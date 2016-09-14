openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ngrx/router

by ngrx
1.0.0-beta.2 (see all)

Reactive Router for Angular

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

241

GitHub Stars

270

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

20

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

@ngrx/router

This project is DEPRECATED

The Angular 2 Router was inspired by the ngrx/router, shares a familiar API and will be updated going forward. The ngrx/router may continue to live on as a framework agnostic router with more experimental features.

Migration Guide to Angular Router

Reactive Router for Angular 2

npm version

This is an alternative router for Angular 2 focused on providing a simple, reactive API built to scale for large applications.

Please note that we are currently in beta. We believe the core of the router is solid and we do not expect anymore breaking changes to the API.

Installation

Install @ngrx/router and @ngrx/core into your Angular 2 project via npm:

npm install @ngrx/router @ngrx/core --save

Routing Setup

  1. Create your application components:

    import { Component } from '@angular/core';

@Component({
  selector: 'app',
  template: `
    <h1>My Blog</h1>
    <nav>
      <a linkTo="/">Home</a>
      <a linkTo="/blog">Blog</a>
    </nav>

    <route-view></route-view>
  `
})
class App { }

@Component({
  selector: 'home-page',
  template: `
    <h2>Home Page</h2>
  `
})
class HomePage { }

@Component({
  selector: 'blog-page',
  template: `
    <h2>Blog</h2>
    <nav>
      <a *ngFor="let post of posts" [linkTo]="'/blog/' + post.id">{{ post.title }}</a>
    </nav>

    <route-view></route-view>
  `
})
class BlogPage { }

@Component({
  selector: 'post-page',
  template: `
    <h3>Post</h3>
  `
})
class PostPage { }

  2. Configure your application routes:

    import { Routes } from '@ngrx/router';

const routes: Routes = [
  {
    path: '/',
    component: HomePage
  },
  {
    path: '/blog',
    component: BlogPage,
    children: [
      {
        path: ':id',
        component: PostPage
      }
    ]
  }
]

  3. Register router in application bootstrap.

    import { provideRouter } from '@ngrx/router';

bootstrap(App, [
  provideRouter(routes)
]);

That's it! You are ready to begin taking advantage of reactive routing!

Documentation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial