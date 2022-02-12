openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

838

GitHub Stars

715

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Readme

Elf

A Reactive Store with Magical Powers

Elf is a reactive immutable state management solution built on top of RxJS. It uses custom RxJS operators to query the state and pure functions to update it.

Elf encourages simplicity. It saves you the hassle of creating boilerplate code and offers powerful tools with a moderate learning curve, suitable for experienced and inexperienced developers alike.

✅  Modular by design
✅  Tree Shakeable & Fully Typed
✅  CLI
✅  First Class Entities Support
✅  Requests Status & Cache
✅  Persist State
✅  State History
✅  Pagination
✅  Devtools

@ngneat/elf commitizen PRs coc-badge semantic-release styled with prettier

🤓 Learn about it on the docs site

👩‍🎓 Check out the React Todos example

😋 Check out the Angular Todos example or Books example


import { Store, createState, withProps, select } from '@ngneat/elf';
import { withEntities, selectAll, setEntities } from '@ngneat/elf-entities';

interface TodosProps {
  filter: 'ALL' | 'ACTIVE' | 'COMPLETED';
}

interface Todo {
  id: string;
  title: string;
  status: string;
}

const { state, config } = createState(
  withProps<TodosProps>({ filter: 'ALL' }),
  withEntities<Todo>()
);

const store = new Store({ name: 'todos', state, config });

export const filter$ = store.pipe(select(({ filter }) => filter));
export const todos$ = store.pipe(selectAll());

export function setTodos(todos: Todo[]) {
  store.update(setEntities(todos));
}

export function updateFilter(filter: TodosProps['filter']) {
  store.update(state => ({
    ...state,
    filter
  }));
}

