@ngrx/devtools

by ngrx
1.4.0 (see all)

Developer Tools for @ngrx/store

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

96

GitHub Stars

330

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

This repository is for version 3.x of of @ngrx/store-devtools.

Click here for the latest version (4.x)

@ngrx/store-devtools

Devtools for @ngrx/store.

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ngrx/store

Installation

npm install @ngrx/store-devtools@3.2.4 --save

Instrumentation

Instrumentation with the Chrome / Firefox Extension (Preferred)

  1. Download the Redux Devtools Extension

  2. In your root Angular module import StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentOnlyWithExtension():

    import { StoreDevtoolsModule } from '@ngrx/store-devtools';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer),
    // Note that you must instrument after importing StoreModule
    StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentOnlyWithExtension({
      maxAge: 5
    })
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

Instrumentation with a Custom Monitor

To instrument @ngrx/store and use the devtools with a custom monitor you will need to setup the instrumentation providers using instrumentStore():

import {StoreDevtoolsModule} from '@ngrx/store-devtools';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer),
    // Note that you must instrument after importing StoreModule
    StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentStore({
      maxAge: 5,
      monitor: monitorReducer
    })
  ]
})
export class AppModule { }

See @ngrx/store-log-monitor for an example monitor built for Angular 2

Contributing

Please read contributing guidelines here.

