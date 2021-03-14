An angular library that lets you inspect and change Angular 9+ component properties
This library supports Angular 9+ projects and should only be installed using Angular CLI.
ng add @ngneat/inspector
Above command will do following for you:
👉 Please note: @ngneat/inspector is a debugging tool and it helps you to develop faster. So, it shouldn't be part of your production deployment. When you install it using
ng add @ngneat/inspectorit is already taken care for you, as it writes import statement like this:
imports: [environment.production ? [] : InspectorModule.forRoot()]
Update button to see the effect
Emit button.
When you ran
ng add @ngneat/inspector, it added below statement in your imports array:
imports: [environment.production ? [] : InspectorModule.forRoot()]
Now, you can pass below config options to change inspector behavior in the
.forRoot() method, like:
InspectorModule.forRoot({ zIndex: 100000000 }).
All the options are optional.:
|Option
|Type
|Description
|enabled
boolean
|Enable or disable the inspector
Default value:
true
|zIndex
number
|Gives the CSS
z-index to inspector host element. Useful in-case it's not visible by default.
Default value:
100000000
|outline
InspectorConfigOutline
{
color?: string;
width?: string;
style?: string;
}
|Applies style to outline, when you're hovering over elements after starting inspector.
Default value:
{
color: '#ad1fe3',
width: '2px',
style: 'solid'
}
|position
InspectorConfigPosition
{
top?: string;
right?: string;
bottom?: string;
left?: string;
}
|Applies CSS Style position co-ordinates to inspector host element. Please note inspector host element has
position: fixed for better usability.
Default value:
{
top: '20px',
right: '20px'
}
|keyCombo
string
|Key combination pattern to start, stop and restart inspecting. Based on tinykeys keybinding syntax. You can disable this by setting
enableKeyCombo to
false.
Default value:
Shift+I
|closeOnEsc
boolean
|Close/Stop inspector when escape key is pressed.
Default value:
true
|enableKeyCombo
boolean
|Enable keyboard shortcut to open inspector. You can change the keybindings using
keyCombo options.
Default value:
true
|hideNonSupportedProps
boolean
|This hides non-supported types from selector. Only
string,
number,
boolean and
object are supported as of now.
Default value:
true
|filterProps
RegExp
|A regular expression to filter out properties.
Default value: `/(^__)\w/g`*
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Dharmen Shah
💻 🖋 🤔 🚧
|
Netanel Basal
🐛 🖋 📖 🤔 🧑🏫
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com