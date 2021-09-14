Resize Observer API for Angular

Part of Web APIs for Angular

This is a library for declarative use of Resize Observer API with Angular.

Install

If you do not have @ng-web-apis/common:

npm i @ ng - web - apis / common

Now install the package:

npm i @ ng - web - apis / resize - observer

Also, you need to install types:

npm install --save-dev @ types / resize - observer - browser

Usage

Import ResizeObserverModule to the module where you plan to use it. Use waResizeObserver directive to observe an element:

< section > < h1 waResizeBox = "content-box" ( waResizeObserver )= "onResize($event)" > I'm being observed </ h1 > </ section >

Use waResizeBox to configure ResizeObserver options

NOTE: Keep in mind these are used one time in constructor so you cannot use binding, only strings.

Service

Alternatively you can use Observable -based ResizeObserverService and provide token RESIZE_OPTION_BOX manually:

({ selector: 'my-component' , providers: [ ResizeObserverService, { provide: RESIZE_OPTION_BOX, useValue: 'border-box' , }, ], }) export class MyComponent { constructor ( (ResizeObserverService) entries$: ResizeObserverService ) { entries$.subscribe( entries => { console .log(entries); }); } }

Browser support

You can use polyfill to support older browsers

Demo

You can try online demo here

See also

Other Web APIs for Angular by @ng-web-apis

Do you also want to open-source something, but hate the collateral work? Check out this Angular Open-source Library Starter we’ve created for our projects. It got you covered on continuous integration, pre-commit checks, linting, versioning + changelog, code coverage and all that jazz.