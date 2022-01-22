openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ngneat/transloco

by ngneat
3.1.4 (see all)

🚀 😍 The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

56.8K

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

50

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.8/56
Read All Reviews
rajeshmoka22
kensoloko
danilokorber

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable

Readme


The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular

Transloco allows you to define translations for your content in different languages and switch between them easily in runtime. It exposes a rich API to manage translations efficiently and cleanly. It provides multiple plugins that will improve your development experience. Here is a small taste of the features it offers:

✅  Clean and DRY templates
✅  Support for Lazy Load
✅  Support for Multiple Languages Simultaneously
✅  Support for Multiple Fallbacks
✅  Support for Testing
✅  Support for SSR
✅  Support for L10N
✅  Supports Ivy
✅  Rich Plugins
✅  Hackable
✅  Schematics

Build Status commitizen PRs coc-badge semantic-release styled with prettier spectator Join the chat at https://gitter.im/ngneat-transloco

Core Team

Netanel Basal
Netanel Basal
 Shahar Kazaz
Shahar Kazaz

Contributors ✨

Thank goes to all these wonderful people who contributed ❤️

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Rajesh Mokahyderabad9 Ratings14 Reviews
Software Engineer at EPAM Systems. Experience in developing Web apps using Javascript, ReactJS, Redux, mobx, typescript, HTML, CSS, Webpack.
6 months ago

Unlike angular localize, It supports run time localization, so you can have a functionality where user can change the language directly on website using a dropdown or radio button and It also supports xliff format.

0
kensoloko13 Ratings1 Review
December 11, 2020

Advance solution for angular localization. I need more time to experience with this lib. But first of all, the document is great, with schematic, it 's very easy to begin.

0
Danilo Körber14 Ratings26 Reviews
9 months ago
Performant
Highly Customizable
Easy to Use

Makes translation much easier than the native angular solution. Also well documented. Error handling can be improved.

0
digoburigo3 Ratings0 Reviews
4 months ago
Nacho VazquezMontevideo4 Ratings0 Reviews
Front-end architect, tech writer, meetup speaker, scuba diving lover. Passionate about Software architecture and sharing knowledge.
January 21, 2021

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

Blog Posts | Transloco Angular i18n
ngneat.github.ioBlog Posts | Transloco Angular i18nBlog Posts | Transloco Angular i18n
Transloco Guide - Installation
www.youtube.com2 years agoTransloco Guide - InstallationIn this video, we’re going to learn about installing transloco in an Angular project.Check out the full documentation: https://ngneat.github.io/transloco/doc...
Transloco Guide - Translation in the template
www.youtube.com2 years agoTransloco Guide - Translation in the templateIn this video, we’re going to learn about translation in the template.Check out the full documentation: https://ngneat.github.io/transloco/docs/translation-i...
Transloco Guide - Translation API
www.youtube.com2 years agoTransloco Guide - Translation APIIn this video, we’re going to learn about the translation API.Check out the full documentation: https://ngneat.github.io/transloco/docs/translation-api* If y...
Transloco Guide - Language API
www.youtube.com2 years agoTransloco Guide - Language APIIn this video, we’re going to learn about the language API.Check out the full documentation: https://ngneat.github.io/transloco/docs/language-api* If you lik...