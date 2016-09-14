This project is DEPRECATED

The Angular 2 Router was inspired by the ngrx/router, shares a familiar API and will be updated going forward. The ngrx/router may continue to live on as a framework agnostic router with more experimental features.

Migration Guide to Angular Router

Reactive Router for Angular 2

This is an alternative router for Angular 2 focused on providing a simple, reactive API built to scale for large applications.

Please note that we are currently in beta. We believe the core of the router is solid and we do not expect anymore breaking changes to the API.

Installation

Install @ngrx/router and @ngrx/core into your Angular 2 project via npm:

npm install @ngrx /router @ngrx /core --save

Routing Setup

Create your application components: import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'app' , template: ` <h1>My Blog</h1> <nav> <a linkTo="/">Home</a> <a linkTo="/blog">Blog</a> </nav> <route-view></route-view> ` }) class App { } ({ selector: 'home-page' , template: ` <h2>Home Page</h2> ` }) class HomePage { } ({ selector: 'blog-page' , template: ` <h2>Blog</h2> <nav> <a *ngFor="let post of posts" [linkTo]="'/blog/' + post.id">{{ post.title }}</a> </nav> <route-view></route-view> ` }) class BlogPage { } ({ selector: 'post-page' , template: ` <h3>Post</h3> ` }) class PostPage { } Configure your application routes: import { Routes } from '@ngrx/router' ; const routes: Routes = [ { path: '/' , component: HomePage }, { path: '/blog' , component: BlogPage, children: [ { path: ':id' , component: PostPage } ] } ] Register router in application bootstrap. import { provideRouter } from '@ngrx/router' ; bootstrap(App, [ provideRouter(routes) ]);

That's it! You are ready to begin taking advantage of reactive routing!

