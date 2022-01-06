@ngneat/input-mask is an angular library that creates an input mask. Behind the scene, it uses inputmask.
|@ngneat/input-mask
|Angular
|4.x.x
|>= 11.2.7 < 13
|5.x.x
|>= 13
You can install it through Angular CLI, which is recommended:
ng add @ngneat/input-mask
or with npm
npm install @ngneat/input-mask inputmask@5
npm install -D @types/inputmask@5
When you install using npm or yarn, you will also need to import
InputMaskModule in your
app.module:
import { InputMaskModule } from '@ngneat/input-mask';
@NgModule({
imports: [InputMaskModule],
})
class AppModule {}
There few configuration options available with
InputMaskModule:
import { InputMaskModule } from '@ngneat/input-mask';
@NgModule({
imports: [InputMaskModule.forRoot({ inputSelector: 'input', isAsync: true })],
})
class AppModule {}
|Option
|Type
|Description
|Default Value
inputSelector
string
|CSS selector, which will be used with
querySelector to get the native input from host element. This is useful when you want to apply input-mask to child
<input> of your custom-component
input
isAsync
boolean
|If set
true,
MutationObserver will be used to look for changes until it finds input with
inputSelector
false
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
import { FormControl } from '@angular/forms';
import { createMask } from '@ngneat/input-mask';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<input
[inputMask]="dateInputMask"
[formControl]="dateFC"
placeholder="dd/mm/yyyy"
/>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
dateInputMask = createMask<Date>({
alias: 'datetime',
inputFormat: 'dd/mm/yyyy',
parser: (value: string) => {
const values = value.split('/');
const year = +values[2];
const month = +values[1] - 1;
const date = +values[0];
return new Date(year, month, date);
},
});
dateFC = new FormControl('');
}
@Component({
template: `
<input
[inputMask]="ipAddressMask"
[formControl]="ipFC"
placeholder="_._._._"
/>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
ipAddressMask = createMask({ alias: 'ip' });
ipFC = new FormControl('');
}
@Component({
template: `
<input
[inputMask]="currencyInputMask"
[formControl]="currencyFC"
placeholder="$ 0.00"
/>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
currencyInputMask = createMask({
alias: 'numeric',
groupSeparator: ',',
digits: 2,
digitsOptional: false,
prefix: '$ ',
placeholder: '0',
});
currencyFC = new FormControl('');
}
@Component({
template: `
<input
[inputMask]="licenseInputMask"
[formControl]="licenseFC"
placeholder="___-___"
/>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
licenseInputMask = createMask('[9-]AAA-999');
licenseFC = new FormControl('');
}
@Component({
template: `
<input
[inputMask]="emailInputMask"
[formControl]="emailFC"
placeholder="_@_._"
/>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
emailInputMask = createMask({ alias: 'email' });
emailFC = new FormControl('');
}
If you have some component and you want to apply input-mask to the inner
<input> element of that component, you can do that.
For example, let's assume you have a
CustomInputComponent:
@Component({
selector: 'app-custom-input',
template: `
<input
[formControl]="formControl"
[inputMask]="inputMask"
[placeholder]="placeholder"
/>
`,
})
export class CustomInputComponent {
@Input() formControl!: FormControl;
@Input() inputMask!: InputmaskOptions<any>;
@Input() placeholder: string | undefined;
}
And your
AppComponent looks like this:
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
template: `
<app-custom-input
[formControl]="dateFCCustom"
[inputMask]="dateInputMaskCustom"
placeholder="Date"
></app-custom-input>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
dateInputMaskCustom = createMask<Date>({
alias: 'datetime',
inputFormat: 'dd/mm/yyyy',
parser: (value: string) => {
const values = value.split('/');
const year = +values[2];
const month = +values[1] - 1;
const date = +values[0];
return new Date(year, month, date);
},
});
dateFCCustom = new FormControl('');
}
So to apply input-mask on
CustomInputComponent, use configuration with
InputMaskModule like below:
import { InputMaskModule } from '@ngneat/input-mask';
@NgModule({
imports: [
InputMaskModule.forRoot({
isAsync: false, // set to true if native input is lazy loaded
inputSelector: 'input',
}),
],
})
class AppModule {}
All examples are available on stackblitz.
You can create any type of input-mask which is supported by InputMask plugin.
When
[inputMask] is used with
[formControl], it adds validation out-of-the box. The validation works based on
isValid function.
If the validation fails, the form-control will have below error:
{ "inputMask": true }
createMask wrapper function
This library uses inputmask plugin to handle mask related tasks. So, you can use all the options available there.
The recommended way to create an inputmask is to use the
createMask function provided with this library.
parser function
Apart from inputmask options, we have added one more option called
parser. This basically helps you to keep the value of form-control in pre-defined format, without updating UI.
For example, you want your users to enter date in
input[type=text] with
dd/mm/yyyy format and you want to store a
Date value in the form-control:
@Component({
template: `
<input
[inputMask]="dateInputMask"
[formControl]="dateFC"
placeholder="dd/mm/yyyy"
/>
`,
})
export class AppComponent {
dateInputMask = createMask<Date>({
alias: 'datetime',
inputFormat: 'dd/mm/yyyy',
parser: (value: string) => {
const values = value.split('/');
const year = +values[2];
const month = +values[1] - 1;
const date = +values[0];
return new Date(year, month, date);
},
});
dateFC = new FormControl('');
}
In above example, whenver you try to access
dateFC.value, it won't be the string which user entered, but rather a
Date created based on the
parser function.
