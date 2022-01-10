Hi guys, how are you?
I'm Gabriel Busarello, and I forked this project, because it have some nice features.
The first author of this project is Gabriel Sanches, and he archived this awesome project, because he don't use Angular anymore. But I will very happy to can help de Open Source community.
I want to help the community, and if you have some feature or issue, please contributte to this project. I will really appreciate that!
Thank you!
This package is a carousel component for Angular using Material Design.
Until
v1 is reached, breaking changes may be introduced.
npm install --save @ngbmodule/material-carousel
//...
import { MatCarouselModule } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel';
@NgModule({
// ...
imports: [
// ...
MatCarouselModule.forRoot(),
// ...
]
})
export class AppModule {}
MatCarouselComponent
import { MatCarousel, MatCarouselComponent } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel';
<mat-carousel>
...
</mat-carousel>
|Input
|Type
|Description
|Default value
timings
string
|Timings for slide animation.
'250ms ease-in'
autoplay
boolean
|Enable automatic sliding.
true
interval
number
|Autoplay's interval in milliseconds.
5000
loop
boolean
|Enable loop through arrows.
true
hideArrows
boolean
|Hide navigation arrows.
true
hideIndicators
boolean
|Hide navigation indicators.
true
color
ThemePalette
|Color palette from Material.
'accent'
maxWidth
string
|Maximum width.
'auto'
maintainAspectRatio
boolean
|If true, use
proportion to determine height, else
slideHeight is used.
true
proportion
number
|Height proportion compared to width.
25
slideHeight
string
|Explicit slide height. Used when maintainAspectRatio is false.
'100%'
slides
number
|Maximum amount of displayed slides.
useKeyboard
boolean
|Enable keyboard navigation.
false
useMouseWheel
boolean
|Enable navigation through mouse wheeling.
false
orientation
Orientation
|Orientation of the sliding panel.
'ltr'
svgIconOverrides
SvgIconOverrides
|Override default carousel icons with registered SVG icons.
pauseOnHover
boolean
|Override default pause on hover.
true
|Output
|Type
|Description
animationStart
number
|It emits the currentIndex when animation starts
change
number
|It emtis the currentIndex when animation ends
By default,
maintainAspectRatio is true, which means height is controlled through
proportion.
If you want to have a carousel with constant height (regardless of width), you must set
maintainAspectRatio to false.
By default,
slideHeight is set to
100%, which will not work if the parent element height isn't defined (i.e. relative heights do not work if the parent height is
auto). In that case you could pass a valid css string for
slideHeight. You can use any valid css height string like
100px or
25vh.
Play around with the demo to see how you can use this carousel with or without explicit parent height.
With parent elements that have height:auto
proportion if you want a carousel that resizes responsively (this is the default configuration).
maintainAspectRatio="false" and a non-percentage
slideHeight if you want a fixed height carousel.
slideHeight; the carousel will not render.
With parent elements that have a set height
maintainAspectRatio="false" if you want a fixed height carousel that fills the parent element (
slideHeight is
100% by default).
maintainAspectRatio="false" and
slideHeight (unless
slideHeight="100%"); the carousel will not render correctly because the buttons and indicators will be positioned with respect to the parent.
proportion; this will lead to gaps or unwanted overflow.
MatCarouselSlideComponent
import { MatCarouselSlide, MatCarouselSlideComponent } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel';
<mat-carousel>
<mat-carousel-slide>
...
</mat-carousel-slide>
</mat-carousel>
|Input
|Type
|Description
|Default value
image
string
|Image displayed in the slide.
overlayColor
string
|Color of the slide's overlay.
'#00000040'
hideOverlay
boolean
|Toggle overlay on/off.
false
disabled
boolean
|Skip slide when navigating.
false
ng test carousel --watch false
ng serve demo --source-map