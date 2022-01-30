Overview - The Template for Success in Template Management
|@ngneat/overview
|Angular
|2.x
|>= 11 < 13
|3.x
|>= 13
npm i @ngneat/overview
yarn add @ngneat/overview
DynamicView
Use the
dynamicView structural directive to render a component, a template, HTML, or default template dynamically.
Let’s say we build a generic error component. What we want is to give our consumers the flexibly to create it by using one of three options:
import { DynamicViewModule, Content } from '@ngneat/overview';
@Component({
template: `
<div *dynamicView="view">
Default view
</div>
`,
})
export class ErrorComponent {
@Input() view: Content | undefined;
}
@NgModule({
imports: [DynamicViewModule]
})
class ErrorModule {}
You can also pass a
context or an
injector as
inputs to the directive:
<h5>Component</h5>
<ng-container *dynamicView="component; injector: injector"></ng-container>
<h5>Template</h5>
<ng-template #tpl let-title><b>{{ title }}</b></ng-template>
<ng-container
*dynamicView="tpl;
context: { $implicit: 'my title' }">
</ng-container>
Teleporting
Teleporting means rendering a view at a different location from its declaration. There are two cases it might be helpful:
You can read more about this approach in this article.
Use the
teleportOutlet directive to define a new
outlet. An
outlet is an anchor where the view will be projected as a sibling.
import { TeleportModule } from '@ngneat/overview';
@Component({
template: `
<div class="flex">
<ng-container teleportOutlet="someId"></ng-container>
</div>
`
})
export class FooComponent {
}
@NgModule({
imports: [TeleportModule]
})
export class FooModule {}
Use the
teleportTo directive to
teleport the view to a specific
outlet:
import { TeleportModule } from '@ngneat/overview';
@Component({
template: `
<section *teleportTo="someId">
{{ value }}
</section>
`
})
export class BarComponent {
value = '...'
}
@NgModule({
imports: [TeleportModule]
})
export class BarModule {}
The
ViewService provides
facade methods to create modular views in Angular. It's been used in various projects like hot-toast, and helipopper.
createComponent
The
createComponent method takes a
Component, and returns an instance of
CompRef:
import { ViewService, CompRef } from '@ngneat/overview';
@Injectable()
class ToastService {
componentRef: CompRef;
constructor(private viewService: ViewService) {}
init() {
this.componentRef = this.viewService
.createComponent(HotToastContainerComponent)
.setInput('defaultConfig', defaultConfig)
.appendTo(document.body);
}
}
There are cases where we want to use an Angular component template in a third-party library that takes a native DOM element or a string. In this case, we can use the
getRawContent or the
getElement method, respectively.
import { ViewService } from '@ngneat/overview';
@Directive()
class ChartDirective{
constructor(private viewService: ViewService) {}
createChart(color: string) {
const ref = this.viewService
.createComponent(FooTooltip)
.setInput('color', color)
.detectChanges(document.body);
const content = ref.getRawContent();
ref.destroy();
Highcharts.chart('container', {
tooltip: {
formatter: function() {
return content;
},
useHTML: true
},
});
}
}
createComponent Options
createComponent({
component: Type<C>;
injector: Injector;
resolver: ComponentFactoryResolver;
vcr: ViewContainerRef | undefined;
appRef: ApplicationRef | undefined;
})
createTemplate
The
createTemplate method takes a
TemplateRef, and returns an instance of
ViewRef.
createTemplate({
tpl: TemplateRef<C>;
context: C;
vcr: ViewContainerRef | undefined;
appRef: ApplicationRef | undefined;
})
createView
The
createView method takes a
Component, a
TemplateRef or a
string, and creates a
View:
import { ViewService, Content } from '@ngneat/overview';
@Injectable()
class ToastService {
constructor(private viewService: ViewService) {}
createToast(content: Content) {
const ref = this.viewService.createView(content);
document.body.appendChild(ref.getElement());
}
}
