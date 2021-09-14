Part of Web APIs for Angular
This is a library for declarative use of Resize Observer API with Angular.
If you do not have @ng-web-apis/common:
npm i @ng-web-apis/common
Now install the package:
npm i @ng-web-apis/resize-observer
Also, you need to install types:
npm install --save-dev @types/resize-observer-browser
ResizeObserverModule to the module where you plan to use it.
waResizeObserver directive to observe an element:
<section>
<h1 waResizeBox="content-box" (waResizeObserver)="onResize($event)">
I'm being observed
</h1>
</section>
Use
waResizeBox to configure
ResizeObserver options
NOTE: Keep in mind these are used one time in constructor so you cannot use binding, only strings.
Alternatively you can use
Observable-based
ResizeObserverService and provide token
RESIZE_OPTION_BOX manually:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
providers: [
ResizeObserverService,
{
provide: RESIZE_OPTION_BOX,
useValue: 'border-box',
},
],
})
export class MyComponent {
constructor(@Inject(ResizeObserverService) entries$: ResizeObserverService) {
entries$.subscribe(entries => {
// This will trigger when the component resizes
// Don't forget to unsubscribe
console.log(entries);
});
}
}
You can use polyfill to support older browsers
You can try online demo here
