A flexible and unopinionated edit in place library for Angular applications

Edit in place is a complete solution for switching modes between static content and an editable control that allows editing it.

Following open/closed principle, the library focuses on the switch mechanism, giving you full control of the data you want to update and the content you want to display and how to edit it.

Features

✅ Fully customizable

✅ Manual trigger support

✅ Reactive Forms support

✅ Multiple Forms support

Installation

ng add @ngneat/edit-in-place

Usage

Add the EditableModule to your AppModule .

import { EditableModule } from '@ngneat/edit-in-place' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [EditableModule], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Now you can use the <editable> component:

({ template: ` <editable (save)="update()" (cancel)="cancel()"> <ng-template viewMode>{{ value }}</ng-template> <ng-template editMode> <input editableOnEnter editableOnEscape [formControl]="control" /> </ng-template> </editable> ` }) class MyComponent { value = 'foo' ; control = new FormControl( this .value); update() { this .value = this .control.value; } cancel() { this .control.setValue( this .value); } }

For more complex examples, check out the playground.

Changing the Active Mode

Click on the viewMode template to switch it to editMode or click outside the editable component to switch back to viewMode .

You can customize the switch trigger which set to click by default by providing a MouseEvent type:

< editable openBindingEvent = "dblclick" closeBindingEvent = "dblclick" > ... </ editable >

You can also set this value globally by providing it in the EDITABLE_CONFIG provider:

({ ... providers: [ { provide: EDITABLE_CONFIG, useValue: { openBindingEvent: 'dblclick' , closeBindingEvent: 'dblclick' , } as EditableConfig } ] }) export class AppModule {}

Handle Events Manually

You can use the editableOnUpdate and editableOnCancel directives to trigger the update or the reset of the value on chosen elements.

< editable ( save )= "updateField()" ( cancel )= "resetField()" > < ng-template viewMode > ... </ ng-template > < ng-template editMode > < input formControlName = "name" > < button editableOnSave > Save </ button > < button editableOnCancel > Cancel </ button > </ ng-template > </ editable >

Track event changes

You can use the modeChange event to know what is the state of a given EditableComponent .

< editable ( modeChange )= "doWhatever()" > < ng-template viewMode > ... </ ng-template > < ng-template editMode > < input formControlName = "name" > < button editableOnSave > Save </ button > < button editableOnCancel > Cancel </ button > </ ng-template > </ editable >

Handle Focus

As a focusable form tag might be nested or custom, it isn't focused by default when the editMode is displayed.

To make it focusable, you can add the editableFocus directive on the input:

< editable > < ng-template viewMode > ... </ ng-template > < ng-template editMode > < input editableFocusable formControlName = "name" > </ ng-template > </ editable >

Events

Add the (save) event binding to handle the update of the content.

< editable ( save )= "updateField()" > ... </ editable >

The following actions will trigger this event:

editableOnEnter directive

directive editableOnSave directive

directive closeBindingEvent @Input() MouseEvent

Optionally you can add the (cancel) event binding to handle the reset of the value of a formControl:

< editable ( cancel )= "resetField()" > ... </ editable >

The following actions will trigger this event:

editableCancel directive

directive editableOnEscape directive

Inputs

@Input Type Description Default openBindingEvent string The MouseEvent type to display the editMode click closeBindingEvent string The MouseEvent type to display the viewMode click enabled boolean Allows or forbids edit mode (doesn't switch to it) true

Outputs

@Output Type Description save void triggered by the editableOnSave and editableOnEnter directives and the MouseEvent on closeBindingEvent @Input cancel void triggered by the editableCancel and editableOnEscape directives modeChange edit or view triggered when the mode changes

Directives

editableFocusable

Focus the host element when switching to editMode (for nested inputs).

editableOnEnter

Listen to keyup enter to switch to viewMode and update the value of the viewMode host element.

editableOnEscape

Listen to keyup escape to switch to viewMode without updating the value of the viewMode host element.

editableOnSave

Listen to a MouseEvent on ths host element in order to switch to viewMode and udpate the value of the content of the viewMode *host element.

@Input Type Description Default saveEvent string The MouseEvent type used to trigger the @Output() save click

editableOnCancel

Listen to a MouseEvent on ths host element in order to trigger to switch to viewMode without updating the value of the viewMode host element.

@Input Type Description Default cancelEvent string The MouseEvent type used to trigger the @Output() cancel click

Multiple Forms Usage

edit-in-place also supports switching between modes for multiple components at once.

Add the editableGroup directive on a parent html tag of your editable components:

< section editableGroup > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > </ section >

Changing the Active Mode

Unlike using a single editable component, an editableGroup doesn't support MouseEvent events on the component to switch modes.

You can switch modes by using dedicated directives on html button tag to switch mode for the whole group:

editableGroupEdit to switch to editMode

to switch to editableGroupSave to save the value of each form tag and switch to viewMode

to save the value of each form tag and switch to editableGroupCancel to switch to viewMode without saving the value of each form tag

< section editableGroup > < button editableGroupEdit > Edit </ button > < button editableGroupSave > Save </ button > < button editableGroupCancel > Cancel </ button > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > </ section >

Add the (editableModeChange) event binding to keep track of the active mode.

It's triggered by the editableGroupEdit , editableGroupSave and editableGroupCancel directives.

< section ( editableModeChange )= "handleModeChange($event)" > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > </ section >

Add the (save) event binding to handle the update of the group.

It's triggered by the editableGroupSave directive:

< section ( save )= "updateGroup()" > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > </ section >

Optionally you can add the (cancel) event binding to handle the reset of the value of the group.

It's triggered by the editableGroupCancel :

< section ( cancel )= "cancelUpdate()" > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > < editable > </ editable > </ section >

Directives

editableGroup

Overcharges the behavior of children editable Components to work as one entity.

@Output Type Description save void triggered by the editableGroupSave directive cancel void triggered by the editableGroupCancel directive editableModeChange 'view' or 'edit' triggered by the editableGroupEdit, editableGroupSave and editableGroupCancel directives when switching modes

editableGroupEdit

Listen to a click MouseEvent to switch to editMode.

editableGroupSave

Listen to a click MouseEvent to switch to viewMode and update the value of the group.

editableGroupCancel

Listen to a click MouseEvent to switch to viewMode without updating the value of the group.

