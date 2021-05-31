This schematic will add Tailwind CSS to your Angular application.
@ngneat/tailwind
|AngularCLI
|v7.x.x
|>= 11.2.x
|v6.x.x
|>= v11.1.x, < 11.2.x
|v5.2.5
|< v11.1.x
In v7, we leverage the built-in TailwindCSS support from AngularCLI if you use AngularCLI >= 11.2. When you invoke the schematics, and you have AngularCLI <11.2 installed, you'll see the following message:
Detected AngularCLI version is 11.0.7 which does not support TailwindCSS natively.
Please run "ng add @ngneat/tailwind@6" for Custom Webpack support.
The main difference is Angular CLI v11.1+ uses
PostCSS 8 already, so we remove that from our dependencies list. To use these schematics at specific version, please use this syntax:
ng add @ngneat/tailwind@5.2.5 or
npm i -D @ngneat/tailwind@5.2.5
ng add @ngneat/tailwind
IMPORTANT for AngularCLI users: As of April 06 2021,
create-nx-workspace@lateststill generates Angular with AngularCLI 11.0.7 which does not have built-in TailwindCSS support. Please update AngularCLI by running
ng update @angular/clibefore running this schematics.
In Nx, you can either use
AngularCLI or
NxCLI. If you set up your Nx Workspace to use
AngularCLI, the usage is the same as above. If you set up your Nx Workspace with
NxCLI, follow the steps:
Install
@ngneat/tailwind first:
npm i -D @ngneat/tailwind tailwindcss postcss autoprefixer
yarn add -D @ngneat/tailwind tailwindcss postcss autoprefixer
then execute the schematics:
nx generate @ngneat/tailwind:nx-setup
In v7, we do not use a Custom Webpack anymore. If you use Custom Webpack, please follow the below guide and use
@ngneat/tailwind@6
If your projects are already using a custom Webpack builder with a
custom
webpack.config, follow these steps to add TailwindCSS to
your project
npm i -D @ngneat/tailwind tailwindcss (or
yarn add -D @ngneat/tailwind tailwindcss)
addTailwindPlugin from
@ngneat/tailwind in your
webpack.config
webpack.config
addTailwindPlugin with the following parameters:
webpackConfig: the Webpack config
tailwindConfig: the TailwindCSS config that you import
patchComponentsStyles?: this flag will enable using TailwindCSS
directives in components' stylesheets. Default to
false because
turning it on might impact your build time
// example
const { addTailwindPlugin } = require('@ngneat/tailwind');
const tailwindConfig = require('relative/path/to/tailwind.config');
module.exports = (config) => {
addTailwindPlugin({
webpackConfig: config,
tailwindConfig,
patchComponentsStyles: true,
});
return config;
};
If you plan to use
@ngneat/tailwind with
@angular/material, please make sure that you setup
@angular/material before
@ngneat/tailwind because
@angular/material:ng-add schematics will error out if it detects a custom Webpack in your
angular.json.
@ngneat/tailwind uses built-in
purge functionality by
tailwindcss (under the hood, it is postcss-purgecss). By default,
@ngneat/tailwind sets the
content to any HTML and any TS files in the project.
This behavior can be modified as the consumers see fit.
In v7,
@ngneat/tailwind provides an option to enable JIT mode for TailwindCSS. This is a new compilation mode that improves the compilation time as it does not compile ALL of TailwindCSS anymore but only compiles what you use in your application. This mode is still in preview as of
tailwindcss@2.1.1
If you're using CSS Preprocessors (SASS/SCSS, LESS, Stylus) in your application, please check out TailwindCSS's Using with Preprocessors guide
npm install to install all the dependencies
_apps
|__tailwind-e2e (e2e tests)
_libs
|__tailwind
|__src
|__schematics
|__ng-add (AngularCLI schematics)
|__nx-setup (NxCLI schematics)
|__files (files template to be generated)
|__specs (unit tests)
|__schema.d.ts (interface)
|__constants (constants used in the project)
|__utils (utilities functions)
|__collection.json (schematics configuration)
|__package.json (package.json of @ngneat/tailwind which will be published to npm)
git add . to stage your changes
npm run commit to start Conventional Commit flow
pre-commit will execute
npm run lint and
pretty-quick to lint and
reformat.pre-commit does not run Unit Tests because Unit Tests will be
ran in Github Actions. Feel free to run the Unit Tests with
npm run test to test your changes
Please run
npm run e2e to run E2E tests before pushing
README is in two places at the moment: root and
libs/tailwind/README.md. The one in root is the one displayed on
Github while the one in
libs/tailwind is being used on
npm. When you
make changes to
README, make sure to update both.
A script can be created to automating this.
When everything passes and looks good, make a PR. Thanks for your contribution.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Chau Tran
💬 💻 📖 🤔 👀
|
Netanel Basal
💻 🤔
|
Santosh Yadav
🤔 🧑🏫
|
BK
💻 🤔
|
beeman
🤔 🧑🏫 💻
|
Vlad Tansky
💻
|
Abhinav Dinesh C
💻
|
Suguru Inatomi
📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
