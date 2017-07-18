Devtools for @ngrx/store.

Installation

npm install @ngrx/store-devtools@3.2.4 --save

Instrumentation

Instrumentation with the Chrome / Firefox Extension (Preferred)

Download the Redux Devtools Extension In your root Angular module import StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentOnlyWithExtension() : import { StoreDevtoolsModule } from '@ngrx/store-devtools' ; ({ imports: [ StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer), StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentOnlyWithExtension({ maxAge: 5 }) ] }) export class AppModule { }

Instrumentation with a Custom Monitor

To instrument @ngrx/store and use the devtools with a custom monitor you will need to setup the instrumentation providers using instrumentStore() :

import {StoreDevtoolsModule} from '@ngrx/store-devtools' ; ({ imports: [ StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer), StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentStore({ maxAge: 5 , monitor: monitorReducer }) ] }) export class AppModule { }

See @ngrx/store-log-monitor for an example monitor built for Angular 2

Contributing

Please read contributing guidelines here.