@ngneat/dirty-check-forms

by ngneat
1.1.0 (see all)

🐬Detect Unsaved Changes in Angular Forms

Downloads/wk

502

GitHub Stars

142

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme


Test MIT commitizen PRs styled with prettier All Contributors ngneat spectator

The cleanest way to do the dirty job

Detect Unsaved Changes in Angular Forms

Features

  • ✅ Dirty Check Forms!
  • ✅ Support In-App Navigation
  • ✅ Support Form Departure

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install @ngneat/dirty-check-forms

Usage

Call the dirtyCheck function, which accepts three arguments:

  1. AbstractControl (FormControl, FormGroup, FormArray)
  2. A stream with the original value to compare
  3. Config:
  • debounce - debounce time of valueChanges. Defaults to 300
  • withDisabled - whether to include disable fields (by using control's getRawValue) or not. Defaults to true.
  • useBeforeunloadEvent - enable or disable onbeforeunload event handling. Defaults to true.

The function returns an Observable<boolean>, which notifies whether the form is dirty. Furthermore, it also hooks on the browser's beforeunload event to confirm upon refreshing/closing the tab when needed.

For example:

import { dirtyCheck } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms';

@Component({ ... })
export class SettingsComponent {
  storeSub: Subscription;

  settings = new FormGroup({
    firstName: new FormControl(''),
    lastName: new FormControl('')
  });

  isDirty$: Observable<boolean>;

  constructor(private store: Store) {}

  ngOnInit() {
    // Update the form with the current store value
    this.storeSub = this.store.selectSettings()
      .subscribe(state => this.settings.patchValue(state, { emitEvent: false }));

    // Initialize dirtyCheck
    this.isDirty$ = dirtyCheck(this.settings, this.store.selectSettings());
  }

  ngOnDestroy() {
    this.storeSub && this.storeSub.unsubscribe();
  }
}

<form [formGroup]="settings">
  <input type="text" formControlName="firstName" placeholder="First name" />
  <input type="text" formControlName="lastName" placeholder="Last name" />

  <button (click)="submit()" [disabled]="isDirty$ | async">Submit</button>
</form>

In-App Navigation:

Create a guard that extends DirtyCheckGuard, and provide the confirmChanges method:

import { DirtyCheckGuard, DirtyComponent } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms';

@Injectable()
export class DirtyGuard extends DirtyCheckGuard {
  constructor() {
    super();
  }

  confirmChanges(): Observable<boolean> | boolean {
    return confirm('Are you sure you want to discard changes?');
  }
}

Note that when using a guard, your component must implement the DirtyComponent interface:

import { dirtyCheck, DirtyComponent } from '@ngneat/dirty-check-forms';

@Component({ ... })
export class SettingsComponent implements DirtyComponent { ... }

The last step is to activate the DirtyCheckGuard:

const routes: Routes = [
  {
    path: 'settings',
    component: SettingsComponent,
    canDeactivate: [DirtyCheckGuard],
  },
];

You can find a complete example here.

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):


Dan Roujinsky
💻 📖 💡 🤔 📆
Netanel Basal
📝 💻 🖋 🎨 📖 💡 🚇 🚧 📆 ⚠️

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

