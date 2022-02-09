ApostropheCMS is a full-featured, open source CMS built with Node.js that seeks to empower organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
ApostropheCMS is content software for everyone in an organization. It helps teams of all sizes create dynamic digital experiences with elegance and efficiency by blending powerful features, developer happiness, and a low learning curve for content creators. Apostrophe has powered websites and web apps for organizations large and small for over a decade.
To get started with Apostrophe 3, follow these steps to set up a local development environment. For more detail, refer to the A3 getting started guide in the documentation.
We recommend installing the following with Homebrew on macOS. If you're on Linux, you should use your package manager (apt or yum). If you're on Windows, we recommend the Windows Subsystem for Linux.
|Software
|Minimum Version
|Notes
|Node.js
|12.x
|Or better
|npm
|6.x
|Or better
|MongoDB
|3.6
|Or better
|Imagemagick
|Any
|Faster image uploads, GIF support (optional)
We eagerly welcome open source contributions. Before submitting a PR, please read through our Contribution Guide
ApostropheCMS is released under the MIT License.