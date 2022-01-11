Lets you focus on the stuff that matters
Schematics that wrap the Angular generate library schematics and provide all the standard boilerplate you need in order to create a neat Angular open-source project.
ng add @ngneat/lib @scope/toaster # change @scope/toaster with your lib name
base-href for deployment
|Angular
|@ngneat/lib
|v12
|3.x.x
|v11
|2.x.x
ng generate @ngneat/lib:create-schematics @scope/toaster # change @scope/toaster with your lib name
|Name
|Type
|Description
name
string
|The name of the library. Valid examples:
toaster,
@scope/toaster
Default:
argv[0]
scope
string
|The npm scope of the library. Not needed if you are providing scope in
name itself
ci
enum["github-actions", "travis", "circle"]
|Determine which CI tool to use.
Default:
github-actions
repositoryUrl
string
|The repository URL
skipLib
boolean
|When true, will not create the library. Useful when you only want to add schematics in your existing library
entryFile
string
|The path at which to create the library's public API file, relative to the workspace root.
Default:
public-api
prefix,
p
string
|A prefix to apply to generated selectors.
Default:
lib
skipPackageJson
boolean
|When true, does not add dependencies to the "package.json" file.
Default:
false
skipInstall
boolean
|When true, does not install dependency packages.
Default:
false
skipTsConfig
boolean
|When true, does not update "tsconfig.json" to add a path mapping for the new library. The path mapping is needed to use the library in an app, but can be disabled here to simplify development.
Default:
false
skipSchematics
boolean
|When true, does not set schematics to support "ng add ..." command
Default:
false
skipAngularCliGhPages
boolean
|When true, skips setting angular-cli-ghpages configurations
Default:
false
botName
string
|This name will be used while deploying on GitHub Pages
botEmail
string
|This email will be used while deploying on GitHub Pages
cocEmail
string
|his email will be used in Code of Conduct
skipSpectator
boolean
|When true, does not add
@ngneat/spectator
Default: false
This is very opinionated flow based on semantic-release release workflow, you can choose to have your own flow!
Create a new project with Angular CLI:
npm i -g @angular/cli
ng new toaster # change toaster with your lib name
cd toaster
Create a fully-featured library project with @ngneat/lib:
ng add @ngneat/lib @scope/toaster
Answer the prompts and you will then have your library ready!
Once you're done with creation of library, you can now start writing actual code for the same.
After adding minimal features, you will want to run and test your library in local environment, below is how you do it:
ToastModule from
@scope/toast in your
app.module.ts
ng serve
@ngneat/lib not only helps you to create an Angular library, but it also comes with a basic
ng add schematics! So that you don't have to worry about setting up schematics from scratch.
Schematics for your library are present at
/projects/scope/toaster/schematics. Everything is configured there, so can simply test it and make changes as needed.
To run and test schematics, you can follow below steps:
npm run build:lib
cd dist/scope/toaster
npm pack and it will create a
.tgz file
ng add /path/to/.tgz/file in new terminal
Make sure to change
--base-href in
deploy script of
package.json.
{
"scripts": {
"deploy": "ng deploy --base-href=https://username.github.io/repo/",
},
}
Apart from library and schematics setup, @ngneat/lib helps you to follow conventional-changelog by adding all the needed setup.
Simply run
npm run commit each time you when you commit. And answer the prompts to get a formatted commit messages.
@ngneat/lib adds a workflow called
release.yml to make you release fully automated. You simply need to keep pushing using formatted commit messages and rest will be taken care!
|Workflow
|Runs On
|Tasks
release.yml
|✔️ All Branches
|✔️ Lint
✔️ Build
✔️ Test
✔️ Versioning based on the Semantic Versioning specification.
✔️ Publish library on specific channel
✔️ Make release tag on GitHub
✔️ Adds
released@channel label and friendly comments on issues
You will need to create
NPM_TOKEN and
GH_TOKEN tokens for
semantic-release and
angular-cli-ghpages to work perfectly. Read more here .
Let's start by making the first commit with message:
feat: initial commit. When pushing this commit, on
master branch, semantics-release will release the version
1.0.0 and users can use it from the default distribution channel, i.e. the dist-tag
@latest for npm.
So, up-to now, Git history looks like this:
* feat: initial commit # => v1.0.0 on @latest
We now want to work on a future major release, which can have multiple features, some of them will be breaking changes. But, before making it available to our users, we want to make sure that all the features are developed and tested. And we also do not want to increment our package version.
For above, we can create the branch
beta (name can be
alpha,
beta,
next,
next-major, but only
alpha and
beta support pre-releasing in default semantic-release configuration) and commit the first feature there. Once pushed, semantic-release will publish the pre-release version
2.0.0-beta.1 on the dist-tag
@beta. This helps us to run tests by installing the library with
npm install libName@beta or
ng add libName@beta. Other users installing with
npm install libName or
ng add libName will sill receive the version
1.0.0.
The Git history of the repository is now:
* feat: initial commit # => v1.0.0 on @latest
| \
| * feat: first feature \n\n BREAKING CHANGE: it breaks something # => v2.0.0-beta.1 on @beta
We can continue to work on our future release by committing and pushing other features or bug fixes on the beta branch. With each push, semantic-release will publish a new pre-release on the dist-tag @beta, which allow us to run our integration tests.
With another feature, the Git history of the repository is now:
* feat: initial commit # => v1.0.0 on @latest
| \
| * feat: first feature \n\n BREAKING CHANGE: it breaks something # => v2.0.0-beta.1 on @beta
| * feat: second feature # => v2.0.0-beta.2 on @beta
For more in-depth guide to release workflow, visit semantic-release
@ngneat/lib has also added angular-cli-ghpages for deployment. There is one more workflow added called:
deploy.yml:
|Workflow
|Runs On
|Tasks
deploy.yml
|✔️
master
|✔️ Build
✔️ Deploy on GitHub Pages
You can simply run
npm run deploy to deploy your default project on GitHub pages. But, automated way is recommended over this.
To summarize with steps, below is what all you need to do:
ng add @ngneat/lib @scope/libName
--base-href of
deploy script in root
package.json
npm run test:lib
npm run build:lib
npm run commit
alpha,
beta,
next,
next-major)
npm install @scope/libName@beta or with schematics:
ng add @scope/libName@beta
master
Several files were created. Let's go over them:
- projects/
- scope/
- lib/
- schematics/ # contains files for *ng add libName* support
- src/ # contains lib source file
- .releaserc.json
- CODE_OF_CONDUCT.md
- commitlint.config.js
- CONTRIBUTING.md
- ISSUE_TEMPLATE.md
- LICENSE
- PULL_REQUEST_TEMPLATE.md
- README.md
build:lib - Builds the library and copies root README.md file to lib in dist folder
postbuild:lib - Runs build command from lib's package.json
commit - Creates a new commit message based on Angular commit message convention
contributors:add - Adds a new contributor to the
README file
deploy - Deploys site to GitHub pages
semantic-release - Runs semantic-release, should be run through CI
test:lib - Runs tests
test:lib:headless - Runs tests in headless mode with Chrome
build - Builds schematics
postbuild - Runs below scripts once build is done
copy:schemas - Copies schematics files to lib in dist folder
copy:collection - Copies schematics/collection.json to schematics in dist folder
pre-commit: Runs prettier on the staged files, and verifies that they don't contain
debugger,
fit, or
fdescribe
pre-push: Runs the
test:lib:headless command
Running the
add command updates the
tsconfig.json file so that you can import any files from the npm path (
@scope/name) rather than from relative paths.
It also populates the library's
package.json with the initial required information. Make sure you verify the data is accurate before proceeding.
Show that your project is based off of our lib
[![ngneat-lib](https://img.shields.io/badge/made%20with-%40ngneat%2Flib-ad1fe3?logo=angular)](https://github.com/ngneat/lib)
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Itay Oded
💻
|
Netanel Basal
📖 🤔 📆
|
Steven Harris
💻
|
Dharmen Shah
💻 🖋 📖
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!