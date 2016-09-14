This project is DEPRECATED
The Angular 2 Router was inspired by the ngrx/router, shares a familiar API and will be updated going forward. The ngrx/router may continue to live on as a framework agnostic router with more experimental features.
Migration Guide to Angular Router
This is an alternative router for Angular 2 focused on providing a simple, reactive API built to scale for large applications.
Please note that we are currently in beta. We believe the core of the router is solid and we do not expect anymore breaking changes to the API.
Install @ngrx/router and @ngrx/core into your Angular 2 project via npm:
npm install @ngrx/router @ngrx/core --save
Create your application components:
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'app',
template: `
<h1>My Blog</h1>
<nav>
<a linkTo="/">Home</a>
<a linkTo="/blog">Blog</a>
</nav>
<route-view></route-view>
`
})
class App { }
@Component({
selector: 'home-page',
template: `
<h2>Home Page</h2>
`
})
class HomePage { }
@Component({
selector: 'blog-page',
template: `
<h2>Blog</h2>
<nav>
<a *ngFor="let post of posts" [linkTo]="'/blog/' + post.id">{{ post.title }}</a>
</nav>
<route-view></route-view>
`
})
class BlogPage { }
@Component({
selector: 'post-page',
template: `
<h3>Post</h3>
`
})
class PostPage { }
Configure your application routes:
import { Routes } from '@ngrx/router';
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: '/',
component: HomePage
},
{
path: '/blog',
component: BlogPage,
children: [
{
path: ':id',
component: PostPage
}
]
}
]
Register router in application bootstrap.
import { provideRouter } from '@ngrx/router';
bootstrap(App, [
provideRouter(routes)
]);
That's it! You are ready to begin taking advantage of reactive routing!