The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular
Transloco allows you to define translations for your content in different languages and switch between them easily in runtime. It exposes a rich API to manage translations efficiently and cleanly. It provides multiple plugins that will improve your development experience. Here is a small taste of the features it offers:
✅ Clean and DRY templates
✅ Support for Lazy Load
✅ Support for Multiple Languages Simultaneously
✅ Support for Multiple Fallbacks
✅ Support for Testing
✅ Support for SSR
✅ Support for L10N
✅ Supports Ivy
✅ Rich Plugins
✅ Hackable
✅ Schematics
Netanel Basal
Shahar Kazaz
Thank goes to all these wonderful people who contributed ❤️