Smoking hot Notifications for Angular. Lightweight, customizable and beautiful by default. Inspired from react-hot-toast
|@ngneat/hot-toast
|Angular
|3.x
|>= 9.1.13 < 13
|4.x
|>= 13
You can install it through Angular CLI:
ng add @ngneat/hot-toast
or with npm:
# For Angular version >= 9.1.13 < 13
npm install @ngneat/overview@2.0.2 @ngneat/hot-toast@3
# For Angular version >=13
npm install @ngneat/overview@3.0.0 @ngneat/hot-toast@4
When you install using npm or yarn, you will also need to import
HotToastModule in your
app.module. You can also set global toast options (
Partial<ToastConfig>) here.:
import { HotToastModule } from '@ngneat/hot-toast';
@NgModule({
imports: [HotToastModule.forRoot()],
})
class AppModule {}
import { HotToastService } from '@ngneat/hot-toast';
@Component({})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private toast: HotToastService) {}
showToast() {
this.toast.show('Hello World!');
this.toast.loading('Lazyyy...');
this.toast.success('Yeah!!');
this.toast.warning('Boo!');
this.toast.error('Oh no!');
this.toast.info('Something...');
}
update() {
saveSettings
.pipe(
this.toast.observe({
loading: 'Saving...',
success: 'Settings saved!',
error: 'Could not save.',
})
)
.subscribe();
}
}
You can pass
ToastOptions while creating the toast to customize the look and behavior:
import { HotToastService } from '@ngneat/hot-toast';
@Component({})
export class AppComponent {
constructor(private toast: HotToastService) {}
customToast() {
this.toast.success('Look at my styles, and I also need more time!', {
duration: 5000,
style: {
border: '1px solid #713200',
padding: '16px',
color: '#713200',
},
iconTheme: {
primary: '#713200',
secondary: '#FFFAEE',
},
});
}
}
You can also set global
ToastConfig options while importing:
import { HotToastModule } from '@ngneat/hot-toast';
@NgModule({
imports: [
HotToastModule.forRoot({
reverseOrder: true,
dismissible: true,
autoClose: false,
}),
],
})
class AppModule {}
You can checkout examples at: https://ngneat.github.io/hot-toast#examples.
All options, which are set Available in global config? from
ToastOptions are supported. Below are extra configurable options:
|Name
|Type
|Description
|reverseOrder
boolean
|Sets the reverse order for hot-toast stacking
Default: false
Configuration used when opening an hot-toast.
|Name
|Type
|Description
|Available in global config?
|id
string
|Unique id to associate with hot-toast. There can't be multiple hot-toasts opened with same id.
Example
|No
|duration
number
|Duration in milliseconds after which hot-toast will be auto closed. Can be disabled via
autoClose: false
Default:
3000, error = 4000, loading = 30000
|Yes
|autoClose
boolean
|Auto close hot-toast after duration
Default:
true
|Yes
|position
ToastPosition
|The position to place the hot-toast.
Default:
top-center
Example
|Yes
|dismissible
boolean
|Show close button in hot-toast
Default:
false
Example
|Yes
|role
ToastRole
|Role of the live region.
Default:
status
|Yes
|ariaLive
ToastAriaLive
|aria-live value for the live region.
Default:
polite
|Yes
|theme
ToastTheme
|Visual appearance of hot-toast
Default:
toast
Example
|Yes
|persist
{ToastPersistConfig}
|Useful when you want to keep a persistance for toast based on ids, across sessions.
Example
|No
|icon
Content
|Icon to show in the hot-toast
Example
|Yes
|iconTheme
IconTheme
|Use this to change icon color
Example
|Yes
|className
string
|Extra CSS classes to be added to the hot toast container.
|Yes
|attributes
Record<string, string>
|Extra attributes to be added to the hot toast container. Can be used for e2e tests.
|Yes
|style
style object
|Extra styles to apply for hot-toast.
Example
|Yes
|closeStyle
style object
|Extra styles to apply for close button
|Yes
|data
DataType
|Allows you to pass data for your template and component. You can access the data using
toastRef.data.
Examples: Template with Data, Component with Data
|No
|injector
Injector
|Allows you to pass injector for your component.
Example
|No
Latest versions of Chrome, Edge, Firefox and Safari are supported, with some known issues.
Hot-toast messages are announced via an
aria-live region. By default, the
polite setting is used. While
polite is recommended, this can be customized by setting the
ariaLive property of the
ToastConfig or
ToastOptions.
Focus is not, and should not be, moved to the hot-toast element. Moving the focus would be disruptive to a user in the middle of a workflow. It is recommended that, for any action offered in the hot-toast, the application offers the user an alternative way to perform the action. Alternative interactions are typically keyboard shortcuts or menu options. When the action is performed in this way, the hot-toast should be dismissed.
Hot-toasts that have an action available should be set
autoClose: false, as to accommodate screen-reader users that want to navigate to the hot-toast element to activate the action.
.hot-toast-message were wrapped into
dynamic-content, now they are wrapped into
div >
dynamic-view
toastRef in template. E.g.
toastRef?.data
@Optional() decorator in components' constructor while injecting tokens which are used by toast's injector
