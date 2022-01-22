The internationalization (i18n) library for Angular
Transloco allows you to define translations for your content in different languages and switch between them easily in runtime. It exposes a rich API to manage translations efficiently and cleanly. It provides multiple plugins that will improve your development experience. Here is a small taste of the features it offers:
✅ Clean and DRY templates
✅ Support for Lazy Load
✅ Support for Multiple Languages Simultaneously
✅ Support for Multiple Fallbacks
✅ Support for Testing
✅ Support for SSR
✅ Support for L10N
✅ Supports Ivy
✅ Rich Plugins
✅ Hackable
✅ Schematics
|
Netanel Basal
|
Shahar Kazaz
Thank goes to all these wonderful people who contributed ❤️
Unlike angular localize, It supports run time localization, so you can have a functionality where user can change the language directly on website using a dropdown or radio button and It also supports xliff format.
Advance solution for angular localization. I need more time to experience with this lib. But first of all, the document is great, with schematic, it 's very easy to begin.
Makes translation much easier than the native angular solution. Also well documented. Error handling can be improved.