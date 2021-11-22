A neat way to unsubscribe from observables when the component destroyed
|@ngneat/until-destroy
|Angular
|8.x
|>= 10.0.5 < 13
|9.x
|>= 13
@ngneat/until-destroy@8+ is compatible only with Angular starting from 10.0.5 version.
@ngneat/until-destroy@7 is compatible with Angular versions below 10.0.5. If you have noticed that unsubscribing does not work after some update then check the version of Angular and
@ngneat/until-destroy first of all.
npm install @ngneat/until-destroy
# Or if you use yarn
yarn add @ngneat/until-destroy
import { UntilDestroy, untilDestroyed } from '@ngneat/until-destroy';
@UntilDestroy()
@Component({})
export class InboxComponent {
ngOnInit() {
interval(1000).pipe(untilDestroyed(this)).subscribe();
}
}
You can set the
checkProperties option to
true if you want to unsubscribe from subscriptions properties automatically:
@UntilDestroy({ checkProperties: true })
@Component({})
export class HomeComponent {
// We'll dispose it on destroy
subscription = fromEvent(document, 'mousemove').subscribe();
}
You can set the
arrayName property if you want to unsubscribe from each subscription in the specified array.
@UntilDestroy({ arrayName: 'subscriptions' })
@Component({})
export class HomeComponent {
subscriptions = [
fromEvent(document, 'click').subscribe(),
fromEvent(document, 'mousemove').subscribe(),
];
// You can still use the operator
ngOnInit() {
interval(1000).pipe(untilDestroyed(this));
}
}
You can set the
blackList property if you don't want to unsubscribe from one or more subscriptions.
@UntilDestroy({ checkProperties: true, blackList: ['subscription1'] })
@Component({})
export class HomeComponent {
// subscription1 will not be unsubscribed upon component destruction
subscription1: Subscription;
// subscription2 will be unsubscribed upon component destruction
subscription2: Subscription;
constructor() {
this.subscription1 = new Subject().subscribe();
this.subscription2 = new Subject().subscribe();
}
}
@UntilDestroy()
@Injectable()
export class InboxService {
constructor() {
interval(1000).pipe(untilDestroyed(this)).subscribe();
}
}
@Component({
providers: [InboxService],
})
export class InboxComponent {
constructor(inboxService: InboxService) {}
}
All options, described above, are also applicable to providers.
npm install ngx-take-until-destroy
# Or if you use yarn
yarn add ngx-take-until-destroy
import { untilDestroyed } from 'ngx-take-until-destroy';
@Component({})
export class InboxComponent implements OnDestroy {
ngOnInit() {
interval(1000)
.pipe(untilDestroyed(this))
.subscribe(val => console.log(val));
}
// This method must be present, even if empty.
ngOnDestroy() {
// To protect you, we'll throw an error if it doesn't exist.
}
}
import { untilDestroyed } from 'ngx-take-until-destroy';
export class Widget {
constructor() {
interval(1000).pipe(untilDestroyed(this, 'destroy')).subscribe(console.log);
}
// The name needs to be the same as the second parameter
destroy() {}
}
To make it easier for you to migrate, we've built a script that will update the imports path and add the decorator for you. The script is shipped as a separate package. Run the following command to install it:
npm i --save-dev @ngneat/until-destroy-migration
# Or if you use yarn
yarn add -D @ngneat/until-destroy-migration
Then run the following command:
npx @ngneat/until-destroy-migration --base my/path
base defaults to
./src/app.
You can use the
--removeOnDestroy flag for empty
OnDestroy methods removing.
npx @ngneat/until-destroy-migration --removeOnDestroy
You can remove the package once the migration is done.
@UntilDestroy() before the
@Component() decorator.
overrideComponent in unit tests remember that it overrides metadata and component definition. Invoke
UntilDestroy()(YourComponent); to reapply the decorator. See here for an example.
