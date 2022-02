This Angular library contains several projects:

@ng-stack/forms - provides wrapped Angular's Reactive Forms to write its more strongly typed.

@ng-stack/contenteditable - a micro Angular v4+ contenteditable directive for integration with Angular forms. It just implements ControlValueAccessor for this purpose.

@ng-stack/api-mock - this is an alternative of angular-in-memory-web-api.

