing

NgRx is a community-driven project. Read our contributing guidelines on how to get involved.

Sponsoring NgRx

Backers on Open Collective

Become a gold sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub and the front page of ngrx.io.

Gold Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

Become a silver sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub and our website ngrx.io.

Bronze Sponsors

Become a bronze sponsor and get your logo on our README on GitHub.

100
gmachlev30 Ratings56 Reviews
November 2, 2020
Great Documentation

if you are using reactive programming with store you must have this library. it does have curved learning at start but once you get the point the rest flows (does have examples and tutorials out there...) it lets you easy way to define your application state. works great with angular applications.

1
EliCohen
Nate158156 Ratings0 Reviews
3 months ago
Darryl L. Pierce4 Ratings1 Review
8 months ago
Nacho Vazquez4 Ratings0 Reviews
January 21, 2021
Rowadz34 Ratings0 Reviews
December 18, 2020

Alternatives

Tutorials

