Caching is nut a problem!
✅ HTTP Caching
✅ State Management Mode
✅ Local Storage Support
✅ Handles Simultaneous Requests
✅ Automatic & Manual Cache Busting
✅ Hackable
A flexible and straightforward library that caches HTTP requests in Angular
$ npm install @ngneat/cashew
Inject the
HttpCacheInterceptorModule module along with
HttpClientModule into you root module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { HttpClientModule } from '@angular/common/http';
import { HttpCacheInterceptorModule } from '@ngneat/cashew';
@NgModule({
imports: [HttpClientModule, HttpCacheInterceptorModule.forRoot()],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
And you're done! Now, when using Angular
HttpClient, you can pass the
withCache function as context, and it'll cache the response:
import { withCache } from '@ngneat/cashew';
@Injectable()
export class UsersService {
constructor(private http: HttpClient) {}
getUsers() {
return this.http.get('api/users', {
context: withCache()
});
}
}
It's as simple as that.
When working with state management like
Akita or
ngrx, there is no need to save the data both in the cache and in the store because the store is the single source of truth. In such a case, the only thing we want is an indication of whether the data is in the cache.
We can change the mode option to
stateManagement:
import { withCache } from '@ngneat/cashew';
@Injectable()
export class UsersService {
constructor(private http: HttpClient) {}
getUsers() {
return this.http.get('api/users', {
context: withCache({
mode: 'stateManagement'
})
});
}
}
Now instead of saving the actual response in the cache, it'll save a
boolean and will return by default an
EMPTY observable when the
boolean resolves to
true. You can change the returned source by using the
returnSource option.
By default, caching is done to app memory. To switch to using local storage instead simply add:
import {
HttpCacheInterceptorModule,
useHttpCacheLocalStorage
} from '@ngneat/cashew';
@NgModule({
imports: [HttpClientModule, HttpCacheInterceptorModule.forRoot()],
providers: [useHttpCacheLocalStorage],
bootstrap: [AppComponent]
})
export class AppModule {}
To your
AppModule providers list. Note that
ttl will also be calculated via local storage in this instance.
When working with
localstorage, it's recommended to add a version:
import { withCache } from '@ngneat/cashew';
@Injectable()
export class UsersService {
constructor(private http: HttpClient) {}
getUsers() {
return this.http.get('api/users', {
context: withCache({
version: 'v1',
key: 'users'
})
});
}
}
When you have a breaking change, change the version, and it'll delete the current cache automatically.
Using the library, you might need to change the default behavior of the caching mechanism. You could do that by passing a configuration (a partial
HttpCacheConfig object) to the static
forRoot method of the
HttpCacheInterceptorModule module.
{ provide: HTTP_CACHE_CONFIG, useValue: cashewConfig(config) }
Let's go over each of the configuration options:
strategy
Defines the caching behavior. The library supports two different strategies:
explicit (default) - only caches API requests that explicitly use the
withCache function
implicit - caches API requests that are of type
GET and the response type is
JSON. You can change this behavior by overriding the
HttpCacheGuard provider. (See the Hackable section)
HttpCacheInterceptorModule.forRoot({
strategy: 'explicit'
});
ttl
Define the cache TTL (time to live) in milliseconds: (defaults to one hour)
HttpCacheInterceptorModule.forRoot({
ttl: number
});
responseSerializer
By default, the registry returns the
original response object. It can be dangerous if, for some reason, you mutate it. To change this behavior, you can clone the response before getting it:
HttpCacheInterceptorModule.forRoot({
responseSerializer(body) {
return cloneDeep(body);
}
});
Currently, there is no way in Angular to pass
metadata to an interceptor. The
withCache function uses the
params object to pass the
config and removes it afterward in the interceptor. The function receives four optional params that are postfixed with a
$ sign so it'll not conflicts with others:
cache - Whether to cache the request (defaults to
true)
ttl - TTL that will override the global
key - Custom key. (defaults to the request URL including any query params)
bucket - The bucket in which we save the keys
version - To use when working with
localStorage (see Versioning).
clearCachePredicate(currentRequest, nextRequest) - Return
true to clear the cache for this key
context - Allow chaining function call that returns an
HttpContext.
import { requestDataChanged, withCache } from '@ngneat/cashew';
@Injectable()
export class UsersService {
constructor(private http: HttpClient) {}
getUsers() {
return this.http.get(
'api/users',
{
context: withCache({
withCache: false,
ttl: 40000,
key: 'users',
clearCachePredicate: requestDataChanged
}),
}
);
}
}
When you need to call another function that returns an
HttpContext, you can provide the context option.
import { withCache } from '@ngneat/cashew';
import { withLoadingSpinner } from '@another/library'; // <-- function that returns an HttpContext
@Injectable()
export class TodosService {
constructor(private http: HttpClient) {}
getTodos() {
return this.http.get(
'api/todos',
{
context: withCache({
context: withLoadingSpinner(),
}),
}
);
}
}
The
CacheManager provider, exposes an API to update and query the cache registry:
get<T>(key: string): HttpResponse<T> - Get the
HttpResponse from the cache
has(key: string) - Returns a
boolean indicates whether the provided
key exists in the cache
set(key: string, body: any, { ttl, bucket }) - Set manually a new entry in the cache
delete(key: string | CacheBucket) - Delete from the cache
CacheBucket can be useful when we need to buffer multiple requests and invalidate them at some point. For example:
import { withCache, CacheBucket } from '@ngneat/cashew';
@Injectable()
export class TodosService {
todosBucket = new CacheBucket();
constructor(private http: HttpClient, private manager: HttpCacheManager) {}
getTodo(id) {
return this.http.get(
`todos/${id}`,
{
context: withCache({
bucket: this.todosBucket
})
}
);
}
invalidateTodos() {
this.manager.delete(this.todosBucket);
}
}
Now when we call the
invalidateTodos method, it'll automatically delete all the
ids that it buffered.
CacheBucket also exposes the
add,
has,
delete, and
clear methods.
HttpCacheStorage - The storage to use: (defaults to in-memory storage)
abstract class HttpCacheStorage {
abstract has(key: string): boolean;
abstract get(key: string): HttpResponse<any>;
abstract set(key: string, response: HttpResponse<any>): void;
abstract delete(key?: string): void;
}
KeySerializer - Generate the cache key based on the request: (defaults to
request.urlWithParams)
export abstract class KeySerializer {
abstract serialize(request: HttpRequest): string;
}
HttpCacheGuard - When using the
implicit strategy it first verifies that
canActivate is truthy:
export abstract class HttpCacheGuard {
abstract canActivate(request: HttpCacheHttpRequestRequest): boolean;
}
It defaults to
request.method === 'GET' && request.responseType === 'json'.
TTLManager - A class responsible for managing the requests TTL:
abstract class TTLManager {
abstract isValid(key: string): boolean;
abstract set(key: string, ttl?: number): void;
abstract delete(key?: string): void;
}
