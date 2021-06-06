Part of Web APIs for Angular
This is an
Observable based abstraction over Geolocation API to use with Angular
If you do not have @ng-web-apis/common:
npm i @ng-web-apis/common
Now install the package:
npm i @ng-web-apis/geolocation
GeolocationService is an
Observable, that emits Position object
Import service in your component:
import {GeolocationService} from '@ng-web-apis/geolocation';
...
constructor(private readonly geolocation$: GeolocationService) {}
Now, to observe user position, you can subscribe to
geolocation$:
geolocation$.subscribe(position => doSomethingWithPosition(position));
If you need to get position just once and stop observing user location, you can subscribe to
geolocation$ and use
take(1) RxJs operator:
geolocation$.pipe(take(1)).subscribe(position => doSomethingWithPosition(position));
Or you can use async pipe to get position directly in template:
<div *ngIf="geolocation$ | async as position">
<span>{{position.coords.latitude}}</span>
</div>
Service is cold, meaning if there are no active subscriptions, it doesn't track position.
The library also provides some tokens to simplify working with Geolocation API:
GEOLOCATION_SUPPORT returns
true if user's browser supports
Geolocation API
export class YourComponent {
constructor(
@Inject(GEOLOCATION_SUPPORT) private readonly geolocationSupport: boolean
) {}
...
POSITION_OPTIONS token with optional properties named
enableHighAccuracy,
timeout and
maximumAge.
It uses
{} by default.
@NgModule({
...
providers: [
{
provide: POSITION_OPTIONS,
useValue: {enableHighAccuracy: true, timeout: 3000, maximumAge: 1000},
},
],
})
export class AppModule {}
GEOLOCATION token.
