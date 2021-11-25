Sync URL Query Params with Angular Form Controls
The library provides a simple and reusable solution for binding URL query params to Angular Forms
npm install @ngneat/bind-query-params
Inject the
BindQueryParamsFactory provider, pass an array of definitions and
connect it to your form:
import { BindQueryParamsFactory } from '@ngneat/bind-query-params';
interface Filters {
searchTerm: string;
someBoolean: boolean;
}
@Component({
template: `Your normal form setup`,
})
export class MyComponent {
filters = new FormGroup({
searchTerm: new FormControl(),
someBoolean: new FormControl(false),
});
bindQueryParamsManager = this.factory
.create<Filters>([
{ queryKey: 'searchTerm' },
{ queryKey: 'someBoolean', type: 'boolean' }
]).connect(this.filters);
constructor(private factory: BindQueryParamsFactory) {}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.bindQueryParamsManager.destroy();
}
}
With this setup, the
manager will take care of two things:
control's value when the page is loaded for the first time
control value changes
queryKey
The query parameter key
path
The form control path. If it is not specified, the manager assumes that the
path is the
queryKey. We can also pass nested keys, for example,
person.name:
{ queryKey: 'name', path: 'person.name' }
type
Specify the control value type. Available options are:
boolean,
array,
number,
string and
object.
Before updating the control with the value, the manager will parse it based on the provided
type.
parser
Provide a custom parser. For example, the default
array parser converts the value to an
array of strings. If we need it to be an array of numbers, we can pass the following
parser:
const def = { parser: (value) => value.split(',').map((v) => +v) };
serializer
Provide a custom serializer. For example, supposing that we have a
FormControl that carries a Date and we want to persist, in the query params, a custom value, such as a
string Date, we can do something like the following
serializer:
const def = { serializer: (value) => (value instanceof Date ? value.toISOString().slice(0, 10) : (value as string)) };
syncInitialControlValue
Set the initial control value in the URL (defaults to
false)
syncInitialQueryParamValue
Sync the initial query paramater with the form group (defaults to
true)
When working with async controls, such as a dropdown list whose options are coming from the server, we cannot update the control immediately. In those cases, you can set
syncInitialQueryParamValue to
false, which will force the control value to not be updated when the page loads.
Once the data is available, we can call the
manager.syncDefs() or
manager.syncAllDefs() methods to update the controls based on the current query parameters:
@Component()
export class MyComponent {
filters = new FormGroup({
searchTerm: new FormControl(),
users: new FormControl([]),
someBoolean: new FormControl(false),
});
bindQueryParamsManager = this.factory
.create<Filters>([
{ queryKey: 'searchTerm' },
{ queryKey: 'someBoolean', type: 'boolean' },
{ queryKey: 'users', type: 'array', syncInitialQueryParamValue: false },
])
.connect(this.filters);
constructor(private factory: BindQueryParamsFactory) {}
ngOnInit() {
service.getUsers().subscribe((users) => {
// Initalize the dropdown
this.users = users;
// Sync specific controls use:
this.manager.syncDefs('users');
// Sync all controls
this.manager.syncAllDefs();
});
}
ngOnDestroy() {
this.bindQueryParamsManager.destroy();
}
}
Note that
syncDefs will always be called once under the hood.
The library uses the URLSearchParams API, which supported in any browser except IE.