When it comes to loaders, take a load off your mind...
npm install @ngneat/loadoff
To create a loader, call the
loadingFor function and specify the loaders you want to create:
import { loadingFor } from '@ngneat/loadoff';
@Component({
template: `
<button>
Add
<spinner *ngIf="loader.add.inProgress$ | async"></spinner>
</button>
<button>
Edit
<spinner *ngIf="loader.edit.inProgress$ | async"></spinner>
</button>
<button>
Delete
<spinner *ngIf="loader.delete.inProgress$ | async"></spinner>
</button>
`
})
class UsersTableComponent {
loader = loadingFor('add', 'edit', 'delete');
add() {
this.service.add().pipe(
this.loader.add.track()
).subscribe();
}
edit() {
this.service.add().pipe(
this.loader.edit.track()
).subscribe();
}
delete() {
this.service.add().pipe(
this.loader.delete.track()
).subscribe();
}
}
AsyncState provides a nice abstraction over
async observables. You can use the
toAsyncState operator to create an
AsyncState instance which exposes a
loading,
error, and
res state:
import { AsyncState, toAsyncState } from '@ngneat/loadoff';
@Component({
template: `
<ng-container *ngIf="users$ | async; let state">
<p *ngIf="state.loading">Loading....</p>
<p *ngIf="state.error">Error</p>
<p *ngIf="state.res">
{{ state.res | json }}
</p>
</ng-container>
`
})
class UsersComponent {
users$: Observable<AsyncState<Users>>;
ngOnInit() {
this.users$ = this.http.get<Users>('/users').pipe(
toAsyncState()
);
}
}
You can also use the
*subscribe directive instead of
*ngIf.
createAsyncState
You can use the
createAsyncState to manually create an instance of
AsyncState:
import { createAsyncState } from '@ngneat/loadoff';
class UsersComponent {
state = createAsyncState()
}
The initial state of
AsyncState instance is:
{
error: undefined,
res: undefined,
loading: true,
complete: false,
success: false,
};
You can always override it by passing a partial object to the
createAsyncState function:
import { createAsyncState } from '@ngneat/loadoff';
class UsersComponent {
state = createAsyncState({ loading: false, complete: true, res: data })
}
createSyncState
Sometimes there could be a more complex situation when you want to return a
sync state which means setting the
loading to
false
and
complete to
true:
import { createSyncState, toAsyncState } from '@ngneat/loadoff';
class UsersComponent {
ngOnInit() {
source$.pipe(
switchMap((condition) => {
if(condition) {
return of(createSyncState(data));
}
return inner$.pipe(toAsyncState())
})
)
}
}
import { isSuccess, hasError, isComplete, isLoading } from '@ngneat/loadoff';
class UsersComponent {
loading$ = combineLatest([asyncState, asyncState]).pipe(someLoading())
ngOnInit() {
this.http.get<Users>('/users').pipe(
toAsyncState()
).subscribe(res => {
if(isSuccess(res)) {}
if(hasError(res)) {}
if(isComplete(res)) {}
if(isLoading(res)) {}
})
}
}
retainResponse
Sometimes you want to retain the response while fetching a new value. This can be achieved with the
retainResponse operator.
import { toAsyncState, retainResponse } from '@ngneat/loadoff';
@Component({
template: `
<ng-container *ngIf="users$ | async; let state">
<p *ngIf="state.loading">Loading....</p>
<p *ngIf="state.error">Error</p>
<p *ngIf="state.res">
{{ state.res | json }}
</p>
</ng-container>
<button (click)='refresh$.next(true)'>Refresh</button>
`
})
class UsersComponent {
users$: Observable<AsyncState<Users>>;
refresh$ = new BehaviorSubject<boolean>(true);
ngOnInit() {
this.users$ = this.refresh$.pipe(
switchMap(() => this.http.get<Users>('/users').pipe(toAsyncState())),
retainResponse()
);
}
}
The
retainResponse operator accepts an optional
startWithValue parameter which you can use to initialize the stream with an alternative
AsyncState value.
AsyncStore provides the same functionality as
AsyncState, with the added ability of being
writable:
import { AsyncState, createAsyncStore } from '@ngneat/loadoff';
@Component({
template: `
<ng-container *ngIf="store.value$ | async; let state">
<p *ngIf="state.loading">Loading....</p>
<p *ngIf="state.error">Error</p>
<p *ngIf="state.res">
{{ state.res | json }}
</p>
</ng-container>
<button (click)="updateUsers()">Update Users</button>
`
})
class UsersComponent {
store = createAsyncStore<Users>();
ngOnInit() {
this.users$ = this.http.get<Users>('/users').pipe(
this.store.track()
);
}
updateUsers() {
this.store.update((users) => {
return [];
});
}
}
