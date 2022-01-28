Part of Web APIs for Angular
A set of fallbacks to seamlessly use @ng-web-apis/common in Angular Universal apps. These packages have synced versions down to minor.
Add constants imported from this package to providers of your
ServerAppModule.
Typically, you can also use these mocks for tests. Idea of this package is — you shouldn't
have to mock DOM on the server side or test
isPlatformBrowser all the time. Instead,
you leverage Angular DI system to abstract from implementation. When possible, this package
will provide the same functionality on the server side as you have in browser. In other cases
you will get type-safe mocks and you can at least be sure you will not have
cannot read propery of null or
undefined is not a function errors in SSR.
IMPORTANT: This library relies on Node.js v10 and above on your server side
Add following line to your
server.ts to mock native classes used in other @ng-web-apis packages:
import '@ng-web-apis/universal/mocks';
It is recommended to keep the import statement at the top of your
server.tsfile
Tokens
You can provide tokens from this package into your
app.server.module.ts
to have type safe mocks for global objects on server side with
UniversalModule:
@NgModule({
imports: [
AppBrowserModule,
ServerModule,
UniversalModule, // <-- add this
],
bootstrap: [AppComponent],
})
export class AppServerModule {}
When you use plain SSR without prerender you can retrieve some of the information from requests. Use the following helpers to harvest that info:
server.ts:
app.get('/**/*', (req: Request, res: Response) => {
res.render('../dist/index', {
req,
res,
providers: [provideLocation(req), provideUserAgent(req)],
});
});