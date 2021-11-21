The cleanest way to do the dirty job
Detect Unsaved Changes in Angular Forms
npm install @ngneat/dirty-check-forms
Call the
dirtyCheck function, which accepts three arguments:
FormControl,
FormGroup,
FormArray)
debounce - debounce time of
valueChanges. Defaults to 300
withDisabled - whether to include disable fields (by using control's
getRawValue) or not. Defaults to
true.
useBeforeunloadEvent - enable or disable
onbeforeunload event handling. Defaults to
true.
The function returns an
Observable<boolean>, which notifies whether the form is dirty. Furthermore, it also hooks on the browser's
beforeunload event to confirm upon refreshing/closing the tab when needed.
For example:
import { dirtyCheck } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms';
@Component({ ... })
export class SettingsComponent {
storeSub: Subscription;
settings = new FormGroup({
firstName: new FormControl(''),
lastName: new FormControl('')
});
isDirty$: Observable<boolean>;
constructor(private store: Store) {}
ngOnInit() {
// Update the form with the current store value
this.storeSub = this.store.selectSettings()
.subscribe(state => this.settings.patchValue(state, { emitEvent: false }));
// Initialize dirtyCheck
this.isDirty$ = dirtyCheck(this.settings, this.store.selectSettings());
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.storeSub && this.storeSub.unsubscribe();
}
}
<form [formGroup]="settings">
<input type="text" formControlName="firstName" placeholder="First name" />
<input type="text" formControlName="lastName" placeholder="Last name" />
<button (click)="submit()" [disabled]="isDirty$ | async">Submit</button>
</form>
Create a guard that extends
DirtyCheckGuard, and provide the
confirmChanges method:
import { DirtyCheckGuard, DirtyComponent } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms';
@Injectable()
export class DirtyGuard extends DirtyCheckGuard {
constructor() {
super();
}
confirmChanges(): Observable<boolean> | boolean {
return confirm('Are you sure you want to discard changes?');
}
}
Note that when using a guard, your component must implement the
DirtyComponent interface:
import { dirtyCheck, DirtyComponent } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms';
@Component({ ... })
export class SettingsComponent implements DirtyComponent { ... }
The last step is to activate the
DirtyCheckGuard:
const routes: Routes = [
{
path: 'settings',
component: SettingsComponent,
canDeactivate: [DirtyCheckGuard],
},
];
You can find a complete example here.
