This is a library for declarative use of Intersection Observer API with Angular.
If you do not have @ng-web-apis/common:
npm i @ng-web-apis/common
Now install the package:
npm i @ng-web-apis/intersection-observer
Import
IntersectionObserverModule for directives to work
Create IntersectionObserver with
waIntersectionObserver directive
Observe elements with
waIntersectionObservee directive
Optional: provide root element with
waIntersectionRoot directive and
use
waIntersectionThreshold and
waIntersectionRootMargin attributes to configure
IntersectionObserver options
NOTE: Keep in mind these are used one time in constructor so you cannot use binding, only strings. Pass comma separated numbers to set an array of thresholds..
Observing multiple elements intersecting with viewport using single observer
<section waIntersectionObserver waIntersectionThreshold="0.5">
<div (waIntersectionObservee)="onIntersection($event)">
I'm being observed
</div>
<div (waIntersectionObservee)="onIntersection($event)">
I'm being observed
</div>
</section>
Observing elements intersecting with parent element, each having different configuration therefore using individual observers:
<section waIntersectionRoot>
<div
waIntersectionObserver
waIntersectionThreshold="0.5"
(waIntersectionObservee)="onIntersection($event)"
>
I'm being observed
</div>
<div
waIntersectionObserver
waIntersectionThreshold="1,0.5,0"
(waIntersectionObservee)="onIntersection($event)"
>
I'm being observed
</div>
</section>
Alternatively you can use
Observable-based services:
IntersectionObserveeService can be used to observe elements under
waIntersectionObserver
directive in the DI tree
IntersectionObserverService can be used to observe single element independently.
Provide tokens manually to configure it:
@Component({
selector: 'my-component',
providers: [
IntersectionObserverService,
{
provide: INTERSECTION_THRESHOLD,
useValue: 0.5,
},
{
provide: INTERSECTION_ROOT_MARGIN,
useValue: '10px',
},
],
})
export class MyComponent {
constructor(
@Inject(IntersectionObserverService) entries$: IntersectionObserverService,
) {
entries$.subscribe(entries => {
// Don't forget to unsubscribe
console.log(entries);
});
}
}
In this case provide
INTERSECTION_ROOTup the DI tree if you want to observe intersection with a particular parent element
You can use polyfill to support older browsers
If you want to use this package with SSR, you need to mock
IntersectionObserver class on the server.
You can use our Universal package for this, see this example.
You can try online demo here
