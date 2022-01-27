A lightweight library that makes it easier to use SVG icons in your Angular Application

The svg-icon library enables using the <svg-icon> tag to directly display SVG icons in the DOM. This approach offers an advantage over using an <img> tag or via the CSS background-image property, because it allows styling and animating the SVG with CSS.

For example, if the fill or stroke properties of elements in the svg are set to currentColor , they will have the color defined for the containing DOM element. So the color can easily be changed by changing the color style on the svg-icon element.

Installation

ng add @ngneat/svg-icon

Icons Preparation

Add the icons to src/assets/svg

Add an alias to the tsconfig file:

{ ... "paths" : { "@app/svg/*" : [ "src/app/svg/*" ] } }

Use @ngneat/svg-generator to clean and extract the icons content:

{ "scripts" : { "generate-icons" : "svgGenerator" }, "svgGenerator" : { "outputPath" : "./src/app/svg" , "prefix" : "app" , "srcPath" : "./src/assets/svg" , "svgoConfig" : { "plugins" : [ "removeDimensions" ] } } }

Run npm run generate-icons

Icons Rendering

Import the SvgIconsModule in your AppModule , and register the icons:

import { SvgIconsModule } from '@ngneat/svg-icon' ; import { settingsIcon } from '@app/svg/settings' ; ({ imports: [ SvgIconsModule.forRoot({ icons: [settingsIcon], }), ], }) export class AppModule {}

Now we can use the svg-icon component:

< svg-icon key = "settings" > </ svg-icon > < svg-icon key = "settings" color = "hotpink" fontSize = "40px" > </ svg-icon >

Register icons locally

In lazy load modules or in reusable component modules, we can use the forChild method, for register icons accessible locally in these modules:

import { dashboardIcon } from '@app/svg/dashboard' ; import { userIcon } from '@app/svg/user' ; import { SvgIconsModule } from '@ngneat/svg-icon' ; ({ declarations: [DashboardComponent], imports: [DashboardRoutingModule, SvgIconsModule.forChild([userIcon])], }) export class DashboardModule {}

Note that we're NOT using a barrel file (i.e index.ts ). This will make sure we only load the SVG files we use in the current module.

Webpack Plugin

To make the process more seamless, the library provides a Webpack plugin you can use to automate the extracting process:

const { SvgGeneratorWebpackPlugin } = require ( '@ngneat/svg-generator/webpack-plugin' ); { plugins: [ new SvgGeneratorWebpackPlugin({ watch: !isProd, srcPath: './src/assets/svg' , outputPath: './src/app/svg' , svgoConfig: { plugins: [ "removeDimensions" ], }, }), ]; }

Group Icons

There are cases where we want to group multiple SVG icons. For example, we might have a notifications feature, and we need to load SVG icons such as Slack, Email, etc.

In such cases, create a unique directory, and put the related icons inside it. For example:

home .svg user .svg /notifications - slack .svg - email .svg

This will create a notifications folder with a barrel file that export the SVG icons inside the folder under a const named ${folderName}Icons :

import { notificationsIcons } from '@app/svg/notifications' ; ({ imports: [SvgIconsModule.forChild(notificationsIcons)], }) export class NotificationsModule {}

Icon Sizing

To control the SVG size, we use the font-size property as described in this article. You also have the option to pass fixed sizes and use them across the application:

({ imports: [ SvgIconsModule.forRoot({ sizes: { xs: '10px' , sm: '12px' , md: '16px' , lg: '20px' , xl: '25px' , xxl: '30px' }, defaultSize: 'md' , icons }) ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

They are used in the size input:

< svg-icon key = "settings" size = "lg" > </ svg-icon >

Inputs

() key: string ; () size: string ; () fontSize: string ; () color: string ; () width: string | number ; () height: string | number ; () noShrink: boolean ;

SvgIconRegistry

You can inject the SvgIconRegistry , and get existing SVG icons or register new ones:

import { SvgIconRegistry } from '@ngneat/svg-icon' ; interface Icon { name: string ; data: string ; } ({ selector: 'app-root' , templateUrl: './app.component.html' , styleUrls: [ './app.component.scss' ], }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private registry: SvgIconRegistry ) { registry.register([Icon, Icon, Icon]); registry.register(Icon); registry.get(name); registry.getAll(); } }

Missing Icon

You can define missingIconFallback which will be used if icon is not found in registry:

import { unknownIcon } from '@app/svg/unknown' ; ({ imports: [ SvgIconsModule.forRoot({ missingIconFallback: unknownIcon, }), ], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppModule {}

