A Powerful Tooltip and Popover for Angular Applications
Tippy.js is the complete tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu solution for the web, powered by Popper.js.
It is an abstraction over Popper that provides the logic and optionally the styling involved in all types of elements that pop out from the flow of the document and get overlaid on top of the UI, positioned next to a reference element.
This is a lightweight wrapper with additional features that lets you use it declaratively in Angular. Tippy has virtually no restrictions over Popper and gives you limitless control while providing useful behavior and defaults.
If you're using v1 and don't want to migrate, you can find it here.
✅ Position Tooltips, Menus, Dropdowns, and Popovers
✅ Predefined Variations
✅ TemplateRef/Component Support
✅ Lazy Registration
✅ Manual Trigger Support
✅ Text Overflow Support
✅ Context Menu Support
npm install @ngneat/helipopper @ngneat/overview
It will automatically add the
TippyModule to your
AppModule. You can configure it as shown below:
import { TippyModule, tooltipVariation, popperVariation } from '@ngneat/helipopper';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [TippyModule.forRoot({
defaultVariation: 'tooltip',
variations: {
tooltip: tooltipVariation,
popper: popperVariation,
}
})],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {
}
Add the styles you want to
styles.scss:
@import '~tippy.js/dist/tippy.css';
@import '~tippy.js/themes/light.css';
@import '~tippy.js/animations/scale.css';
You have the freedom to customize it if you need to.
Now you can use it in your templates:
<button tippy="Helpful Message">
I have a tooltip
</button>
The library exposes default variations for
tooltip and
popper. You can use them, extend them, or pass your own
variations. A
variation is a set of predefined
tippy properties. For example, here's how the built-in
tooltip
variation looks like:
export const tooltipVariation = {
theme: null,
arrow: false,
animation: 'scale',
trigger: 'mouseenter',
offset: [0, 5]
};
TemplateRef as content
<button [tippy]="tpl" variation="popper">
Click Me
</button>
<ng-template #tpl let-hide>
<h6>Popover title</h6>
<p>And here's some amazing content. It's very engaging. Right?</p>
</ng-template>
Component as content
import { TIPPY_REF, TippyInstance } from '@ngneat/helipopper';
@Component()
class MyComponent {
constructor(@Inject(TIPPY_REF) tippy: TippyInstance) {
}
}
<button [tippy]="MyComponent">
Click Me
</button>
You can pass the
onlyTextOverflow input to show the tooltip only when the host overflows its container:
<div style="max-width: 100px;" class="overflow-hidden flex">
<p class="ellipsis" [tippy]="text" placement="right" [onlyTextOverflow]="true">
{{ text }}
</p>
</div>
Note that it's using
ResizeObserver api.
You can pass the
lazy input when you want to defer the creation of tippy only when the element is in the view:
<div *ngFor="let item of items"
[tippy]="item.label"
[lazy]="true">{{ item.label }}
</div>
Note that it's using
IntersectionObserver api.
First, define the
contextMenu variation:
import {
popperVariation,
TippyModule,
tooltipVariation,
withContextMenuVariation
} from '@ngneat/helipopper';
@NgModule({
imports: [
TippyModule.forRoot({
defaultVariation: 'tooltip',
variations: {
tooltip: tooltipVariation,
popper: popperVariation,
contextMenu: withContextMenuVariation(popperVariation),
}
})
],
})
export class AppModule {}
Now you can use it in your template:
<ng-template #contextMenu let-hide let-item="data">
<ul>
<li (click)="copy(item); hide()">Copy</li>
<li (click)="duplicate(item); hide()">Duplicate</li>
</ul>
</ng-template>
<ul>
<li *ngFor="let item of list"
[tippy]="contextMenu"
[data]="item"
variation="contextMenu">
{{ item.label }}
</li>
</ul>
<div tippy="Helpful Message" trigger="manual" #tooltip="tippy">
Click Open to see me
</div>
<button (click)="tooltip.show()">Open</button>
<button (click)="tooltip.hide()">Close</button>
Use isVisible to trigger show and hide. Set trigger to manual.
<div tippy="Helpful Message" trigger="manual" [isVisible]="visibility">
Click Open to see me
</div>
<button (click)="visibility = true">Open</button>
<button (click)="visibility = false">Close</button>
You can see more examples in our playground, or live here.
appendTo: TippyProps['appendTo'];
delay: TippyProps['delay'];
duration: TippyProps['duration'];
hideOnClick: TippyProps['hideOnClick'];
interactive: TippyProps['interactive'];
interactiveBorder: TippyProps['interactiveBorder'];
maxWidth: TippyProps['maxWidth'];
offset: TippyProps['offset'];
placement: TippyProps['placement'];
popperOptions: TippyProps['popperOptions'];
showOnCreate: TippyProps['showOnCreate'];
trigger: TippyProps['trigger'];
triggerTarget: TippyProps['triggerTarget'];
zIndex: TippyProps['zIndex'];
tippyHost: HTMLElement;
lazy: boolean;
variation: string;
isEnabled: boolean;
isVisible: boolean;
className: string;
onlyTextOverflow: boolean;
useHostWidth: boolean;
hideOnEscape: boolean;
data: any;
visible = new EventEmitter<boolean>();
tippy option at global config level.
beforeRender - Hook that'll be called before rendering the tooltip content ( applies only for string )
tippy Programmatically
import { TippyService, TippyInstance } from '@ngneat/helipopper';
class Component {
@ViewChild('inputName') inputName: ElementRef;
private tippy: TippyInstance;
constructor(private tippy: TippyService) {
}
open() {
if(!this.tippy) {
this.tippy = this.tippy.create(this.inputName, 'this field is required');
}
this.tippy.open();
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.tippy?.destroy();
}
}
