@ngbmodule/material-carousel

by Gabriel Dezan Busarello
0.7.1 (see all)

A carousel component for Angular using Material

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.6K

GitHub Stars

28

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

15

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Carousel

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Material Carousel

Build Status npm version Live demo

Material2 Carousel

NOTICE

Hi guys, how are you?

I'm Gabriel Busarello, and I forked this project, because it have some nice features.

The first author of this project is Gabriel Sanches, and he archived this awesome project, because he don't use Angular anymore. But I will very happy to can help de Open Source community.

I want to help the community, and if you have some feature or issue, please contributte to this project. I will really appreciate that!

Thank you!

About

This package is a carousel component for Angular using Material Design.

Until v1 is reached, breaking changes may be introduced.

Installing

npm install --save @ngbmodule/material-carousel

Importing

//...
import { MatCarouselModule } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel';

@NgModule({
  // ...
  imports: [
    // ...
    MatCarouselModule.forRoot(),
    // ...
  ]
})
export class AppModule {}

Usage

MatCarouselComponent

import { MatCarousel, MatCarouselComponent } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel';

<mat-carousel>
  ...
</mat-carousel>

Attributes

InputTypeDescriptionDefault value
timingsstringTimings for slide animation.'250ms ease-in'
autoplaybooleanEnable automatic sliding.true
intervalnumberAutoplay's interval in milliseconds.5000
loopbooleanEnable loop through arrows.true
hideArrowsbooleanHide navigation arrows.true
hideIndicatorsbooleanHide navigation indicators.true
colorThemePaletteColor palette from Material.'accent'
maxWidthstringMaximum width.'auto'
maintainAspectRatiobooleanIf true, use proportion to determine height, else slideHeight is used.true
proportionnumberHeight proportion compared to width.25
slideHeightstringExplicit slide height. Used when maintainAspectRatio is false.'100%'
slidesnumberMaximum amount of displayed slides.
useKeyboardbooleanEnable keyboard navigation.false
useMouseWheelbooleanEnable navigation through mouse wheeling.false
orientationOrientationOrientation of the sliding panel.'ltr'
svgIconOverridesSvgIconOverridesOverride default carousel icons with registered SVG icons.
pauseOnHoverbooleanOverride default pause on hover.true
OutputTypeDescription
animationStartnumberIt emits the currentIndex when animation starts
changenumberIt emtis the currentIndex when animation ends

Size Considerations and Recommendations

By default, maintainAspectRatio is true, which means height is controlled through proportion.

If you want to have a carousel with constant height (regardless of width), you must set maintainAspectRatio to false.

By default, slideHeight is set to 100%, which will not work if the parent element height isn't defined (i.e. relative heights do not work if the parent height is auto). In that case you could pass a valid css string for slideHeight. You can use any valid css height string like 100px or 25vh.

Play around with the demo to see how you can use this carousel with or without explicit parent height.

With parent elements that have height:auto

  • use proportion if you want a carousel that resizes responsively (this is the default configuration).
  • use maintainAspectRatio="false" and a non-percentage slideHeight if you want a fixed height carousel.
  • DO NOT use relative (%) values for slideHeight; the carousel will not render.

With parent elements that have a set height

  • use maintainAspectRatio="false" if you want a fixed height carousel that fills the parent element (slideHeight is 100% by default).
  • DO NOT use maintainAspectRatio="false" and slideHeight (unless slideHeight="100%"); the carousel will not render correctly because the buttons and indicators will be positioned with respect to the parent.
  • DO NOT use proportion; this will lead to gaps or unwanted overflow.

MatCarouselSlideComponent

import { MatCarouselSlide, MatCarouselSlideComponent } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel';

<mat-carousel>
  <mat-carousel-slide>
    ...
  </mat-carousel-slide>
</mat-carousel>

Attributes

InputTypeDescriptionDefault value
imagestringImage displayed in the slide.
overlayColorstringColor of the slide's overlay.'#00000040'
hideOverlaybooleanToggle overlay on/off.false
disabledbooleanSkip slide when navigating.false

Contributing

How to help

How to develop and test

Testing

ng test carousel --watch false

Running the demo application

ng serve demo --source-map

Alternatives

swi
swiperMost modern mobile touch slider with hardware accelerated transitions
GitHub Stars
30K
Weekly Downloads
903K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
116
Top Feedback
33Great Documentation
25Easy to Use
15Performant
noc
ngx-owl-carousel-oowl-carousel for Angular >=6
GitHub Stars
125
Weekly Downloads
27K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
ks
keen-sliderThe touch slider carousel with the most native feeling
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
2
Top Feedback
3Performant
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
ng
ng-galleryAngular Gallery, Carousel and Lightbox
GitHub Stars
462
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
@ngu/carouselAngular Universal carousel
GitHub Stars
295
Weekly Downloads
21K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
7Great Documentation
nss
ng-simple-slideshowA simple, responsive slideshow for Angular 4+.
GitHub Stars
121
Weekly Downloads
5K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
4Great Documentation
3Easy to Use
See 62 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial