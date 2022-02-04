A Powerful Tooltip and Popover for Angular Applications

Tippy.js is the complete tooltip, popover, dropdown, and menu solution for the web, powered by Popper.js.

It is an abstraction over Popper that provides the logic and optionally the styling involved in all types of elements that pop out from the flow of the document and get overlaid on top of the UI, positioned next to a reference element.

This is a lightweight wrapper with additional features that lets you use it declaratively in Angular. Tippy has virtually no restrictions over Popper and gives you limitless control while providing useful behavior and defaults.

Features

✅ Position Tooltips, Menus, Dropdowns, and Popovers

✅ Predefined Variations

✅ TemplateRef/Component Support

✅ Lazy Registration

✅ Manual Trigger Support

✅ Text Overflow Support

✅ Context Menu Support



Installation

npm install @ngneat /helipopper @ngneat /overview

It will automatically add the TippyModule to your AppModule . You can configure it as shown below:

import { TippyModule, tooltipVariation, popperVariation } from '@ngneat/helipopper' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [TippyModule.forRoot({ defaultVariation: 'tooltip' , variations: { tooltip: tooltipVariation, popper: popperVariation, } })], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule { }

Add the styles you want to styles.scss :

@ import '~tippy.js/dist/tippy.css' ; @ import '~tippy.js/themes/light.css' ; @ import '~tippy.js/animations/scale.css' ;

You have the freedom to customize it if you need to.

Now you can use it in your templates:

< button tippy = "Helpful Message" > I have a tooltip </ button >

The library exposes default variations for tooltip and popper . You can use them, extend them, or pass your own variations. A variation is a set of predefined tippy properties. For example, here's how the built-in tooltip variation looks like:

export const tooltipVariation = { theme: null , arrow: false , animation: 'scale' , trigger: 'mouseenter' , offset: [ 0 , 5 ] };

Use TemplateRef as content

< button [ tippy ]= "tpl" variation = "popper" > Click Me </ button > < ng-template # tpl let-hide > < h6 > Popover title </ h6 > < p > And here's some amazing content. It's very engaging. Right? </ p > </ ng-template >

Use Component as content

import { TIPPY_REF, TippyInstance } from '@ngneat/helipopper' ; () class MyComponent { constructor ( (TIPPY_REF) tippy: TippyInstance ) { } }

< button [ tippy ]= "MyComponent" > Click Me </ button >

Text Overflow

You can pass the onlyTextOverflow input to show the tooltip only when the host overflows its container:

< div style = "max-width: 100px;" class = "overflow-hidden flex" > < p class = "ellipsis" [ tippy ]= "text" placement = "right" [ onlyTextOverflow ]= "true" > {{ text }} </ p > </ div >

Note that it's using ResizeObserver api.

Lazy

You can pass the lazy input when you want to defer the creation of tippy only when the element is in the view:

< div * ngFor = "let item of items" [ tippy ]= "item.label" [ lazy ]= "true" > {{ item.label }} </ div >

Note that it's using IntersectionObserver api.

Context Menu

First, define the contextMenu variation:

import { popperVariation, TippyModule, tooltipVariation, withContextMenuVariation } from '@ngneat/helipopper' ; ({ imports: [ TippyModule.forRoot({ defaultVariation: 'tooltip' , variations: { tooltip: tooltipVariation, popper: popperVariation, contextMenu: withContextMenuVariation(popperVariation), } }) ], }) export class AppModule {}

Now you can use it in your template:

< ng-template # contextMenu let-hide let-item = "data" > < ul > < li ( click )= "copy(item); hide()" > Copy </ li > < li ( click )= "duplicate(item); hide()" > Duplicate </ li > </ ul > </ ng-template > < ul > < li * ngFor = "let item of list" [ tippy ]= "contextMenu" [ data ]= "item" variation = "contextMenu" > {{ item.label }} </ li > </ ul >

Manual Trigger

< div tippy = "Helpful Message" trigger = "manual" # tooltip = "tippy" > Click Open to see me </ div > < button ( click )= "tooltip.show()" > Open </ button > < button ( click )= "tooltip.hide()" > Close </ button >

Show/hide declarativly

Use isVisible to trigger show and hide. Set trigger to manual.

< div tippy = "Helpful Message" trigger = "manual" [ isVisible ]= "visibility" > Click Open to see me </ div > < button ( click )= "visibility = true" > Open </ button > < button ( click )= "visibility = false" > Close </ button >

Inputs

appendTo: TippyProps[ 'appendTo' ]; delay: TippyProps[ 'delay' ]; duration: TippyProps[ 'duration' ]; hideOnClick: TippyProps[ 'hideOnClick' ]; interactive: TippyProps[ 'interactive' ]; interactiveBorder: TippyProps[ 'interactiveBorder' ]; maxWidth: TippyProps[ 'maxWidth' ]; offset: TippyProps[ 'offset' ]; placement: TippyProps[ 'placement' ]; popperOptions: TippyProps[ 'popperOptions' ]; showOnCreate: TippyProps[ 'showOnCreate' ]; trigger: TippyProps[ 'trigger' ]; triggerTarget: TippyProps[ 'triggerTarget' ]; zIndex: TippyProps[ 'zIndex' ]; tippyHost: HTMLElement; lazy: boolean ; variation: string ; isEnabled: boolean ; isVisible: boolean ; className: string ; onlyTextOverflow: boolean ; useHostWidth: boolean ; hideOnEscape: boolean ; data: any ;

Outputs

visible = new EventEmitter< boolean >();

Global Config

You can pass any tippy option at global config level.

option at global config level. beforeRender - Hook that'll be called before rendering the tooltip content ( applies only for string )

Create tippy Programmatically

import { TippyService, TippyInstance } from '@ngneat/helipopper' ; class Component { ( 'inputName' ) inputName: ElementRef; private tippy: TippyInstance; constructor ( private tippy: TippyService ) { } open() { if (! this .tippy) { this .tippy = this .tippy.create( this .inputName, 'this field is required' ); } this .tippy.open(); } ngOnDestroy() { this .tippy?.destroy(); } }

