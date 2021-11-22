A neat way to unsubscribe from observables when the component destroyed

Compatibility with Angular Versions

@ngneat/until-destroy Angular 8.x >= 10.0.5 < 13 9.x >= 13

Angular 10 Compatibility

@ngneat/until-destroy@8+ is compatible only with Angular starting from 10.0.5 version. @ngneat/until-destroy@7 is compatible with Angular versions below 10.0.5. If you have noticed that unsubscribing does not work after some update then check the version of Angular and @ngneat/until-destroy first of all.

Use with Ivy

npm install @ngneat/until-destroy yarn add @ngneat/until-destroy

import { UntilDestroy, untilDestroyed } from '@ngneat/until-destroy' ; () ({}) export class InboxComponent { ngOnInit() { interval( 1000 ).pipe(untilDestroyed( this )).subscribe(); } }

You can set the checkProperties option to true if you want to unsubscribe from subscriptions properties automatically:

({ checkProperties: true }) ({}) export class HomeComponent { subscription = fromEvent( document , 'mousemove' ).subscribe(); }

You can set the arrayName property if you want to unsubscribe from each subscription in the specified array.

({ arrayName: 'subscriptions' }) ({}) export class HomeComponent { subscriptions = [ fromEvent( document , 'click' ).subscribe(), fromEvent( document , 'mousemove' ).subscribe(), ]; ngOnInit() { interval( 1000 ).pipe(untilDestroyed( this )); } }

You can set the blackList property if you don't want to unsubscribe from one or more subscriptions.

({ checkProperties: true , blackList: [ 'subscription1' ] }) ({}) export class HomeComponent { subscription1: Subscription; subscription2: Subscription; constructor ( ) { this .subscription1 = new Subject().subscribe(); this .subscription2 = new Subject().subscribe(); } }

Use with Non-Singleton Services

() () export class InboxService { constructor ( ) { interval( 1000 ).pipe(untilDestroyed( this )).subscribe(); } } ({ providers: [InboxService], }) export class InboxComponent { constructor ( inboxService: InboxService ) {} }

All options, described above, are also applicable to providers.

Use with View Engine (Pre Ivy)

npm install ngx-take-until-destroy yarn add ngx-take-until-destroy

import { untilDestroyed } from 'ngx-take-until-destroy' ; ({}) export class InboxComponent implements OnDestroy { ngOnInit() { interval( 1000 ) .pipe(untilDestroyed( this )) .subscribe( val => console .log(val)); } ngOnDestroy() { } }

Use with Any Class

import { untilDestroyed } from 'ngx-take-until-destroy' ; export class Widget { constructor ( ) { interval( 1000 ).pipe(untilDestroyed( this , 'destroy' )).subscribe( console .log); } destroy() {} }

Migration from View Engine to Ivy

To make it easier for you to migrate, we've built a script that will update the imports path and add the decorator for you. The script is shipped as a separate package. Run the following command to install it:

npm i --save-dev @ngneat/until-destroy-migration yarn add -D @ngneat/until-destroy-migration

Then run the following command:

npx @ngneat/until-destroy-migration --base my/path

base defaults to ./src/app .

You can use the --removeOnDestroy flag for empty OnDestroy methods removing.

npx @ngneat/until-destroy-migration --removeOnDestroy

You can remove the package once the migration is done.

Potential Pitfalls

The order of decorators is important, make sure to put @UntilDestroy() before the @Component() decorator.

before the decorator. When using overrideComponent in unit tests remember that it overrides metadata and component definition. Invoke UntilDestroy()(YourComponent); to reapply the decorator. See here for an example.

ESLint Rules

