A flexible and unopinionated edit in place library for Angular applications
Edit in place is a complete solution for switching modes between static content and an editable control that allows editing it.
Following open/closed principle, the library focuses on the switch mechanism, giving you full control of the data you want to update and the content you want to display and how to edit it.
ng add @ngneat/edit-in-place
Add the
EditableModule to your
AppModule.
import { EditableModule } from '@ngneat/edit-in-place';
@NgModule({
declarations: [AppComponent],
imports: [EditableModule],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
Now you can use the
<editable> component:
@Component({
template: `
<editable (save)="update()" (cancel)="cancel()">
<ng-template viewMode>{{ value }}</ng-template>
<ng-template editMode>
<input editableOnEnter editableOnEscape [formControl]="control" />
</ng-template>
</editable>
`
})
class MyComponent {
value = 'foo';
control = new FormControl(this.value);
update() {
this.value = this.control.value;
}
cancel() {
this.control.setValue(this.value);
}
}
For more complex examples, check out the playground.
Click on the
viewMode template to switch it to
editMode or click outside the editable component to switch back to
viewMode.
You can customize the switch trigger which set to
click by default by providing a
MouseEvent type:
<editable openBindingEvent="dblclick"
closeBindingEvent="dblclick">
...
</editable>
You can also set this value globally by providing it in the
EDITABLE_CONFIG provider:
@NgModule({
...
providers: [
{
provide: EDITABLE_CONFIG,
useValue: {
openBindingEvent: 'dblclick',
closeBindingEvent: 'dblclick',
} as EditableConfig
}
]
})
export class AppModule {}
You can use the
editableOnUpdate and
editableOnCancel directives to trigger the update or the reset of the value on chosen elements.
<editable (save)="updateField()" (cancel)="resetField()">
<ng-template viewMode>...</ng-template>
<ng-template editMode>
<input formControlName="name">
<button editableOnSave>Save</button>
<button editableOnCancel>Cancel</button>
</ng-template>
</editable>
You can use the
modeChange event to know what is the state of a given
EditableComponent.
<editable (modeChange)="doWhatever()">
<ng-template viewMode>...</ng-template>
<ng-template editMode>
<input formControlName="name">
<button editableOnSave>Save</button>
<button editableOnCancel>Cancel</button>
</ng-template>
</editable>
As a focusable form tag might be nested or custom, it isn't focused by default when the
editMode is displayed.
To make it focusable, you can add the
editableFocus directive on the input:
<editable>
<ng-template viewMode>
...
</ng-template>
<ng-template editMode>
<input editableFocusable formControlName="name">
</ng-template>
</editable>
Add the
(save) event binding to handle the update of the content.
<editable (save)="updateField()">
...
</editable>
The following actions will trigger this event:
editableOnEnter directive
editableOnSave directive
closeBindingEvent @Input() MouseEvent
Optionally you can add the
(cancel) event binding to handle the reset of the value of a formControl:
<editable (cancel)="resetField()">
...
</editable>
The following actions will trigger this event:
editableCancel directive
editableOnEscape directive
|@Input
|Type
|Description
|Default
|openBindingEvent
string
|The MouseEvent type to display the editMode
click
|closeBindingEvent
string
|The MouseEvent type to display the viewMode
click
|enabled
boolean
|Allows or forbids edit mode (doesn't switch to it)
true
|@Output
|Type
|Description
|save
void
|triggered by the editableOnSave and editableOnEnter directives and the MouseEvent on closeBindingEvent @Input
|cancel
void
|triggered by the editableCancel and editableOnEscape directives
|modeChange
edit or
view
|triggered when the mode changes
Focus the host element when switching to
editMode (for nested inputs).
Listen to keyup
enter to switch to
viewMode and update the value of the
viewMode host element.
Listen to keyup
escape to switch to
viewMode without updating the value of the
viewMode host element.
Listen to a
MouseEvent on ths host element in order to switch to
viewMode and udpate the value of the content of the
viewMode*host element.
|@Input
|Type
|Description
|Default
|saveEvent
string
|The MouseEvent type used to trigger the @Output() save
click
Listen to a
MouseEvent on ths host element in order to trigger to switch to
viewMode without updating the value of the
viewMode host element.
|@Input
|Type
|Description
|Default
|cancelEvent
string
|The MouseEvent type used to trigger the @Output() cancel
click
edit-in-place also supports switching between modes for multiple components at once.
Add the
editableGroup directive on a parent html tag of your
editable components:
<section editableGroup>
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
</section>
Unlike using a single
editablecomponent, an
editableGroupdoesn't support
MouseEventevents on the component to switch modes.
You can switch modes by using dedicated directives on html button tag to switch mode for the whole group:
editableGroupEdit to switch to
editMode
editableGroupSave to save the value of each form tag and switch to
viewMode
editableGroupCancel to switch to
viewMode without saving the value of each form tag
<section editableGroup>
<button editableGroupEdit>Edit</button>
<button editableGroupSave>Save</button>
<button editableGroupCancel>Cancel</button>
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
</section>
Add the
(editableModeChange) event binding to keep track of the active mode.
It's triggered by the
editableGroupEdit,
editableGroupSave and
editableGroupCancel directives.
<section (editableModeChange)="handleModeChange($event)">
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
</section>
Add the
(save) event binding to handle the update of the group.
It's triggered by the
editableGroupSave directive:
<section (save)="updateGroup()">
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
</section>
Optionally you can add the
(cancel) event binding to handle the reset of the value of the group.
It's triggered by the
editableGroupCancel:
<section (cancel)="cancelUpdate()">
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
<editable></editable>
</section>
Overcharges the behavior of children editable Components to work as one entity.
|@Output
|Type
|Description
|save
void
|triggered by the editableGroupSave directive
|cancel
void
|triggered by the editableGroupCancel directive
|editableModeChange
'view' or
'edit'
|triggered by the editableGroupEdit, editableGroupSave and editableGroupCancel directives when switching modes
Listen to a click
MouseEvent to switch to editMode.
Listen to a click
MouseEvent to switch to viewMode and update the value of the group.
Listen to a click
MouseEvent to switch to viewMode without updating the value of the group.
Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):
|
Gérôme Grignon
💻 📖 🤔
|
Netanel Basal
📝 📖 🤔
|
Itay Oded
💻
|
Artur Androsovych
💻
|
Bérenger
💻
This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!
Logo made by Freepik from www.flaticon.com