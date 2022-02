Common utils for Web APIs

Part of Web APIs for Angular

A set of common utils for consuming Web APIs with Angular

Tokens

WINDOW — provides access to global window object

— provides access to global object NAVIGATOR — provides access to window.navigator object

— provides access to object NETWORK_INFORMATION — provides access to window.navigator.connection object

— provides access to object USER_AGENT — provides access to window.navigator.userAgent string

— provides access to string MEDIA_DEVICES — provides access to window.navigator.mediaDevices object

— provides access to object PERFORMANCE — provides access to window.performance object

— provides access to object ANIMATION_FRAME — shared Observable based on window.requestAnimationFrame

— shared based on CACHES — provides access to window.caches object

— provides access to object CSS — provides access to window.CSS object or mock object if it's not available (i.e. in IE)

— provides access to object or mock object if it's not available (i.e. in IE) CRYPTO — provides access to window.crypto object

— provides access to object LOCATION — provides access to window.location object

— provides access to object LOCAL_STORAGE — provides access to window.localStorage object

— provides access to object SESSION_STORAGE — provides access to window.sessionStorage object

— provides access to object SPEECH_RECOGNITION — provides access to SpeechRecognition class or returns null if browser does not support it

— provides access to class or returns if browser does not support it SPEECH_SYNTHESIS — provides access to window.speechSynthesis object

— provides access to object PAGE_VISIBILITY — wrapper for document.addEventListener('visibilityChange') api

— wrapper for api HISTORY — provides access to window.history object

How to use

Just inject a token you need. You can also take a look at Stackblitz sample

What advantages do we get from abstract entities in our app?

👨‍🎓 It is easy to understand: you see all dependencies of your entity in its constructor

🧞 It is easy to test: you can just mock any of your dependencies to test

🧩 It is easy to reuse: your components and directives can be used in any context if it has dependencies that they need to be created

♻️ It is environment agnostic: you can start your app in SSR or other environments (see also @ng-web-apis/universal)

