@ngqp/core

by TNG
12.0.0 (see all)

Declaratively synchronize form controls with the URL

Overview

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

474

GitHub Stars

76

Maintenance

Last Commit

10d ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status npm version Coverage Conventional Commits

ngqp logo

ngqp

Declaratively synchronize form controls with the URL
Documentation

Description

ngqp makes it easy to synchronize form controls with query parameters in your URL by using a declarative approach. Examples include pagination information or the current settings of filters in a data view. ngqp is designed to resemble the Forms API from @angular/forms, making it intuitive to work with.

Quick Start

ng add @ngqp/core

Read the Getting Started page for information on how to use it.

Contributing

See CONTRIBUTING.md.

Code of Conduct

Please take a moment to read the Code of Conduct.

MIT License

