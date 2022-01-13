Shortcut like a pro!
A declarative library for handling hotkeys in Angular applications.
Web apps are getting closer and closer to be desktop-class applications. With this in mind, it makes sense to add hotkeys for those power users that are looking to navigate their favorite websites using hotkeys just as they do on their regular native apps. To help you have a better experience we developed Hotkeys.
npm install @ngneat/hotkeys
Add
HotkeysModule in your
AppModule:
import { HotkeysModule } from '@ngneat/hotkeys';
@NgModule({
imports: [HotkeysModule]
})
export class AppModule {}
Now you have two ways to start adding shortcuts to your application:
<input hotkeys="meta.a" (hotkey)="handleHotkey($event)" />
Hotkeys take care of transforming keys from macOS to Linux and Windows and vice-versa.
Additionally, the directive accepts three more
inputs:
hotkeysGroup - define the group name.
hotkeysDescription - add a description.
hotkeysOptions - See Options
For example:
<input hotkeys="meta.n"
hotkeysGroup="File"
hotkeysDescription="New Document"
(hotkey)="handleHotkey($event)"
This is a global service that can be injected anywhere:
import { HotkeysService } from '@ngneat/hotkeys';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private hotkeys: HotkeysService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.hotkeys.addShortcut({ keys: 'meta.a' }).subscribe(e => console.log('Hotkey', e));
}
}
There are additional properties we can provide:
interface Options {
// The group name
group: string;
// hotkey target element (defaults to `document`)
element: HTMLElement;
// The type of event (defaults to `keydown`)
trigger: 'keydown' | 'keyup';
// Allow input, textarea and select as key event sources (defaults to []).
// It can be 'INPUT', 'TEXTAREA' or 'SELECT'.
allowIn: AllowInElement[];
// hotkey description
description: string;
// Included in the shortcut list to be display in the help dialog (defaults to `true`)
showInHelpMenu: boolean;
// Whether to prevent the default behavior of the event. (defaults to `true`)
preventDefault: boolean;
}
onShortcut
Listen to any registered hotkey. For example:
const unsubscribe = this.hotkeys.onShortcut((event, key, target) => console.log('callback', key));
// When you're done listening, unsubscribe
unsubscribe();
registerHelpModal
Display a help dialog listing all visible hotkeys:
import { MatDialog } from '@angular/material/dialog';
import { HotkeysHelpComponent, HotkeysService } from '@ngneat/hotkeys';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent implements AfterViewInit {
constructor(private hotkeys: HotkeysService, private dialog: MatDialog) {}
ngAfterViewInit() {
this.hotkeys.registerHelpModal(() => {
const ref = this.dialog.open(HotkeysHelpComponent, { width: '500px' });
ref.componentInstance.dimiss.subscribe(() => ref.close());
});
}
}
It accepts a second input that allows defining the hotkey that should open the dialog. The default shortcut is
Shift + ?. Here's how
HotkeysHelpComponent looks like:
You can also provide a custom component. To help you with that, the service exposes the
getShortcuts method.
removeShortcuts
Remove previously registered shortcuts.
// Remove a single shortcut
this.hotkeys.removeShortcuts('meta.a');
// Remove several shortcuts
this.hotkeys.removeShortcuts(['meta.1', 'meta.2']);
The
hotkeysShortcut formats the shortcuts when presenting them in a custom help screen:
<div class="help-dialog-shortcut-key">
<kbd [innerHTML]="hotkey.keys | hotkeysShortcut"></kbd>
</div>
The pipe accepts and additional parameter the way key combinations are separated. By default, the separator is
+. In the following example, a
- is used as separator.
<div class="help-dialog-shortcut-key">
<kbd [innerHTML]="hotkey.keys | hotkeysShortcut: '-'"></kbd>
</div>
By default, the library prevents hotkey callbacks from firing when their event originates from an
input,
select, or
textarea element. To enable hotkeys in these elements, specify them in the
allowIn parameter:
import { HotkeysService } from '@ngneat/hotkeys';
@Component({
selector: 'app-root',
templateUrl: './app.component.html',
styleUrls: ['./app.component.css']
})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private hotkeys: HotkeysService) {}
ngOnInit() {
this.hotkeys
.addShortcut({ keys: 'meta.a', allowIn: ['INPUT', 'SELECT', 'TEXTAREA'] })
.subscribe(e => console.log('Hotkey', e));
}
}
It's possible to enable them in the template as well:
<input hotkeys="meta.n"
hotkeysGroup="File"
hotkeysDescription="New Document"
hotkeysOptions="{allowIn: ['INPUT','SELECT', 'TEXTAREA']}"
(hotkey)="handleHotkey($event)"
That's all for now! Make sure to check out the
playground inside the
src folder.
Can I define duplicated hotkeys?
No. It's not possible to define a hotkey multiple times. Each hotkey has a description and a group, so it doesn't make sense assigning a hotkey to different actions.
Why am I not receiving any event?
If you've added a hotkey to a particular element of your DOM, make sure it's focusable. Otherwise, hotkeys cannot capture any keyboard event.
Listening to the same shortcut in different places.
You can always use
onShortcut. This method allows listening to all registered hotkeys without affecting the original definition.
