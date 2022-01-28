Angular Universal fallbacks

A set of fallbacks to seamlessly use @ng-web-apis/common in Angular Universal apps. These packages have synced versions down to minor.

How to use

Add constants imported from this package to providers of your ServerAppModule . Typically, you can also use these mocks for tests. Idea of this package is — you shouldn't have to mock DOM on the server side or test isPlatformBrowser all the time. Instead, you leverage Angular DI system to abstract from implementation. When possible, this package will provide the same functionality on the server side as you have in browser. In other cases you will get type-safe mocks and you can at least be sure you will not have cannot read propery of null or undefined is not a function errors in SSR.

IMPORTANT: This library relies on Node.js v10 and above on your server side

Mocks

Add following line to your server.ts to mock native classes used in other @ng-web-apis packages:

import '@ng-web-apis/universal/mocks' ;

It is recommended to keep the import statement at the top of your server.ts file Tokens

You can provide tokens from this package into your app.server.module.ts to have type safe mocks for global objects on server side with UniversalModule :

({ imports: [ AppBrowserModule, ServerModule, UniversalModule, ], bootstrap: [AppComponent], }) export class AppServerModule {}

Special cases

When you use plain SSR without prerender you can retrieve some of the information from requests. Use the following helpers to harvest that info:

server.ts: