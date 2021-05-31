Angular Tailwind CSS Schematics

This schematic will add Tailwind CSS to your Angular application.

Versions

@ngneat/tailwind AngularCLI v7.x.x >= 11.2.x v6.x.x >= v11.1.x, < 11.2.x v5.2.5 < v11.1.x

In v7, we leverage the built-in TailwindCSS support from AngularCLI if you use AngularCLI >= 11.2. When you invoke the schematics, and you have AngularCLI <11.2 installed, you'll see the following message:

Detected AngularCLI version is 11 .0 .7 which does not support TailwindCSS natively . Please run " ng add @ ngneat / tailwind @ 6 " for Custom Webpack support.

The main difference is Angular CLI v11.1+ uses PostCSS 8 already, so we remove that from our dependencies list. To use these schematics at specific version, please use this syntax: ng add @ngneat/tailwind@5.2.5 or npm i -D @ngneat/tailwind@5.2.5

Usage

ng add @ ngneat / tailwind

Usage with Nx

IMPORTANT for AngularCLI users: As of April 06 2021, create-nx-workspace@latest still generates Angular with AngularCLI 11.0.7 which does not have built-in TailwindCSS support. Please update AngularCLI by running ng update @angular/cli before running this schematics.

In Nx, you can either use AngularCLI or NxCLI . If you set up your Nx Workspace to use AngularCLI , the usage is the same as above. If you set up your Nx Workspace with NxCLI , follow the steps:

Install @ngneat/tailwind first:

npm i -D @ngneat /tailwind tailwindcss postcss autoprefixer yarn add -D @ngneat /tailwind tailwindcss postcss autoprefixer

then execute the schematics:

nx generate @ngneat /tailwind:nx-setup

Manual steps

In v7, we do not use a Custom Webpack anymore. If you use Custom Webpack, please follow the below guide and use @ngneat/tailwind@6

If your projects are already using a custom Webpack builder with a custom webpack.config , follow these steps to add TailwindCSS to your project

npm i -D @ngneat/tailwind tailwindcss (or yarn add -D @ngneat/tailwind tailwindcss )

(or ) Import addTailwindPlugin from @ngneat/tailwind in your webpack.config

from in your Import your TailwindCSS config in your webpack.config

config in your Before you return or modify the original Webpack config, call addTailwindPlugin with the following parameters: webpackConfig : the Webpack config tailwindConfig : the TailwindCSS config that you import patchComponentsStyles? : this flag will enable using TailwindCSS directives in components' stylesheets. Default to false because turning it on might impact your build time

with the following parameters:

const { addTailwindPlugin } = require ( '@ngneat/tailwind' ); const tailwindConfig = require ( 'relative/path/to/tailwind.config' ); module .exports = ( config ) => { addTailwindPlugin({ webpackConfig : config, tailwindConfig, patchComponentsStyles : true , }); return config; };

Angular Material

If you plan to use @ngneat/tailwind with @angular/material , please make sure that you setup @angular/material before @ngneat/tailwind because @angular/material:ng-add schematics will error out if it detects a custom Webpack in your angular.json .

Purge

@ngneat/tailwind uses built-in purge functionality by tailwindcss (under the hood, it is postcss-purgecss). By default, @ngneat/tailwind sets the content to any HTML and any TS files in the project.

This behavior can be modified as the consumers see fit.

Tailwind JIT (v7.x.x only)

In v7, @ngneat/tailwind provides an option to enable JIT mode for TailwindCSS. This is a new compilation mode that improves the compilation time as it does not compile ALL of TailwindCSS anymore but only compiles what you use in your application. This mode is still in preview as of tailwindcss@2.1.1

CSS Preprocessors

If you're using CSS Preprocessors (SASS/SCSS, LESS, Stylus) in your application, please check out TailwindCSS's Using with Preprocessors guide

Contributing

Fork this repo and clone the fork on your machine.

Run npm install to install all the dependencies

to install all the dependencies Start working on changes

Structure

_apps | __tailwind-e2e (e2e tests) _libs | __tailwind | __src | __schematics | __ng-add (AngularCLI schematics) | __nx-setup (NxCLI schematics) | __files (files template to be generated) | __specs (unit tests) | __schema .d .ts (interface) | __constants (constants used in the project) | __utils (utilities functions) | __collection .json (schematics configuration) | __package .json (package.json of @ngneat /tailwind which will be published to npm)

Commit

Run git add . to stage your changes

to stage your changes Run npm run commit to start Conventional Commit flow

Commit Hooks

pre-commit will execute npm run lint and pretty-quick to lint and reformat.pre-commit does not run Unit Tests because Unit Tests will be ran in Github Actions. Feel free to run the Unit Tests with npm run test to test your changes

E2E Tests

Please run npm run e2e to run E2E tests before pushing

Updating README

README is in two places at the moment: root and libs/tailwind/README.md . The one in root is the one displayed on Github while the one in libs/tailwind is being used on npm . When you make changes to README , make sure to update both.

A script can be created to automating this.

PR

When everything passes and looks good, make a PR. Thanks for your contribution.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!