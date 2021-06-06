Geolocation API for Angular

Part of Web APIs for Angular

This is an Observable based abstraction over Geolocation API to use with Angular

Install

If you do not have @ng-web-apis/common:

npm i @ ng - web - apis / common

Now install the package:

npm i @ ng - web - apis / geolocation

How to use

GeolocationService

GeolocationService is an Observable , that emits Position object

Import service in your component:

import {GeolocationService} from '@ng-web-apis/geolocation' ; ... constructor(private readonly geolocation$: GeolocationService) {}

Now, to observe user position, you can subscribe to geolocation$ :

geolocation$.subscribe( position => doSomethingWithPosition(position));

If you need to get position just once and stop observing user location, you can subscribe to geolocation$ and use take(1) RxJs operator:

geolocation$.pipe(take( 1 )).subscribe( position => doSomethingWithPosition(position));

Or you can use async pipe to get position directly in template:

< div * ngIf = "geolocation$ | async as position" > < span > {{position.coords.latitude}} </ span > </ div >

Service is cold, meaning if there are no active subscriptions, it doesn't track position.

Tokens

The library also provides some tokens to simplify working with Geolocation API:

GEOLOCATION_SUPPORT returns true if user's browser supports Geolocation API

export class YourComponent { constructor ( @Inject(GEOLOCATION_SUPPORT) private readonly geolocationSupport: boolean ) {} ...

You can provide PositionOptions through POSITION_OPTIONS token with optional properties named enableHighAccuracy , timeout and maximumAge . It uses {} by default.

@NgModule({ ... providers: [ { provide : POSITION_OPTIONS, useValue : { enableHighAccuracy : true , timeout : 3000 , maximumAge : 1000 }, }, ], }) export class AppModule {}

navigator.geolocation can be injected through GEOLOCATION token.

Browser support

Demo

You can try online demo here

