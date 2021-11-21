The cleanest way to do the dirty job

Detect Unsaved Changes in Angular Forms

Features

✅ Dirty Check Forms!

✅ Support In-App Navigation

✅ Support Form Departure

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install @ngneat/dirty-check-forms

Usage

Call the dirtyCheck function, which accepts three arguments:

AbstractControl ( FormControl , FormGroup , FormArray ) A stream with the original value to compare Config:

debounce - debounce time of valueChanges . Defaults to 300

- debounce time of . Defaults to 300 withDisabled - whether to include disable fields (by using control's getRawValue ) or not. Defaults to true .

- whether to include disable fields (by using control's ) or not. Defaults to . useBeforeunloadEvent - enable or disable onbeforeunload event handling. Defaults to true .

The function returns an Observable<boolean> , which notifies whether the form is dirty. Furthermore, it also hooks on the browser's beforeunload event to confirm upon refreshing/closing the tab when needed.

For example:

import { dirtyCheck } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms' ; ({ ... }) export class SettingsComponent { storeSub: Subscription; settings = new FormGroup({ firstName: new FormControl( '' ), lastName: new FormControl( '' ) }); isDirty$: Observable< boolean >; constructor ( private store: Store ) {} ngOnInit() { this .storeSub = this .store.selectSettings() .subscribe( state => this .settings.patchValue(state, { emitEvent: false })); this .isDirty$ = dirtyCheck( this .settings, this .store.selectSettings()); } ngOnDestroy() { this .storeSub && this .storeSub.unsubscribe(); } }

< form [ formGroup ]= "settings" > < input type = "text" formControlName = "firstName" placeholder = "First name" /> < input type = "text" formControlName = "lastName" placeholder = "Last name" /> < button ( click )= "submit()" [ disabled ]= "isDirty$ | async" > Submit </ button > </ form >

Create a guard that extends DirtyCheckGuard , and provide the confirmChanges method:

import { DirtyCheckGuard, DirtyComponent } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms' ; () export class DirtyGuard extends DirtyCheckGuard { constructor ( ) { super (); } confirmChanges(): Observable< boolean > | boolean { return confirm( 'Are you sure you want to discard changes?' ); } }

Note that when using a guard, your component must implement the DirtyComponent interface:

import { dirtyCheck, DirtyComponent } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms' ; ({ ... }) export class SettingsComponent implements DirtyComponent { ... }

The last step is to activate the DirtyCheckGuard :

const routes: Routes = [ { path: 'settings' , component: SettingsComponent, canDeactivate: [DirtyCheckGuard], }, ];

You can find a complete example here.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!