ngqp

Declaratively synchronize form controls with the URL

Documentation

Description

ngqp makes it easy to synchronize form controls with query parameters in your URL by using a declarative approach. Examples include pagination information or the current settings of filters in a data view. ngqp is designed to resemble the Forms API from @angular/forms , making it intuitive to work with.

Quick Start

ng add @ ngqp / core

Read the Getting Started page for information on how to use it.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Code of Conduct

Please take a moment to read the Code of Conduct.

MIT License