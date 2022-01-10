Material Carousel

NOTICE

Hi guys, how are you?

I'm Gabriel Busarello, and I forked this project, because it have some nice features.

The first author of this project is Gabriel Sanches, and he archived this awesome project, because he don't use Angular anymore. But I will very happy to can help de Open Source community.

I want to help the community, and if you have some feature or issue, please contributte to this project. I will really appreciate that!

Thank you!

About

This package is a carousel component for Angular using Material Design.

Until v1 is reached, breaking changes may be introduced.

Installing

npm install --save @ngbmodule/material-carousel

Importing

import { MatCarouselModule } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel' ; ({ imports: [ MatCarouselModule.forRoot(), ] }) export class AppModule {}

Usage

MatCarouselComponent

import { MatCarousel, MatCarouselComponent } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel' ;

< mat-carousel > ... </ mat-carousel >

Attributes

Input Type Description Default value timings string Timings for slide animation. '250ms ease-in' autoplay boolean Enable automatic sliding. true interval number Autoplay's interval in milliseconds. 5000 loop boolean Enable loop through arrows. true hideArrows boolean Hide navigation arrows. true hideIndicators boolean Hide navigation indicators. true color ThemePalette Color palette from Material. 'accent' maxWidth string Maximum width. 'auto' maintainAspectRatio boolean If true, use proportion to determine height, else slideHeight is used. true proportion number Height proportion compared to width. 25 slideHeight string Explicit slide height. Used when maintainAspectRatio is false. '100%' slides number Maximum amount of displayed slides. useKeyboard boolean Enable keyboard navigation. false useMouseWheel boolean Enable navigation through mouse wheeling. false orientation Orientation Orientation of the sliding panel. 'ltr' svgIconOverrides SvgIconOverrides Override default carousel icons with registered SVG icons. pauseOnHover boolean Override default pause on hover. true

Output Type Description animationStart number It emits the currentIndex when animation starts change number It emtis the currentIndex when animation ends

Size Considerations and Recommendations

By default, maintainAspectRatio is true, which means height is controlled through proportion .

If you want to have a carousel with constant height (regardless of width), you must set maintainAspectRatio to false.

By default, slideHeight is set to 100% , which will not work if the parent element height isn't defined (i.e. relative heights do not work if the parent height is auto ). In that case you could pass a valid css string for slideHeight . You can use any valid css height string like 100px or 25vh .

Play around with the demo to see how you can use this carousel with or without explicit parent height.

With parent elements that have height:auto

use proportion if you want a carousel that resizes responsively (this is the default configuration).

if you want a carousel that resizes responsively (this is the default configuration). use maintainAspectRatio="false" and a non-percentage slideHeight if you want a fixed height carousel.

and a non-percentage if you want a fixed height carousel. DO NOT use relative (%) values for slideHeight ; the carousel will not render.

With parent elements that have a set height

use maintainAspectRatio="false" if you want a fixed height carousel that fills the parent element ( slideHeight is 100% by default).

if you want a fixed height carousel that fills the parent element ( is by default). DO NOT use maintainAspectRatio="false" and slideHeight (unless slideHeight="100%" ); the carousel will not render correctly because the buttons and indicators will be positioned with respect to the parent.

use (unless ); the carousel will not render correctly because the buttons and indicators will be positioned with respect to the parent. DO NOT use proportion ; this will lead to gaps or unwanted overflow.

MatCarouselSlideComponent

import { MatCarouselSlide, MatCarouselSlideComponent } from '@ngbmodule/material-carousel' ;

< mat-carousel > < mat-carousel-slide > ... </ mat-carousel-slide > </ mat-carousel >

Attributes

Input Type Description Default value image string Image displayed in the slide. overlayColor string Color of the slide's overlay. '#00000040' hideOverlay boolean Toggle overlay on/off. false disabled boolean Skip slide when navigating. false

Contributing

How to help

For bugs and opinions, please open an issue

For pushing changes, please open a pull request

How to develop and test

Testing

ng test carousel --watch false

Running the demo application