@ngneat/transloco-locale

by ngneat
3.0.1 (see all)

🚀 😍 The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular

Documentation
8.9K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

51

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular

Transloco allows you to define translations for your content in different languages and switch between them easily in runtime. It exposes a rich API to manage translations efficiently and cleanly. It provides multiple plugins that will improve your development experience. Here is a small taste of the features it offers:

✅  Clean and DRY templates
✅  Support for Lazy Load
✅  Support for Multiple Languages Simultaneously
✅  Support for Multiple Fallbacks
✅  Support for Testing
✅  Support for SSR
✅  Support for L10N
✅  Supports Ivy
✅  Rich Plugins
✅  Hackable
✅  Schematics

Core Team

Netanel Basal
Netanel Basal
 Shahar Kazaz
Shahar Kazaz

Contributors ✨

Thank goes to all these wonderful people who contributed ❤️

