@ng-web-apis/geolocation

by ng-web-apis
1.0.4 (see all)

An Observable based abstraction to use Geolocation API with Angular

Overview

Readme

ng-web-apis logo Geolocation API for Angular

Part of Web APIs for Angular

This is an Observable based abstraction over Geolocation API to use with Angular

Install

If you do not have @ng-web-apis/common:

npm i @ng-web-apis/common

Now install the package:

npm i @ng-web-apis/geolocation

How to use

GeolocationService

GeolocationService is an Observable, that emits Position object

Import service in your component:

import {GeolocationService} from '@ng-web-apis/geolocation';

...
constructor(private readonly geolocation$: GeolocationService) {}

Now, to observe user position, you can subscribe to geolocation$:

geolocation$.subscribe(position => doSomethingWithPosition(position));

If you need to get position just once and stop observing user location, you can subscribe to geolocation$ and use take(1) RxJs operator:

geolocation$.pipe(take(1)).subscribe(position => doSomethingWithPosition(position));

Or you can use async pipe to get position directly in template:

<div *ngIf="geolocation$ | async as position">
    <span>{{position.coords.latitude}}</span>
</div>

Service is cold, meaning if there are no active subscriptions, it doesn't track position.

Tokens

The library also provides some tokens to simplify working with Geolocation API:

  • GEOLOCATION_SUPPORT returns true if user's browser supports Geolocation API
export class YourComponent {
    constructor(
        @Inject(GEOLOCATION_SUPPORT) private readonly geolocationSupport: boolean
    ) {}
    ...
  • You can provide PositionOptions through POSITION_OPTIONS token with optional properties named enableHighAccuracy, timeout and maximumAge. It uses {} by default.
@NgModule({
    ...
  providers: [
        {
            provide: POSITION_OPTIONS,
            useValue: {enableHighAccuracy: true, timeout: 3000, maximumAge: 1000},
        },
    ],
})
export class AppModule {}

Browser support

IE / Edge
Firefox
Chrome
Safari
iOS Safari
9+3.5+5+5+3.2+

Demo

You can try online demo here

See also

Other Web APIs for Angular by @ng-web-apis

Open-source

Do you also want to open-source something, but hate the collateral work? Check out this Angular Open-source Library Starter we’ve created for our projects. It got you covered on continuous integration, pre-commit checks, linting, versioning + changelog, code coverage and all that jazz.

