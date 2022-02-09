openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ngodn/apostrophe

by apostrophecms
2.94.7 (see all)

Apostrophe is a full-featured, open-source CMS built with Node.js that empowers organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

20

GitHub Stars

3.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

11d ago

Contributors

156

Package

Dependencies

58

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Not Found

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Unit Tests Chat on Discord

ApostropheCMS logo

ApostropheCMS 3

ApostropheCMS is a full-featured, open source CMS built with Node.js that seeks to empower organizations by combining in-context editing and headless architecture in a full-stack JS environment.
Documentation »

Demo · Roadmap · Report Bug

About ApostropheCMS

ApostropheCMS is content software for everyone in an organization. It helps teams of all sizes create dynamic digital experiences with elegance and efficiency by blending powerful features, developer happiness, and a low learning curve for content creators. Apostrophe has powered websites and web apps for organizations large and small for over a decade.

Built With

Getting Started

To get started with Apostrophe 3, follow these steps to set up a local development environment. For more detail, refer to the A3 getting started guide in the documentation.

Prerequisites

We recommend installing the following with Homebrew on macOS. If you're on Linux, you should use your package manager (apt or yum). If you're on Windows, we recommend the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

SoftwareMinimum VersionNotes
Node.js12.xOr better
npm6.xOr better
MongoDB3.6Or better
ImagemagickAnyFaster image uploads, GIF support (optional)

Community

Discord - Twitter - Discussions

Contributing

We eagerly welcome open source contributions. Before submitting a PR, please read through our Contribution Guide

License

ApostropheCMS is released under the MIT License.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial