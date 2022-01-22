The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular

Transloco allows you to define translations for your content in different languages and switch between them easily in runtime. It exposes a rich API to manage translations efficiently and cleanly. It provides multiple plugins that will improve your development experience. Here is a small taste of the features it offers:

✅ Clean and DRY templates

✅ Support for Lazy Load

✅ Support for Multiple Languages Simultaneously

✅ Support for Multiple Fallbacks

✅ Support for Testing

✅ Support for SSR

✅ Support for L10N

✅ Supports Ivy

✅ Rich Plugins

✅ Hackable

✅ Schematics

Core Team

Contributors ✨

Thank goes to all these wonderful people who contributed ❤️