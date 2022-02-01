A Powerful Tool to Simplify Your Angular Tests
Spectator helps you get rid of all the boilerplate grunt work, leaving you with readable, sleek and streamlined unit tests.
npm install @ngneat/spectator --save-dev
yarn add @ngneat/spectator --dev
Create a component factory by using the
createComponentFactory() function, passing the component class that you want to test.
The
createComponentFactory() returns a function that will create a fresh component in each
it block:
import { Spectator, createComponentFactory } from '@ngneat/spectator';
import { ButtonComponent } from './button.component';
describe('ButtonComponent', () => {
let spectator: Spectator<ButtonComponent>;
const createComponent = createComponentFactory(ButtonComponent);
beforeEach(() => spectator = createComponent());
it('should have a success class by default', () => {
expect(spectator.query('button')).toHaveClass('success');
});
it('should set the class name according to the [className] input', () => {
spectator.setInput('className', 'danger');
expect(spectator.query('button')).toHaveClass('danger');
expect(spectator.query('button')).not.toHaveClass('success');
});
});
The
createComponentFactory function can optionally take the following options which extends the basic Angular Testing Module options:
const createComponent = createComponentFactory({
component: ButtonComponent,
imports: [],
providers: [],
declarations: [],
entryComponents: [],
componentProviders: [], // Override the component's providers
componentViewProviders: [], // Override the component's view providers
overrideModules: [], // Override modules
mocks: [], // Providers that will automatically be mocked
componentMocks: [], // Component providers that will automatically be mocked
componentViewProvidersMocks: [], // Component view providers that will be automatically mocked
detectChanges: false, // Defaults to true
declareComponent: false, // Defaults to true
disableAnimations: false, // Defaults to true
shallow: true, // Defaults to false
});
The
createComponent() function optionally takes the following options:
it('should...', () => {
spectator = createComponent({
// The component inputs
props: {
title: 'Click'
},
// Override the component's providers
// Note that you must declare it once in `createComponentFactory`
providers: [],
// Whether to run change detection (defaults to true)
detectChanges: false
});
expect(spectator.query('button')).toHaveText('Click');
});
The
createComponent() method returns an instance of
Spectator which exposes the following API:
fixture - The tested component's fixture
component - The tested component's instance
element - The tested component's native element
debugElement - The tested fixture's debug element
inject() - Provides a wrapper for
TestBed.inject():
const service = spectator.inject(QueryService);
const fromComponentInjector = true;
const service = spectator.inject(QueryService, fromComponentInjector);
detectChanges() - Runs detectChanges on the tested element/host:
spectator.detectChanges();
detectComponentChanges() - Runs
detectChanges on the tested component ( not on the
host ).
You'll need this method in rare cases when using a
host and the tested component is
onPush, and you want to force it to run a change detection cycle.
spectator.detectComponentChanges();
setInput() - Changes the value of an @Input() of the tested component.
Method runs
ngOnChanges with
SimpleChanges manually if it exists.
it('should...', () => {
spectator.setInput('className', 'danger');
spectator.setInput({
className: 'danger'
});
});
output - Returns an Observable @Output() of the tested component:
it('should emit the $event on click', () => {
let output;
spectator.output('click').subscribe(result => (output = result));
spectator.component.onClick({ type: 'click' });
expect(output).toEqual({ type: 'click' });
});
tick(millis?: number) - Run the fakeAsync
tick() function and call
detectChanges():
it('should work with tick', fakeAsync(() => {
spectator = createComponent(ZippyComponent);
spectator.component.update();
expect(spectator.component.updatedAsync).toBeFalsy();
spectator.tick(6000);
expect(spectator.component.updatedAsync).not.toBeFalsy();
}))
Each one of the events can accept a
SpectatorElement which can be one of the following:
type SpectatorElement = string | Element | DebugElement | ElementRef | Window | Document | DOMSelector;
If not provided, the default element will be the host element of the component under test.
click() - Triggers a click event:
spectator.click(SpectatorElement);
spectator.click(byText('Element'));
blur() - Triggers a blur event:
spectator.blur(SpectatorElement);
spectator.blur(byText('Element'));
Note that if using the jest framework, blur() only works if the element is focused. Details.
focus() - Triggers a focus event:
spectator.focus(SpectatorElement);
spectator.focus(byText('Element'));
typeInElement() - Simulating the user typing:
spectator.typeInElement(value, SpectatorElement);
spectator.typeInElement(value, byText('Element'));
dispatchMouseEvent() - Triggers a mouse event:
spectator.dispatchMouseEvent(SpectatorElement, 'mouseout');
spectator.dispatchMouseEvent(SpectatorElement, 'mouseout'), x, y, event);
spectator.dispatchMouseEvent(byText('Element'), 'mouseout');
spectator.dispatchMouseEvent(byText('Element'), 'mouseout', x, y, event);
dispatchKeyboardEvent() - Triggers a keyboard event:
spectator.dispatchKeyboardEvent(SpectatorElement, 'keyup', 'Escape');
spectator.dispatchKeyboardEvent(SpectatorElement, 'keyup', { key: 'Escape', keyCode: 27 })
spectator.dispatchKeyboardEvent(byText('Element'), 'keyup', 'Escape');
spectator.dispatchKeyboardEvent(byText('Element'), 'keyup', { key: 'Escape', keyCode: 27 })
dispatchTouchEvent() - Triggers a touch event:
spectator.dispatchTouchEvent(SpectatorElement, type, x, y);
spectator.dispatchTouchEvent(byText('Element'), type, x, y);
You can trigger custom events (@Output() of child components) using the following method:
spectator.triggerEventHandler(MyChildComponent, 'myCustomEvent', 'eventValue');
spectator.triggerEventHandler(MyChildComponent, 'myCustomEvent', 'eventValue', { root: true});
spectator.triggerEventHandler('app-child-component', 'myCustomEvent', 'eventValue');
spectator.triggerEventHandler('app-child-component', 'myCustomEvent', 'eventValue', { root: true});
In case you want to test events independently of any template (e.g. in presenter services) you can fallback on the underlying event creators. They are basically providing the same signature without the preceding element.
const keyboardEvent = createKeyboardEvent('keyup', 'ArrowDown'/*, targetElement */);
const mouseEvent = createMouseEvent('mouseout');
const touchEvent = createTouchEvent('touchmove');
const fakeEvent = createFakeEvent('input');
spectator.keyboard.pressEnter();
spectator.keyboard.pressEscape();
spectator.keyboard.pressTab();
spectator.keyboard.pressBackspace();
spectator.keyboard.pressKey('a');
spectator.keyboard.pressKey('ctrl.a');
spectator.keyboard.pressKey('ctrl.shift.a');
spectator.mouse.contextmenu('.selector');
spectator.mouse.dblclick('.selector');
Note that each one of the above methods will also run
detectChanges().
The Spectator API includes convenient methods for querying the DOM as part of a test:
query,
queryAll,
queryLast ,
queryHost and
queryHostAll. All query methods are polymorphic and allow you to query using any of the following techniques.
Pass a string selector (in the same style as you would when using jQuery or document.querySelector) to query for elements that match that path in the DOM. This method for querying is equivalent to Angular's By.css predicate. Note that native HTML elements will be returned. For example:
// Returns a single HTMLElement
spectator.query('div > ul.nav li:first-child');
// Returns an array of all matching HTMLElements
spectator.queryAll('div > ul.nav li');
// Query from the document context
spectator.query('div', { root: true });
spectator.query('app-child', { read: ChildServiceService });
Pass a type (such as a component, directive or provider class) to query for instances of that type in the DOM. This is equivalent to Angular's
By.directive predicate. You can optionally pass in a second parameter to read a specific injection token from the matching elements' injectors. For example:
// Returns a single instance of MyComponent (if present)
spectator.query(MyComponent);
// Returns the instance of `SomeService` found in the instance of `MyComponent` that exists in the DOM (if present)
spectator.query(MyComponent, { read: SomeService });
spectator.query(MyComponent, { read: ElementRef });
host.queryLast(ChildComponent);
host.queryAll(ChildComponent);
Spectator allows you to query for elements using selectors inspired by dom-testing-library. The available selectors are:
spectator.query(byPlaceholder('Please enter your email address'));
spectator.query(byValue('By value'));
spectator.query(byTitle('By title'));
spectator.query(byAltText('By alt text'));
spectator.query(byLabel('By label'));
spectator.query(byText('By text'));
spectator.query(byText('By text', {selector: '#some .selector'}));
spectator.query(byTextContent('By text content', {selector: '#some .selector'}));
spectator.query(byRole('checkbox', { checked: true }));
The difference between
byText and
byTextContent is that the former doesn't match text inside a nested elements.
For example, in this following HTML
byText('foobar', {selector: 'div'}) won't match the following
div, but
byTextContent will:
<div>
<span>foo</span>
<span>bar</span>
</div>
Spectator allows you to test
<select></select> elements easily, and supports multi select.
Example:
it('should set the correct options on multi select', () => {
const select = spectator.query('#test-multi-select') as HTMLSelectElement;
spectator.selectOption(select, ['1', '2']);
expect(select).toHaveSelectedOptions(['1', '2']);
});
it('should set the correct option on standard select', () => {
const select = spectator.query('#test-single-select') as HTMLSelectElement;
spectator.selectOption(select, '1');
expect(select).toHaveSelectedOptions('1');
});
It also allows you to check if your
change event handler is acting correctly for each item selected. You can disable this if you need to pre set choices without dispatching the change event.
API:
spectator.selectOption(selectElement: HTMLSelectElement, options: string | string[] | HTMLOptionElement | HTMLOptionElement[], config: { emitEvents: boolean } = { emitEvents: true });
Example:
it('should dispatch correct number of change events', () => {
const onChangeSpy = spyOn(spectator.component, 'handleChange');
const select = spectator.query('#test-onchange-select') as HTMLSelectElement;
spectator.selectOption(select, ['1', '2'], { emitEvents: true});
expect(select).toHaveSelectedOptions(['1', '2']);
expect(onChangeSpy).toHaveBeenCalledTimes(2);
});
it('should not dispatch correct number of change events', () => {
const onChangeSpy = spyOn(spectator.component, 'handleChange');
const select = spectator.query('#test-onchange-select') as HTMLSelectElement;
spectator.selectOption(select, ['1', '2'], { emitEvents: false});
expect(select).toHaveSelectedOptions(['1', '2']);
expect(onChangeSpy).not.toHaveBeenCalledTimes(2);
});
You can also pass
HTMLOptionElement(s) as arguments to
selectOption and the
toHaveSelectedOptions matcher. This is particularly useful when you are using
[ngValue] binding on the
<option>:
it('should set the correct option on single select when passing the element', () => {
const select = spectator.query('#test-single-select-element') as HTMLSelectElement;
spectator.selectOption(select, spectator.query(byText('Two')) as HTMLOptionElement);
expect(select).toHaveSelectedOptions(spectator.query(byText('Two')) as HTMLOptionElement);
});
If you need to mock components, you can use the ng-mocks library. Instead of using
CUSTOM_ELEMENTS_SCHEMA,which might hide some issues and won't help you to set inputs, outputs, etc.,
ng-mocks will auto mock the inputs, outputs, etc. for you.
Example:
import { createHostFactory } from '@ngneat/spectator';
import { MockComponent } from 'ng-mocks';
import { FooComponent } from './path/to/foo.component';
const createHost = createHostFactory({
component: YourComponentToTest,
declarations: [
MockComponent(FooComponent)
]
});
Components (or Directives) that are declared in their own module can be tested by defining the component module in the imports list of the component factory together with the component. For example:
const createComponent = createComponentFactory({
component: ButtonComponent,
imports: [ButtonComponentModule],
});
When used like this, however, Spectator internally adds the component
ButtonComponent to the declarations of the internally created new module. Hence, you will see the following error:
Type ButtonComponent is part of the declarations of 2 modules [...]
It is possible to tell Spectator not to add the component to the declarations of the internal module and, instead, use the explicitly defined module as is. Simply set the
declareComponent property of the factory options to
false:
const createComponent = createComponentFactory({
component: ButtonComponent,
imports: [ButtonComponentModule],
declareComponent: false,
});
When using createDirectiveFactory set the
declareDirective property of the factory options to
false:
const createDirective = createDirectiveFactory({
component: HighlightComponent,
imports: [HighlightComponentModule],
declareDirective: false,
});
Testing a component with a host component is a more elegant and powerful technique to test your component. It basically gives you the ability to write your tests in the same way that you write your code. Let's see it in action:
import { createHostFactory, SpectatorHost } from '@ngneat/spectator';
describe('ZippyComponent', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorHost<ZippyComponent>;
const createHost = createHostFactory(ZippyComponent);
it('should display the title from host property', () => {
spectator = createHost(`<zippy [title]="title"></zippy>`, {
hostProps: {
title: 'Spectator is Awesome'
}
});
expect(spectator.query('.zippy__title')).toHaveText('Spectator is Awesome');
});
it('should display the "Close" word if open', () => {
spectator = createHost(`<zippy title="Zippy title">Zippy content</zippy>`);
spectator.click('.zippy__title');
expect(spectator.query('.arrow')).toHaveText('Close');
expect(spectator.query('.arrow')).not.toHaveText('Open');
});
});
The host method returns an instance of
SpectatorHost which extends
Spectator with the following additional API:
hostFixture - The host's fixture
hostComponent - The host's component instance
hostElement - The host's native element
hostDebugElement - The host's fixture debug element
setHostInput - Changes the value of an
@Input() of the host component
queryHost - Read more about querying in Spectator
queryHostAll - Read more about querying in Spectator
Sometimes it's helpful to pass your own host implementation. We can pass a custom host component to the
createHostFactory() that will replace the default one:
@Component({ selector: 'custom-host', template: '' })
class CustomHostComponent {
title = 'Custom HostComponent';
}
describe('With Custom Host Component', function () {
let spectator: SpectatorHost<ZippyComponent, CustomHostComponent>;
const createHost = createHostFactory({
component: ZippyComponent,
host: CustomHostComponent
});
it('should display the host component title', () => {
spectator = createHost(`<zippy [title]="title"></zippy>`);
expect(spectator.query('.zippy__title')).toHaveText('Custom HostComponent');
});
});
For components which use routing, there is a special factory available that extends the default one, and provides a stubbed
ActivatedRoute so that you can configure additional routing options.
describe('ProductDetailsComponent', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorRouting<ProductDetailsComponent>;
const createComponent = createRoutingFactory({
component: ProductDetailsComponent,
params: { productId: '3' },
data: { title: 'Some title' }
});
beforeEach(() => spectator = createComponent());
it('should display route data title', () => {
expect(spectator.query('.title')).toHaveText('Some title');
});
it('should react to route changes', () => {
spectator.setRouteParam('productId', '5');
// your test here...
});
});
The
SpectatorRouting API includes convenient methods for updating the current route:
interface SpectatorRouting<C> extends Spectator<C> {
/**
* Simulates a route navigation by updating the Params, QueryParams and Data observable streams.
*/
triggerNavigation(options?: RouteOptions): void;
/**
* Updates the route params and triggers a route navigation.
*/
setRouteParam(name: string, value: string): void;
/**
* Updates the route query params and triggers a route navigation.
*/
setRouteQueryParam(name: string, value: string): void;
/**
* Updates the route data and triggers a route navigation.
*/
setRouteData(name: string, value: any): void;
/**
* Updates the route fragment and triggers a route navigation.
*/
setRouteFragment(fragment: string | null): void;
/**
* Updates the route url and triggers a route navigation.
*/
setRouteUrl(url: UrlSegment[]): void;
}
RouterTestingModule
If you set the
stubsEnabled option to
false, you can pass a real routing configuration
and setup an integration test using the
RouterTestingModule from Angular.
Note that this requires promises to resolve. One way to deal with this, is by making your test async:
describe('Routing integration test', () => {
const createComponent = createRoutingFactory({
component: MyComponent,
declarations: [OtherComponent],
stubsEnabled: false,
routes: [
{
path: '',
component: MyComponent
},
{
path: 'foo',
component: OtherComponent
}
]
});
it('should navigate away using router link', async () => {
const spectator = createComponent();
// wait for promises to resolve...
await spectator.fixture.whenStable();
// test the current route by asserting the location
expect(spectator.inject(Location).path()).toBe('/');
// click on a router link
spectator.click('.link-1');
// don't forget to wait for promises to resolve...
await spectator.fixture.whenStable();
// test the new route by asserting the location
expect(spectator.inject(Location).path()).toBe('/foo');
});
});
The
createRoutesFactory function can take the following options, on top of the default Spectator options:
params: initial params to use in
ActivatedRoute stub
queryParams: initial query params to use in
ActivatedRoute stub
data: initial data to use in
ActivatedRoute stub
fragment: initial fragment to use in
ActivatedRoute stub
url: initial URL segments to use in
ActivatedRoute stub
root: the value for
root for the
ActivatedRoute stub
parent: the value for
parent for the
ActivatedRoute stub
children: the value for
children for the
ActivatedRoute stub
firstChild: the value for
firstChild for the
ActivatedRoute stub
stubsEnabled (default:
true): enables the
ActivatedRoute stub, if set to
false it uses
RouterTestingModule instead
routes: if
stubsEnabled is set to false, you can pass a
Routes configuration for
RouterTestingModule
There is a special test factory for testing directives. Let's say we have the following directive:
@Directive({ selector: '[highlight]' })
export class HighlightDirective {
@HostBinding('style.background-color') backgroundColor : string;
@HostListener('mouseover')
onHover() {
this.backgroundColor = '#000000';
}
@HostListener('mouseout')
onLeave() {
this.backgroundColor = '#ffffff';
}
}
Let's see how we can test directives easily with Spectator:
describe('HighlightDirective', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorDirective<HighlightDirective>;
const createDirective = createDirectiveFactory(HighlightDirective);
beforeEach(() => {
spectator = createDirective(`<div highlight>Testing Highlight Directive</div>`);
});
it('should change the background color', () => {
spectator.dispatchMouseEvent(spectator.element, 'mouseover');
expect(spectator.element).toHaveStyle({
backgroundColor: 'rgba(0,0,0, 0.1)'
});
spectator.dispatchMouseEvent(spectator.element, 'mouseout');
expect(spectator.element).toHaveStyle({
backgroundColor: '#fff'
});
});
it('should get the instance', () => {
const instance = spectator.directive;
expect(instance).toBeDefined();
});
});
The following example shows how to test a service with Spectator:
import { createServiceFactory, SpectatorService } from '@ngneat/spectator';
import { AuthService } from 'auth.service.ts';
describe('AuthService', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorService<AuthService>;
const createService = createServiceFactory(AuthService);
beforeEach(() => spectator = createService());
it('should not be logged in', () => {
expect(spectator.service.isLoggedIn()).toBeFalsy();
});
});
The
createService() function returns
SpectatorService with the following properties:
service - Get an instance of the service
inject() - A proxy for Angular
TestBed.inject()
It's also possible to pass an object with options. For example, when testing a service you often want to mock its dependencies, as we focus on the service being tested.
For example:
@Injectable()
export class AuthService {
constructor( private dateService: DateService ) {}
isLoggedIn() {
if( this.dateService.isExpired('timestamp') ) {
return false;
}
return true;
}
}
In this case we can mock the
DateService dependency.
import { createServiceFactory } from '@ngneat/spectator';
import { AuthService } from 'auth.service.ts';
describe('AuthService', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorService<AuthService>;
const createService = createServiceFactory({
service: AuthService,
providers: [],
entryComponents: [],
mocks: [DateService]
});
beforeEach(() => spectator = createService());
it('should be logged in', () => {
const dateService = spectator.inject(DateService);
dateService.isExpired.and.returnValue(false);
expect(spectator.service.isLoggedIn()).toBeTruthy();
});
});
The following example shows how to test a pipe with Spectator:
import { SpectatorPipe, createPipeFactory } from '@ngneat/spectator';
import { StatsService } from './stats.service';
import { SumPipe } from './sum.pipe';
describe('SumPipe', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorPipe<SumPipe>;
const createPipe = createPipeFactory(SumPipe);
it('should sum up the given list of numbers (template)', () => {
spectator = createPipe(`{{ [1, 2, 3] | sum }}`);
expect(spectator.element).toHaveText('6');
});
it('should sum up the given list of numbers (prop)', () => {
spectator = createPipe(`{{ prop | sum }}`, {
hostProps: {
prop: [1, 2, 3]
}
});
expect(spectator.element).toHaveText('6');
});
it('should delegate the summation to the service', () => {
const sum = () => 42;
const provider = { provide: StatsService, useValue: { sum } };
spectator = createPipe(`{{ prop | sum }}`, {
hostProps: {
prop: [2, 40]
},
providers: [provider]
});
expect(spectator.element).toHaveText('42');
});
});
The
createPipe() function returns
SpectatorPipe with the following properties:
hostComponent - Instance of the host component
debugElement - The debug element of the fixture around the host component
element - The native element of the host component
detectChanges() - A proxy for Angular
TestBed.fixture.detectChanges()
inject() - A proxy for Angular
TestBed.inject()
The following example illustrates how to test a pipe using a custom host component:
import { Component, Input } from '@angular/core';
import { SpectatorPipe, createPipeFactory } from '@ngneat/spectator';
import { AveragePipe } from './average.pipe';
import { StatsService } from './stats.service';
@Component({
template: `<div>{{ prop | avg }}</div>`
})
class CustomHostComponent {
@Input() public prop: number[] = [1, 2, 3];
}
describe('AveragePipe', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorPipe<AveragePipe>;
const createPipe = createPipeFactory({
pipe: AveragePipe,
host: CustomHostComponent
});
it('should compute the average of a given list of numbers', () => {
spectator = createPipe();
expect(spectator.element).toHaveText('2');
});
it('should result to 0 when list of numbers is empty', () => {
spectator = createPipe({
hostProps: {
prop: []
}
});
expect(spectator.element).toHaveText('0');
});
it('should delegate the calculation to the service', () => {
const avg = () => 42;
const provider = { provide: StatsService, useValue: { avg } };
spectator = createPipe({
providers: [provider]
});
expect(spectator.element).toHaveText('42');
});
});
For every Spectator factory, we can easily mock any provider.
Every service that we pass to the
mocks property will be mocked using the
mockProvider() function.
The
mockProvider() function converts each method into a Jasmine spy. (i.e
jasmine.createSpy()).
Here are some of the methods it exposes:
dateService.isExpired.and.callThrough();
dateService.isExpired.and.callFake(() => fake);
dateService.isExpired.and.throwError('Error');
dateService.isExpired.andCallFake(() => fake);
However, if you use Jest as test framework and you want to utilize its mocking mechanism instead, import the
mockProvider() from
@ngneat/spectator/jest.
This will automatically use the
jest.fn() function to create a Jest compatible mock instead.
mockProvider() doesn't include properties. In case you need to have properties on your mock you can use 2nd argument:
const createService = createServiceFactory({
service: AuthService,
providers: [
mockProvider(OtherService, {
name: 'Martin',
emitter: new Subject(),
mockedMethod: () => 'mocked'
})
],
});
If a component relies on a service being mocked in the OnInit lifecycle method, change-detection needs to be disabled until after the services have been injected.
To configure this, change the
createComponent method to have the
detectChanges option set to false and then manually call
detectChanges on the spectator after setting up the injected services.
const createComponent = createComponentFactory({
component: WeatherDashboardComponent
});
it('should call the weather api on init', () => {
const spectator = createComponent({
detectChanges: false
});
const weatherService = spectator.inject(WeatherDataApi);
weatherService.getWeatherData.andReturn(of(mockWeatherData));
spectator.detectChanges();
expect(weatherService.getWeatherData).toHaveBeenCalled();
})
By default, Spectator uses Jasmine for creating spies. If you are using Jest as test framework instead, you can let Spectator create Jest-compatible spies.
Just import one of the following functions from
@ngneat/spectator/jest(instead of @ngneat/spectator), and it will use Jest instead of Jasmine.
createComponentFactory(),
createHostFactory(),
createServiceFactory(),
createHttpFactory(),
mockProvider().
import { createServiceFactory, SpectatorService } from '@ngneat/spectator/jest';
import { AuthService } from './auth.service';
import { DateService } from './date.service';
describe('AuthService', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorService<AuthService>;
const createService = createServiceFactory({
service: AuthService,
mocks: [DateService]
});
beforeEach(() => spectator = createService());
it('should not be logged in', () => {
const dateService = spectator.inject<DateService>(DateService);
dateService.isExpired.mockReturnValue(true);
expect(spectator.service.isLoggedIn()).toBeFalsy();
});
it('should be logged in', () => {
const dateService = spectator.inject<DateService>(DateService);
dateService.isExpired.mockReturnValue(false);
expect(spectator.service.isLoggedIn()).toBeTruthy();
});
});
When using the component schematic you can specify the
--jest flag to have the Jest imports used. In order to Jest imports the default, update
angular.json:
"schematics": {
"@ngneat/spectator:spectator-component": {
"jest": true
}
}
Spectator makes testing data services, which use the Angular HTTP module, a lot easier. For example, let's say that you have service with three methods, one performs a GET, one a POST and one performs concurrent requests:
export class TodosDataService {
constructor(private httpClient: HttpClient) {}
getTodos() {
return this.httpClient.get('api/todos');
}
postTodo(id: number) {
return this.httpClient.post('api/todos', { id });
}
collectTodos() {
return merge(
this.httpClient.get('/api1/todos'),
this.httpClient.get('/api2/todos')
);
}
}
The test for the above service should look like:
import { createHttpFactory, HttpMethod } from '@ngneat/spectator';
import { TodosDataService } from './todos-data.service';
describe('HttpClient testing', () => {
let spectator: SpectatorHttp<TodosDataService>;
const createHttp = createHttpFactory(TodosDataService);
beforeEach(() => spectator = createHttp());
it('can test HttpClient.get', () => {
spectator.service.getTodos().subscribe();
spectator.expectOne('api/todos', HttpMethod.GET);
});
it('can test HttpClient.post', () => {
spectator.service.postTodo(1).subscribe();
const req = spectator.expectOne('api/todos', HttpMethod.POST);
expect(req.request.body['id']).toEqual(1);
});
it('can test current http requests', () => {
spectator.service.getTodos().subscribe();
const reqs = spectator.expectConcurrent([
{ url: '/api1/todos', method: HttpMethod.GET },
{ URL: '/api2/todos', method: HttpMethod.GET }
]);
spectator.flushAll(reqs, [{}, {}, {}]);
});
});
We need to create an HTTP factory by using the
createHttpFactory() function, passing the service that you want to test. The
createHttpFactory() returns a function which can be called to get an instance of SpectatorHttp with the following properties:
controller - A proxy for Angular
HttpTestingController
httpClient - A proxy for Angular
HttpClient
service - The service instance
inject() - A proxy for Angular
TestBed.inject()
expectOne() - Expect that a single request was made which matches the given URL and it's method, and return its mock request
It's possible to define injections which will be available for each test without the need to re-declare them in each test:
// test.ts
import { defineGlobalsInjections } from '@ngneat/spectator';
import { TranslocoModule } from '@ngneat/transloco';
defineGlobalsInjections({
imports: [TranslocoModule],
});
Please be aware, that
defineGlobalsInjections() must be called before the modules are loaded. In the default Angular
test.ts this means before this line:
context.keys().map(context);
By default, the original component providers (e.g. the
providers on the
@Component) are not touched.
However, in most cases, you want to access the component's providers in your test or replace them with mocks.
For example:
@Component({
template: '...',
providers: [FooService]
})
class FooComponent {
constructor(private fooService: FooService} {}
// ...
}
Use the
componentProviders to replace the
FooService provider:
const createComponent = createComponentFactory({
component: FooComponent,
componentProviders: [
{
provide: FooService,
useValue: someThingElse
}
]
})
Or mock the service by using
componentMocks:
const createComponent = createComponentFactory({
component: FooComponent,
componentMocks: [FooService]
});
To access the provider, get it from the component injector using the
fromComponentInjector parameter:
spectator.inject(FooService, true)
In the same way you can also override the component view providers by using the
componentViewProviders and
componentViewProvidersMocks.
The same rules also apply to directives using the
directiveProviders and
directiveMocks parameters.
expect('.zippy__content').not.toExist();
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveLength(3);
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveId('id');
expect(spectator.query('.zippy')).toHaveAttribute('id', 'zippy');
expect(spectator.query('.zippy')).toHaveAttribute({id: 'zippy'});
expect(spectator.query('.checkbox')).toHaveProperty('checked', true);
expect(spectator.query('.img')).toHaveProperty({src: 'assets/myimg.jpg'});
expect(spectator.query('.img')).toContainProperty({src: 'myimg.jpg'});
// Note that toHaveClass accepts classes only in strict order. If order is irrelevant, disable strict mode manually.
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveClass('class');
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveClass('class-a, class-b');
expect('.zippy__content').not.toHaveClass('class-b, class-a');
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveClass(['class-a', 'class-b']);
expect('.zippy__content').not.toHaveClass(['class-b', 'class-a']);
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveClass('class', { strict: false });
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveClass('class-a, class-b', { strict: false });
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveClass('class-b, class-a', { strict: false });
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveClass(['class-b', 'class-a'], { strict: false });
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveClass(['class-b', 'class-a'], { strict: false });
// Note that toHaveText only looks for the existence of a string, not if the string is exactly the same. If you want to verify that the string is completely the same, use toHaveExactText.
// Note that if you pass multiple values, Spectator checks the text of each array element against the index of the element found.
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveText('Content');
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveText(['Content A', 'Content B']);
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveText((text) => text.includes('..'));
expect('.zippy__content').toContainText('Content');
expect('.zippy__content').toContainText(['Content A', 'Content B']);
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveExactText('Content');
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveExactText(['Content A', 'Content B']);
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveValue('value');
expect('.zippy__content').toContainValue('value');
// Note this looks for multiple elements with the class and checks the value of each array element against the index of the element found
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveValue(['value a', 'value b']);
expect('.zippy__content').toContainValue(['value a', 'value b']);
expect(spectator.element).toHaveStyle({backgroundColor: 'rgba(0, 0, 0, 0.1)'});
expect('.zippy__content').toHaveData({data: 'role', val: 'admin'});
expect('.checkbox').toBeChecked();
expect('.button').toBeDisabled();
expect('div').toBeEmpty();
expect('div').toBeHidden();
expect('element').toBeSelected();
// Notice that due to restrictions within Jest (not applying actual layout logic in virtual DOM), certain matchers may result in false positives. For example width and height set to 0
expect('element').toBeVisible();
expect('input').toBeFocused();
expect('div').toBeMatchedBy('.js-something');
expect(spectator.component.object).toBePartial({ aProperty: 'aValue' });
expect('div').toHaveDescendant('.child');
expect('div').toHaveDescendantWithText({selector: '.child', text: 'text'});
Generate component, service, and directive with Spectator spec templates with Angular Cli: (when using it as default)
Component
ng g cs dashrized-name
ng g cs dashrized-name --withHost=true
ng g cs dashrized-name --withCustomHost=true
Service:
ng g ss dashrized-name
ng g ss dashrized-name --isDataService=true
Directive:
ng g ds dashrized-name
To use
spectator as the default collection in your Angular CLI project,
add it to your
angular.json:
ng config cli.defaultCollection @ngneat/spectator
The
spectator schematics extend the default
@schematics/angular collection. If you want to set defaults for schematics such as generating components with scss file, you must change the schematics package name from
@schematics/angular to
@ngneat/spectator in
angular.json:
"schematics": {
"@ngneat/spectator:spectator-component": {
"style": "scss"
}
}
The examples in Karma from Angular docs testing developer guide has been reproduced in Spectator and Jest. (For convenience, this is the local version of the Karma examples.)
The Spectator & Jest version can be accessed here.
