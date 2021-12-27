Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default. Inspired from react-hot-toast

Compatibility with Angular Versions

@ngneat/hot-toast Angular 3.x >= 9.1.13 < 13 4.x >= 13

Features

🔥 Hot by default

☕ Easy to use

🐍 Snackbar variation

♿ Accessible

🖐️ Reduce motion support

😊 Emoji Support

🛠 Customizable

⏳ Observable API

✋ Pause on hover

🔁 Events

🔒 Persistent

Installation

You can install it through Angular CLI:

ng add @ngneat/hot-toast

or with npm:

npm install @ngneat/overview@2.0.2 @ngneat/hot-toast@3 npm install @ngneat/overview@3.0.0 @ngneat/hot-toast@4

When you install using npm or yarn, you will also need to import HotToastModule in your app.module . You can also set global toast options ( Partial<ToastConfig> ) here.:

import { HotToastModule } from '@ngneat/hot-toast' ; ({ imports: [HotToastModule.forRoot()], }) class AppModule {}

Basic Usage

import { HotToastService } from '@ngneat/hot-toast' ; ({}) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private toast: HotToastService ) {} showToast() { this .toast.show( 'Hello World!' ); this .toast.loading( 'Lazyyy...' ); this .toast.success( 'Yeah!!' ); this .toast.warning( 'Boo!' ); this .toast.error( 'Oh no!' ); this .toast.info( 'Something...' ); } update() { saveSettings .pipe( this .toast.observe({ loading: 'Saving...' , success: 'Settings saved!' , error: 'Could not save.' , }) ) .subscribe(); } }

You can pass ToastOptions while creating the toast to customize the look and behavior:

import { HotToastService } from '@ngneat/hot-toast' ; ({}) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private toast: HotToastService ) {} customToast() { this .toast.success( 'Look at my styles, and I also need more time!' , { duration: 5000 , style: { border: '1px solid #713200' , padding: '16px' , color: '#713200' , }, iconTheme: { primary: '#713200' , secondary: '#FFFAEE' , }, }); } }

You can also set global ToastConfig options while importing:

import { HotToastModule } from '@ngneat/hot-toast' ; ({ imports: [ HotToastModule.forRoot({ reverseOrder: true , dismissible: true , autoClose: false , }), ], }) class AppModule {}

Examples

You can checkout examples at: https://ngneat.github.io/hot-toast#examples.

ToastConfig

All options, which are set Available in global config? from ToastOptions are supported. Below are extra configurable options:

Name Type Description reverseOrder boolean Sets the reverse order for hot-toast stacking

Default: false

ToastOptions

Configuration used when opening an hot-toast.

Name Type Description Available in global config? id string Unique id to associate with hot-toast. There can't be multiple hot-toasts opened with same id.

Example No duration number Duration in milliseconds after which hot-toast will be auto closed. Can be disabled via autoClose: false

Default: 3000, error = 4000, loading = 30000 Yes autoClose boolean Auto close hot-toast after duration

Default: true Yes position ToastPosition The position to place the hot-toast.

Default: top-center

Example Yes dismissible boolean Show close button in hot-toast

Default: false

Example Yes role ToastRole Role of the live region.

Default: status Yes ariaLive ToastAriaLive aria-live value for the live region.

Default: polite Yes theme ToastTheme Visual appearance of hot-toast

Default: toast

Example Yes persist {ToastPersistConfig} Useful when you want to keep a persistance for toast based on ids, across sessions.

Example No icon Content Icon to show in the hot-toast

Example Yes iconTheme IconTheme Use this to change icon color

Example Yes className string Extra CSS classes to be added to the hot toast container. Yes attributes Record<string, string> Extra attributes to be added to the hot toast container. Can be used for e2e tests. Yes style style object Extra styles to apply for hot-toast.

Example Yes closeStyle style object Extra styles to apply for close button Yes data DataType Allows you to pass data for your template and component. You can access the data using toastRef.data .

Examples: Template with Data, Component with Data No injector Injector Allows you to pass injector for your component.

Example No

Supported Browsers

Latest versions of Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari are supported, with some known issues.

Accessibility

Hot-toast messages are announced via an aria-live region. By default, the polite setting is used. While polite is recommended, this can be customized by setting the ariaLive property of the ToastConfig or ToastOptions .

Focus is not, and should not be, moved to the hot-toast element. Moving the focus would be disruptive to a user in the middle of a workflow. It is recommended that, for any action offered in the hot-toast, the application offers the user an alternative way to perform the action. Alternative interactions are typically keyboard shortcuts or menu options. When the action is performed in this way, the hot-toast should be dismissed.

Hot-toasts that have an action available should be set autoClose: false , as to accommodate screen-reader users that want to navigate to the hot-toast element to activate the action.

Breaking Changes

Content inside .hot-toast-message were wrapped into dynamic-content , now they are wrapped into div > dynamic-view

were wrapped into , now they are wrapped into > Use optional chaining while access toastRef in template. E.g. toastRef?.data

in template. E.g. Add @Optional() decorator in components' constructor while injecting tokens which are used by toast's injector

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

