@ngneat/hot-toast

by ngneat
4.0.1 (see all)

🍞 Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8K

GitHub Stars

515

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Notification, Angular Toast

Readme


npm MIT commitizen PRs styled with prettier styled with prettier All Contributors ngneat cypress semantic-release

Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default. Inspired from react-hot-toast

Compatibility with Angular Versions

@ngneat/hot-toast Angular
3.x >= 9.1.13 < 13
4.x >= 13

Features

  • 🔥 Hot by default
  • Easy to use
  • 🐍 Snackbar variation
  • Accessible
  • 🖐️ Reduce motion support
  • 😊 Emoji Support
  • 🛠 Customizable
  • Observable API
  • Pause on hover
  • 🔁 Events
  • 🔒 Persistent

Installation

You can install it through Angular CLI:

ng add @ngneat/hot-toast

or with npm:

# For Angular version >= 9.1.13 < 13
npm install @ngneat/overview@2.0.2 @ngneat/hot-toast@3

# For Angular version >=13
npm install @ngneat/overview@3.0.0 @ngneat/hot-toast@4

When you install using npm or yarn, you will also need to import HotToastModule in your app.module. You can also set global toast options (Partial<ToastConfig>) here.:

import { HotToastModule } from '@ngneat/hot-toast';

@NgModule({
  imports: [HotToastModule.forRoot()],
})
class AppModule {}

Basic Usage

import { HotToastService } from '@ngneat/hot-toast';

@Component({})
export class AppComponent {
  constructor(private toast: HotToastService) {}

  showToast() {
    this.toast.show('Hello World!');
    this.toast.loading('Lazyyy...');
    this.toast.success('Yeah!!');
    this.toast.warning('Boo!');
    this.toast.error('Oh no!');
    this.toast.info('Something...');
  }

  update() {
    saveSettings
      .pipe(
        this.toast.observe({
          loading: 'Saving...',
          success: 'Settings saved!',
          error: 'Could not save.',
        })
      )
      .subscribe();
  }
}

You can pass ToastOptions while creating the toast to customize the look and behavior:

import { HotToastService } from '@ngneat/hot-toast';

@Component({})
export class AppComponent {
  constructor(private toast: HotToastService) {}

  customToast() {
    this.toast.success('Look at my styles, and I also need more time!', {
      duration: 5000,
      style: {
        border: '1px solid #713200',
        padding: '16px',
        color: '#713200',
      },
      iconTheme: {
        primary: '#713200',
        secondary: '#FFFAEE',
      },
    });
  }
}

You can also set global ToastConfig options while importing:

import { HotToastModule } from '@ngneat/hot-toast';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    HotToastModule.forRoot({
      reverseOrder: true,
      dismissible: true,
      autoClose: false,
    }),
  ],
})
class AppModule {}

Examples

You can checkout examples at: https://ngneat.github.io/hot-toast#examples.

ToastConfig

All options, which are set Available in global config? from ToastOptions are supported. Below are extra configurable options:

NameTypeDescription
reverseOrderbooleanSets the reverse order for hot-toast stacking
Default: false

ToastOptions

Configuration used when opening an hot-toast.

NameTypeDescriptionAvailable in global config?
idstringUnique id to associate with hot-toast. There can't be multiple hot-toasts opened with same id.
Example		No
durationnumberDuration in milliseconds after which hot-toast will be auto closed. Can be disabled via autoClose: false
Default: 3000, error = 4000, loading = 30000		Yes
autoClosebooleanAuto close hot-toast after duration
Default: true		Yes
positionToastPositionThe position to place the hot-toast.
Default: top-center
Example		Yes
dismissiblebooleanShow close button in hot-toast
Default: false
Example		Yes
roleToastRoleRole of the live region.
Default: status		Yes
ariaLiveToastAriaLivearia-live value for the live region.
Default: polite		Yes
themeToastThemeVisual appearance of hot-toast
Default: toast
Example		Yes
persist{ToastPersistConfig}Useful when you want to keep a persistance for toast based on ids, across sessions.
Example		No
iconContentIcon to show in the hot-toast
Example		Yes
iconThemeIconThemeUse this to change icon color
Example		Yes
classNamestringExtra CSS classes to be added to the hot toast container.Yes
attributesRecord<string, string>Extra attributes to be added to the hot toast container. Can be used for e2e tests.Yes
stylestyle objectExtra styles to apply for hot-toast.
Example		Yes
closeStylestyle objectExtra styles to apply for close buttonYes
dataDataTypeAllows you to pass data for your template and component. You can access the data using toastRef.data.
Examples: Template with Data, Component with Data		No
injectorInjectorAllows you to pass injector for your component.
Example		No

Supported Browsers

Latest versions of Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari are supported, with some known issues.

Accessibility

Hot-toast messages are announced via an aria-live region. By default, the polite setting is used. While polite is recommended, this can be customized by setting the ariaLive property of the ToastConfig or ToastOptions.

Focus is not, and should not be, moved to the hot-toast element. Moving the focus would be disruptive to a user in the middle of a workflow. It is recommended that, for any action offered in the hot-toast, the application offers the user an alternative way to perform the action. Alternative interactions are typically keyboard shortcuts or menu options. When the action is performed in this way, the hot-toast should be dismissed.

Hot-toasts that have an action available should be set autoClose: false, as to accommodate screen-reader users that want to navigate to the hot-toast element to activate the action.

Breaking Changes

2.0.2 -> 3.0.0

  • Content inside .hot-toast-message were wrapped into dynamic-content, now they are wrapped into div > dynamic-view
  • Use optional chaining while access toastRef in template. E.g. toastRef?.data
  • Add @Optional() decorator in components' constructor while injecting tokens which are used by toast's injector

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Dharmen Shah
💻 🖋 🎨 📖 💡
Netanel Basal
🐛 💼 🤔 🚧 🧑‍🏫 📆 🔬 👀
Timo Lins
🎨 🤔
Patrick Miller
🚧 📦
Gili Yaniv
💻
Artur Androsovych
🚧

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Icons made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com

