(Angular Reactive) Forms with Benefits 😉
How many times have you told yourself "I wish Angular Reactive Forms would support types", or "I really want API to query the form reactively. It missed some methods."
Your wish is my command! This library extends every Angular
AbstractControl, and provides features that don't exist in the original one. It adds types, reactive queries, and helper methods. The most important thing is that you can start using it today! In most cases, the only thing that you need to change is the
import path. So don't worry, no form refactoring required - we've got you covered; One schematics command, and you're done!
Let's take a look at all the neat things we provide:
✅ Offers (almost) seamless
FormControl,
FormGroup,
FormArray Replacement
✅ Allows Typed Forms!
✅ Provides Reactive Queries
✅ Provides Helpful Methods
✅ Typed and DRY
ControlValueAccessor
✅ Typed
FormBuilder
✅ Persist the form's state to local storage
👉 npm install @ngneat/reactive-forms
FormControl/FormArray takes a generic that defines the
type of the control. This
type is than used to enhance every method exposed by Angular or this library.
Use it with a
FormControl:
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl<string>();
// Or auto infer it based on the initial value
const control = new FormControl('');
control.valueChanges.subscribe(value => {
// value is typed as string
});
Use it with a
FormArray:
import { FormArray, FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormArray<string>([new FormControl('')]);
control.value$.subscribe(value => {
// value is typed as string[]
});
If you use a
FormGroup, it'll automatically infer the
type based on the
controls you supply:
import { FormGroup, FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const profileForm = new FormGroup({
firstName: new FormControl(''),
lastName: new FormControl(''),
address: new FormGroup({
street: new FormControl(''),
city: new FormControl('')
})
});
profileForm.setValue(new Profile());
profileForm.patchValue({ firstName: 'Netanel' });
You can use the experimental
ControlsOf feature if you want to force a
FormGroup to implement an external
type:
import { FormGroup, FormControl, ControlsOf } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
interface Profile {
firstName: string;
lastName: string;
address: {
street: string;
city: string;
};
}
const profileForm = new FormGroup<ControlsOf<Profile>>({
firstName: new FormControl(''),
lastName: new FormControl(''),
address: new FormGroup({
street: new FormControl(''),
city: new FormControl('')
})
});
array types, it'll automatically infer it as
FormArray. If you need a
FormControl, you must set it within your interface explicitly:
interface User {
name: string;
// 👇🏻
skills: FormControl<string[]>;
}
FormGroup:
interface User {
name?: string;
foo?: string[];
// 👇🏻 will not work
nested?: {
id: string;
};
}
value$
Observes the control's value. Unlike the behavior of the built-in
valueChanges observable, it emits the current
rawValue immediately (which means you'll also get the values of
disabled controls).
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.value$.subscribe(value => ...);
disabled$
Observes the control's
disable status.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.disabled$.subscribe(isDisabled => ...);
enabled$
Observes the control's
enable status.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.enabled$.subscribe(isEnabled => ...);
status$
Observes the control's
status.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.status$.subscribe(status => ...);
The
status is
typed as
ControlState (valid, invalid, pending or disabled).
touch$
Observes the control's
touched status.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.touch$.subscribe(isTouched => ...);
This emits a value only when
markAsTouched, or
markAsUnTouched, has been called.
dirty$
Observes the control's
dirty status.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.dirty$.subscribe(isDirty => ...);
This emits a value only when
markAsDirty, or
markAsPristine, has been called.
errors$
Observes the control's
errors.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.errors$.subscribe(errors => ...);
select()
Selects a
slice of the form's state based on the given predicate.
import { FormGroup } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const group = new FormGroup({
name: new FormControl('')
});
group.select(state => state.name).subscribe(name => ...)
setValue()
In addition to the built-in method functionality, it can also take an
observable.
import { FormGroup } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const group = new FormGroup({
name: new FormControl('')
});
group.setValue(store.select('formValue'));
patchValue()
In addition to the built-in method functionality, it can also take an
observable.
import { FormGroup } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const group = new FormGroup({
name: new FormControl('')
});
group.patchValue(store.select('formValue'));
disabledWhile()
Takes an observable that emits a boolean indicating whether to
disable the control.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.disabledWhile(store.select('isDisabled'));
enabledWhile()
Takes an observable that emits a
boolean indicating whether to
enable the control.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.enabledWhile(store.select('isEnabled'));
markAllAsDirty()
Marks all the group's controls as
dirty.
import { FormGroup } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormGroup();
control.markAllAsDirty();
hasErrorAndTouched()
A syntactic sugar method to be used in the template:
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('', Validators.required);
<span *ngIf="control.hasErrorAndTouched('required')"></span>
hasErrorAndDirty()
A syntactic sugar method to be used in the template:
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('', Validators.required);
<span *ngIf="control.hasErrorAndDirty('required')"></span>
setEnable()
Sets whether the control is
enabled.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.setEnable();
control.setEnable(false);
setDisable()
Sets whether the control is
disabled.
import { FormControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormControl('');
control.setDisable();
control.setDisable(false);
get()
A method with
typed parameters which obtains a reference to a specific control.
import { FormGroup } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const group = new FormGroup({
name: new FormControl(''),
address: new FormGroup({
street: new FormControl(''),
city: new FormControl('')
})
});
const name = group.get('name'); // FormControl<string>
const city = group.get(['address', 'city']); // FormControl<string>
// Don't use it like this
group.get('address.city') // AbstractControl
mergeErrors()
Merge validation errors. Unlike
setErrors(), this will not overwrite errors already held by the control.
import { FormGroup } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const group = new FormGroup(...);
group.mergeErrors({ customError: true });
removeError()
Remove an error by key from the control.
import { FormGroup } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const group = new FormGroup(...);
group.removeError('customError');
Remove a control from an array based on its value
import { FormArray } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const array = new FormArray<string>(...);
// Remove empty strings
array.remove('')
Remove a control from an array based on a predicate
import { FormArray } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const array = new FormArray(...);
// Only keep addresses in NYC
array.removeIf((control) => control.get('address').get('city').value !== 'New York')
Each
valueChanges or
values$ takes an operator
diff(), which emits only changed parts of form:
import { FormGroup, FormControl, diff } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const control = new FormGroup({
name: new FormControl(''),
phone: new FormGroup({
num: new FormControl(''),
prefix: new FormControl('')
}),
skills: new FormArray<string>([])
});
control.value$
.pipe(diff())
.subscribe(value => {
// value is emitted only if it has been changed, and only the changed parts.
});
The library exposes a
typed version of
ControlValueAccessor, which already implements
registerOnChange and
registerOnTouched under the hood:
import { ControlValueAccessor } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
@Component({
selector: 'my-checkbox',
host: { '(change)': 'onChange($event.target.checked)', '(blur)': 'onTouched()' },
providers: [
{
provide: NG_VALUE_ACCESSOR,
useExisting: MyCheckboxComponent,
multi: true
}
]
})
export class MyCheckboxComponent extends ControlValueAccessor<boolean> {
writeValue(value: boolean) {
}
// `this.onChange`, and `this.onTouched` are already here!
}
Note that you can also use it as
interface.
We also introduce a
typed version of
FormBuilder which returns a
typed
FormGroup,
FormControl and
FormArray with all our sweet additions:
import { FormBuilder } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
constructor(
private fb: FormBuilder
) {}
const group = this.fb.group({ name: 'ngneat', id: 1 });
group.get('name') // FormControl<string>
Due to the complexity of the builder API, we are currently couldn't create a "good" implementation of
ControlsOf for the builder.
Automatically persist the
AbstractControl's value to the given storage:
import { persistControl } from '@ngneat/reactive-forms';
const group = new FormGroup(...);
const unsubscribe = persistControl(group, 'profile').subscribe();
The
persistControl function will also set the
FromGroup value to the latest state available in the storage before subscribing to value changes.
PersistOptions
Change the target storage or
debounceTime value by providing options as a second argument in the
persist function call.
|Option
|Description
|Default
debounceTime
|Update delay in ms between value changes
|250
manager
|A manager implementing the
PersistManager interface
LocalStorageManager
arrControlFactory
|Factory functions for
FormArray
persistDisabledControls
|Defines whether values of disabled controls should be persisted
|false
By default the library provides
LocalStorageManager and
SessionStorageManager. It's possible to store the form value into a custom storage. Just implement the
PersistManager interface, and use it when calling the
persistControl function.
export class StateStoreManager<T> implements PersistManager<T> {
setValue(key: string, data: T) {
...
}
getValue(key: string) {
...
}
}
export class FormComponent implements OnInit {
group = new FormGroup();
ngOnInit() {
persist(this.group, 'profile', { manager: new StateStoreManager() }).subscribe();
}
}
FormArray Controls.
When working with a
FormArray, it's required to pass a
factory function that defines how to create the
controls inside the
FormArray.
const group = new FormGroup({
skills: new FormArray<string>([])
});
persist(group, 'profile', {
arrControlFactory: {
skills: value => new FormControl(value)
}
});
Because the form is strongly typed, you can only configure factories for properties that are of type
Array. The library makes it also possible to correctly infer the type of
value for the factory function.
We provide a special lint rule that forbids the imports of any token we expose, such as the following:
AbstractControl,
AsyncValidatorFn,
ControlValueAccessor,
FormArray,
FormBuilder,
FormControl,
FormGroup,
ValidatorFn,
from
@angular/forms.
Check out the documentation.