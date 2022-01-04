A simple to use, highly customizable, and powerful modal for Angular Applications

Features

✅ TemplateRef/Component Support

✅ Dialog Guards Support

✅ Resizable

✅ Draggable

✅ Multiple Dialogs Support

✅ Built-in Confirm/Success/Error Dialogs

✅ Customizable

Table of Contents

Installation

From your project folder, run:

ng add @ngneat/dialog

This command will import the DialogModule.forRoot() in your AppModule :

import { DialogModule } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [DialogModule.forRoot()], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Usage

Using a Component

First, create the component to be displayed in the modal:

import { DialogService, DialogRef } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ template: ` <h1>Hello World</h1> <button (click)="ref.close()">Close</button> ` changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush }) export class HelloWorldComponent { constructor ( public ref: DialogRef ) {} }

Inside the component, you'll have access to a DialogRef provider. You can call its close() method to close the current modal. You can also pass data that'll be available for any subscribers to afterClosed$ .

Now we can use the DialogService to open open the modal and display the component:

import { DialogService } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ template: ` <button (click)="open()">Open</button> ` }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { constructor ( private dialog: DialogService ) {} ngOnInit() { const dialogRef = this .dialog.open(HelloWorldComponent); } }

DialogRef API

The DialogRef instance exposes the following API:

afterClosed$ - An observable that emits after the modal closes:

const dialogRef = this .dialog.open(HelloWorldComponent); dialogRef.afterClosed$.subscribe( result => { console .log( `After dialog has been closed ${result} ` ); });

backdropClick$ - An observable that emits when the user clicks on the modal backdrop:

const dialogRef = this .dialog.open(HelloWorldComponent); dialogRef.backdropClick$.subscribe( () => { console .log( 'Backdrop has been clicked' ); });

resetOffset - A method that can be called to reset the offset of a dragged modal to reposition it in the middle of the screen. An offset can be given as the first parameter to position it different from the center:

dialogRef.resetOffset(); dialogRef.resetOffset({ x: 100 , y: 0 });

beforeClose - A guard that should return a boolean , an observable , or a promise indicating whether the modal can be closed:

dialogRef.beforeClose( result => dialogCanBeClosed); dialogRef.beforeClose( result => this .service.someMethod(result));

ref.data - A reference to the data that is passed by the component opened in the modal:

import { DialogService, DialogRef } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ template: ` <h1>{{ ref.data.title }}</h1> <button (click)="ref.close()">Close</button> ` changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush }) export class HelloWorldComponent { constructor ( public ref: DialogRef ) {} }

The library also provides the dialogClose directive helper, that you can use to close the modal:

import { DialogService, DialogRef } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ template: ` <h1>Hello World</h1> <button dialogClose>Close</button> <button [dialogClose]="result">Close with result</button> ` }) export class HelloWorldComponent {}

Using a TemplateRef

Sometimes it can be overkill to create a whole component. In these cases, you can pass a reference to an <ng-template> :

import { DialogService } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ selector: 'app-root' , template: ` <ng-template #modalTpl let-ref> <h1>Hello World</h1> <button (click)="ref.close()">Close</button> </ng-template> <button (click)="open(modalTpl)">Open</button> ` }) export class AppComponent { constructor ( private dialog: DialogService ) {} open(tpl: TemplateRef< any >) { this .dialog.open(tpl); } }

Note that in this case, you can access the ref object by using the $implicit context property.

Passing Data to the Modal Component

Sometimes we need to pass data from the opening component to our modal component. In these cases, we can use the data property, and use it to pass any data we need:

import { DialogService } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ template: ` <button (click)="open()">Open</button> ` }) export class AppComponent implements OnInit { private id = '...' ; constructor ( private dialog: DialogService ) {} ngOnInit() { const dialogRef = this .dialog.open(HelloWorldComponent, { data: { id: this .id } }); } }

Now we can access it inside our modal component or template, by using the ref.data property.

Dialog Options

Global Options

In the forRoot method when importing the dialog module in the app module you can specify the following options that will be globally applied to all dialog instances.

closeButton - Whether to display an 'X' for closing the modal (default is true).

- Whether to display an 'X' for closing the modal (default is true). enableClose - Whether a click on the backdrop should close the modal (default is true).

- Whether a click on the backdrop should close the modal (default is true). backdrop - Whether to show the backdrop element (default is true).

- Whether to show the backdrop element (default is true). resizable - Whether the modal show be resizeable (default is false).

- Whether the modal show be resizeable (default is false). draggable - Whether the modal show be draggable (default is false).

- Whether the modal show be draggable (default is false). draggableConstraint - When draggable true, whether the modal should be constraint to the window. Use none for no constraint, bounce to have the modal bounce after it is released and constrain to constrain while dragging (default is none ).

- When draggable true, whether the modal should be constraint to the window. Use for no constraint, to have the modal bounce after it is released and to constrain while dragging (default is ). size - Set the modal size according to your global custom sizes (default is md ).

- Set the modal size according to your global custom sizes (default is ). windowClass - Add a custom class to the modal container.

- Add a custom class to the modal container. width - Set a custom width (default unit is px ).

- Set a custom width (default unit is ). height - Set a custom height (default unit is px ).

- Set a custom height (default unit is ). minHeight - Set a custom min-height (default unit is px ).

- Set a custom min-height (default unit is ). maxHeight - Set a custom max-height (default unit is px ).

- Set a custom max-height (default unit is ). container - A custom element to which we append the modal (default is body ).

import { DialogModule } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [DialogModule.forRoot({ closeButton: boolean , enableClose: boolean , backdrop: boolean , resizable: boolean , draggable: boolean , draggableConstraint: none | bounce | constrain, size: sm | md | lg | fullScreen | string , windowClass: string , width: string | number , height: string | number , minHeight: string | number , maxHeight: string | number })], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Instance Options

For each dialog instance you open you can specify all the global options and also the following 3 options.

id - The modal unique id (defaults to random id).

- The modal unique id (defaults to random id). vcr - A custom ViewContainerRef to use.

- A custom to use. data - A data object that will be passed to the modal template or component.

this .dialog.open(compOrTemplate, { id: string , vcr: ViewContainerRef, data: {} });

Built-in Modals

The library provides built-in modals for common cases where we need to show a confirmation message, a success message, or an error message:

this .dialog .confirm({ title: 'Are you sure?' , body: 'This action cannot be undone.' }) .afterClosed$.subscribe( confirmed => console .log(confirmed)); this .dialog.success({ title: 'Hurray!' , body: '<h1>You Made It!!!</h1>' }); this .dialog.error({ title: 'Oh no' , body: tpl });

The body type can be a string , HTML string , or a <ng-template> .

You can also change the default dialogs, and use your own:

import { DialogModule } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [ DialogModule.forRoot({ success: { component: AppSuccessDialog }, confirm: { component: AppConfirmDialog }, error: { component: AppErrorDialog } }) ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Custom Sizes

You can define the modal sizes globally by using the sizes option:

import { DialogModule } from '@ngneat/dialog' ; ({ declarations: [AppComponent], imports: [ DialogModule.forRoot({ sizes: { sm: { width: 300 , minHeight: 250 }, md: { width: '60vw' , height: '60vh' }, lg: { width: '90vw' , height: '90vh' }, fullScreen: { width: '100vw' , height: '100vh' }, stretch: { minHeight: 500 , maxHeight: '85%' } } }) ], bootstrap: [AppComponent] }) export class AppModule {}

Styling

You can customize the styles with these classes:

ngneat-dialog { .ngneat-dialog-backdrop { .ngneat-dialog-content { .ngneat-drag-marker { } .ngneat-close-dialog { } .ngneat-dialog-primary-btn , .ngneat-dialog-secondary-btn { } } } }

Contributors ✨

Thanks goes to these wonderful people (emoji key):

This project follows the all-contributors specification. Contributions of any kind welcome!

Logo made by itim2101 from www.flaticon.com