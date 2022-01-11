openbase logo
@ngneat/lib

by ngneat
3.0.1 (see all)

🤖 Lets you focus on the stuff that matters

Documentation
71

Readme

Lets you focus on the stuff that matters

MIT commitizen PRs styled with prettier All Contributors ngneat

@ngneat/lib

Schematics that wrap the Angular generate library schematics and provide all the standard boilerplate you need in order to create a neat Angular open-source project.

ng add @ngneat/lib @scope/toaster # change @scope/toaster with your lib name

Features

  • 👆 Only Single command to do everything
  • 📂 A schematic carrying scaffolding for Angular Library
  • 📄 Contains community documents and templates which enhances open-source experiences with GitHub
  • 📦 Semantic release support
  • GitHub Actions workflows
  • 🚀 Site Deployment with angular-cli-ghpages
  • 🧑‍🤝‍🧑 Adds All-Contributors specifications
  • 🔐 Sets up Commitlint, husky, prettier and lint-staged
  • 📜 Configures all needed scripts in package.json
  • 🐬 Works with NX workspace
  • Lints newly created library project

Table of Content

Version

Angular@ngneat/lib
v123.x.x
v112.x.x

Usage

Create library with schematics

ng add @ngneat/lib @scope/toaster # change @scope/toaster with your lib name

Generate schematics in existing library

ng generate @ngneat/lib:create-schematics @scope/toaster # change @scope/toaster with your lib name

Options

NameTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the library. Valid examples: toaster, @scope/toaster
Default: argv[0]
scopestringThe npm scope of the library. Not needed if you are providing scope in name itself
cienum["github-actions", "travis", "circle"]Determine which CI tool to use.
Default: github-actions
repositoryUrlstringThe repository URL
skipLibbooleanWhen true, will not create the library. Useful when you only want to add schematics in your existing library
entryFilestringThe path at which to create the library's public API file, relative to the workspace root.
Default: public-api
prefix, pstringA prefix to apply to generated selectors.
Default: lib
skipPackageJsonbooleanWhen true, does not add dependencies to the "package.json" file.
Default: false
skipInstallbooleanWhen true, does not install dependency packages.
Default: false
skipTsConfigbooleanWhen true, does not update "tsconfig.json" to add a path mapping for the new library. The path mapping is needed to use the library in an app, but can be disabled here to simplify development.
Default: false
skipSchematicsbooleanWhen true, does not set schematics to support "ng add ..." command
Default: false
skipAngularCliGhPagesbooleanWhen true, skips setting angular-cli-ghpages configurations
Default: false
botNamestringThis name will be used while deploying on GitHub Pages
botEmailstringThis email will be used while deploying on GitHub Pages
cocEmailstringhis email will be used in Code of Conduct
skipSpectatorbooleanWhen true, does not add @ngneat/spectator
Default: false

Development, release and deployment flow

This is very opinionated flow based on semantic-release release workflow, you can choose to have your own flow!

Library Development

Initial setup

Create a new project with Angular CLI:

npm i -g @angular/cli
ng new toaster # change toaster with your lib name
cd toaster

Create a fully-featured library project with @ngneat/lib:

ng add @ngneat/lib @scope/toaster

Answer the prompts and you will then have your library ready!

Running the library locally

Once you're done with creation of library, you can now start writing actual code for the same.

After adding minimal features, you will want to run and test your library in local environment, below is how you do it:

  1. Import ToastModule from @scope/toast in your app.module.ts
  2. Make necessary changes to run your library
  3. Run the default project using ng serve
  4. And test your library!

Schematics Development

@ngneat/lib not only helps you to create an Angular library, but it also comes with a basic ng add schematics! So that you don't have to worry about setting up schematics from scratch.

Schematics for your library are present at /projects/scope/toaster/schematics. Everything is configured there, so can simply test it and make changes as needed.

Running schematics locally

To run and test schematics, you can follow below steps:

  1. Run npm run build:lib
  2. Go to library dist folder: cd dist/scope/toaster
  3. Pack the library using npm: npm pack and it will create a .tgz file
  4. Open the new terminal and go to another Angular project where you want to test
  5. Run ng add /path/to/.tgz/file in new terminal

Change base-href for deployment

Make sure to change --base-href in deploy script of package.json.

{
  "scripts": {
    "deploy": "ng deploy --base-href=https://username.github.io/repo/",
  },
}

Commit messages

Apart from library and schematics setup, @ngneat/lib helps you to follow conventional-changelog by adding all the needed setup.

Simply run npm run commit each time you when you commit. And answer the prompts to get a formatted commit messages.

Releases

Automated releases with GitHub Actions

@ngneat/lib adds a workflow called release.yml to make you release fully automated. You simply need to keep pushing using formatted commit messages and rest will be taken care!

WorkflowRuns OnTasks
release.yml✔️ All Branches✔️ Lint
✔️ Build
✔️ Test
✔️ Versioning based on the Semantic Versioning specification.
✔️ Publish library on specific channel
✔️ Make release tag on GitHub
✔️ Adds released@channel label and friendly comments on issues

Secrets and tokens

You will need to create NPM_TOKEN and GH_TOKEN tokens for semantic-release and angular-cli-ghpages to work perfectly. Read more here .

Initial release

Let's start by making the first commit with message: feat: initial commit. When pushing this commit, on master branch, semantics-release will release the version 1.0.0 and users can use it from the default distribution channel, i.e. the dist-tag @latest for npm.

So, up-to now, Git history looks like this:

* feat: initial commit # => v1.0.0 on @latest

Working on a future release

We now want to work on a future major release, which can have multiple features, some of them will be breaking changes. But, before making it available to our users, we want to make sure that all the features are developed and tested. And we also do not want to increment our package version.

For above, we can create the branch beta (name can be alpha, beta, next, next-major, but only alpha and beta support pre-releasing in default semantic-release configuration) and commit the first feature there. Once pushed, semantic-release will publish the pre-release version 2.0.0-beta.1 on the dist-tag @beta. This helps us to run tests by installing the library with npm install libName@beta or ng add libName@beta. Other users installing with npm install libName or ng add libName will sill receive the version 1.0.0.

The Git history of the repository is now:

* feat: initial commit # => v1.0.0 on @latest
| \
|  * feat: first feature \n\n BREAKING CHANGE: it breaks something # => v2.0.0-beta.1 on @beta

We can continue to work on our future release by committing and pushing other features or bug fixes on the beta branch. With each push, semantic-release will publish a new pre-release on the dist-tag @beta, which allow us to run our integration tests.

With another feature, the Git history of the repository is now:

* feat: initial commit # => v1.0.0 on @latest
| \
|  * feat: first feature \n\n BREAKING CHANGE: it breaks something # => v2.0.0-beta.1 on @beta
|  * feat: second feature # => v2.0.0-beta.2 on @beta

For more in-depth guide to release workflow, visit semantic-release

Deployment

Automated deployment using GitHub Actions

@ngneat/lib has also added angular-cli-ghpages for deployment. There is one more workflow added called: deploy.yml:

WorkflowRuns OnTasks
deploy.yml✔️ master✔️ Build
✔️ Deploy on GitHub Pages

Manual deployment

You can simply run npm run deploy to deploy your default project on GitHub pages. But, automated way is recommended over this.

Summary

To summarize with steps, below is what all you need to do:

  1. Create new project using Angular CLI
  2. Create library in it using ng add @ngneat/lib @scope/libName
  3. Change --base-href of deploy script in root package.json
  4. Develop your library
  5. Write specs
  6. Test your code in the project itself
  7. Run npm run test:lib
  8. Run npm run build:lib
  9. Test the schematics
  10. Run npm run commit
  11. Push
  12. Let GitHub Actions finish running tests and releases
  13. And you're done with first release!
  14. Make new branch (name can be alpha, beta, next, next-major)
  15. Repeat steps 4 to 12
  16. Install and test your library from distribution channels, e.g. npm install @scope/libName@beta or with schematics: ng add @scope/libName@beta
  17. Once tested, merge with master
  18. Again, let GitHub Actions finish running tests and releases
  19. And you're done with next release!

Files

Several files were created. Let's go over them:

- projects/
-   scope/
-     lib/
-       schematics/ # contains files for *ng add libName* support
-       src/ # contains lib source file
- .releaserc.json
- CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
- commitlint.config.js
- CONTRIBUTING.md
- ISSUE_TEMPLATE.md
- LICENSE
- PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE.md
- README.md

Scripts

Root package.json

  • build:lib - Builds the library and copies root README.md file to lib in dist folder
  • postbuild:lib - Runs build command from lib's package.json
  • commit - Creates a new commit message based on Angular commit message convention
  • contributors:add - Adds a new contributor to the README file
  • deploy - Deploys site to GitHub pages
  • semantic-release - Runs semantic-release, should be run through CI
  • test:lib - Runs tests
  • test:lib:headless - Runs tests in headless mode with Chrome

Library package.json

  • build - Builds schematics
  • postbuild - Runs below scripts once build is done
  • copy:schemas - Copies schematics files to lib in dist folder
  • copy:collection - Copies schematics/collection.json to schematics in dist folder

Hooks

  • pre-commit: Runs prettier on the staged files, and verifies that they don't contain debugger, fit, or fdescribe
  • pre-push: Runs the test:lib:headless command

Extras

  • Running the add command updates the tsconfig.json file so that you can import any files from the npm path (@scope/name) rather than from relative paths.

  • It also populates the library's package.json with the initial required information. Make sure you verify the data is accurate before proceeding.

Badge

Show that your project is based off of our lib

ngneat-lib

[![ngneat-lib](https://img.shields.io/badge/made%20with-%40ngneat%2Flib-ad1fe3?logo=angular)](https://github.com/ngneat/lib)

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Itay Oded
💻
Netanel Basal
📖 🤔 📆
Steven Harris
💻
Dharmen Shah
💻 🖋 📖

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

