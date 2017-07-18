Devtools for @ngrx/store.
npm install @ngrx/store-devtools@3.2.4 --save
Download the Redux Devtools Extension
In your root Angular module import
StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentOnlyWithExtension():
import { StoreDevtoolsModule } from '@ngrx/store-devtools';
@NgModule({
imports: [
StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer),
// Note that you must instrument after importing StoreModule
StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentOnlyWithExtension({
maxAge: 5
})
]
})
export class AppModule { }
To instrument @ngrx/store and use the devtools with a custom monitor you will need to setup the
instrumentation providers using
instrumentStore():
import {StoreDevtoolsModule} from '@ngrx/store-devtools';
@NgModule({
imports: [
StoreModule.provideStore(rootReducer),
// Note that you must instrument after importing StoreModule
StoreDevtoolsModule.instrumentStore({
maxAge: 5,
monitor: monitorReducer
})
]
})
export class AppModule { }
See @ngrx/store-log-monitor for an example monitor built for Angular 2
