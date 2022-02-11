Declaratively synchronize form controls with the URL
ngqp makes it easy to synchronize form controls with query parameters in your URL by using a declarative approach. Examples
include pagination information or the current settings of filters in a data view. ngqp is designed to resemble the Forms API
from
@angular/forms, making it intuitive to work with.
ng add @ngqp/core
Read the Getting Started page for information on how to use it.
See CONTRIBUTING.md.
Please take a moment to read the Code of Conduct.