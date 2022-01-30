Overview - The Template for Success in Template Management

Compatibility with Angular Versions

@ngneat/overview Angular 2.x >= 11 < 13 3.x >= 13

Installation

npm i @ngneat/overview yarn add @ngneat/overview

Table of Contents

DynamicView

Use the dynamicView structural directive to render a component, a template, HTML, or default template dynamically.

Let’s say we build a generic error component. What we want is to give our consumers the flexibly to create it by using one of three options:

They can choose to use the default template

They can choose to use their own text which can be static or dynamic

They can choose to pass their own template or component

import { DynamicViewModule, Content } from '@ngneat/overview' ; ({ template: ` <div *dynamicView="view"> Default view </div> ` , }) export class ErrorComponent { () view: Content | undefined ; } ({ imports: [DynamicViewModule] }) class ErrorModule {}

You can also pass a context or an injector as inputs to the directive:

< h5 > Component </ h5 > < ng-container * dynamicView = "component; injector: injector" > </ ng-container > < h5 > Template </ h5 > < ng-template # tpl let-title > < b > {{ title }} </ b > </ ng-template > < ng-container * dynamicView = "tpl; context: { $implicit: 'my title' }" > </ ng-container >

Teleporting

Teleporting means rendering a view at a different location from its declaration. There are two cases it might be helpful:

Avoid prop drilling to a nested component.

Rendering a view at another place in the DOM while keeping its context where it’s defined.

You can read more about this approach in this article.

Use the teleportOutlet directive to define a new outlet . An outlet is an anchor where the view will be projected as a sibling.

import { TeleportModule } from '@ngneat/overview' ; ({ template: ` <div class="flex"> <ng-container teleportOutlet="someId"></ng-container> </div> ` }) export class FooComponent { } ({ imports: [TeleportModule] }) export class FooModule {}

Use the teleportTo directive to teleport the view to a specific outlet :

import { TeleportModule } from '@ngneat/overview' ; ({ template: ` <section *teleportTo="someId"> {{ value }} </section> ` }) export class BarComponent { value = '...' } ({ imports: [TeleportModule] }) export class BarModule {}

ViewService

The ViewService provides facade methods to create modular views in Angular. It's been used in various projects like hot-toast, and helipopper.

createComponent

The createComponent method takes a Component , and returns an instance of CompRef :

import { ViewService, CompRef } from '@ngneat/overview' ; () class ToastService { componentRef: CompRef; constructor ( private viewService: ViewService ) {} init() { this .componentRef = this .viewService .createComponent(HotToastContainerComponent) .setInput( 'defaultConfig' , defaultConfig) .appendTo( document .body); } }

There are cases where we want to use an Angular component template in a third-party library that takes a native DOM element or a string. In this case, we can use the getRawContent or the getElement method, respectively.

import { ViewService } from '@ngneat/overview' ; () class ChartDirective{ constructor ( private viewService: ViewService ) {} createChart(color: string ) { const ref = this .viewService .createComponent(FooTooltip) .setInput( 'color' , color) .detectChanges( document .body); const content = ref.getRawContent(); ref.destroy(); Highcharts.chart( 'container' , { tooltip: { formatter: function ( ) { return content; }, useHTML: true }, }); } }

createComponent Options

createComponent({ component: Type<C>; injector: Injector; resolver: ComponentFactoryResolver; vcr: ViewContainerRef | undefined ; appRef: ApplicationRef | undefined ; })

createTemplate

The createTemplate method takes a TemplateRef , and returns an instance of ViewRef .

createTemplate({ tpl: TemplateRef<C>; context: C; vcr: ViewContainerRef | undefined ; appRef: ApplicationRef | undefined ; })

createView

The createView method takes a Component , a TemplateRef or a string , and creates a View :

import { ViewService, Content } from '@ngneat/overview' ; () class ToastService { constructor ( private viewService: ViewService ) {} createToast(content: Content) { const ref = this .viewService.createView(content); document .body.appendChild(ref.getElement()); } }

