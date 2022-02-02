openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

@ng-matero/extensions

by ng-matero
12.7.0 (see all)

Angular Material Extensions Library.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

169

Maintenance

Last Commit

17d ago

Contributors

9

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Angular Color Picker, Angular Autocomplete, Angular Checkbox

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews
nathanewakefield

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Bleeding Edge

Readme

Ng-Matero Extensions

npm GitHub Release Date license Gitter

The Ng-Matero Extensions is an extended component library for Angular Material.

Documentation

Check out the demos and APIs.

Installation

At first, you should install the Angular Material and setup it. Learn more about the setup.

Install the Extensions library:

$ npm install @ng-matero/extensions --save

Setup

Import the modules you need, e.g. data-grid and select.

import { MtxGridModule } from '@ng-matero/extensions/grid';
import { MtxSelectModule } from '@ng-matero/extensions/select';

@NgModule({
  ...
  imports: [MtxGridModule, MtxSelectModule, ...],
  ...
})
export class YourAppModule {
}

Theming

After import modules, you must define a theme. More details about theming.

@use '@ng-matero/extensions' as mtx;

@include mtx.all-component-themes($theme);
@include mtx.all-experimental-component-themes($theme);

The @use-based Sass API is only available in the version 12.0.0 or above.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge1
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nathan WakefieldTishomingo, OK 734603 Ratings0 Reviews
Software Developer for HBE Systems Junior CS major
9 months ago
Easy to Use
Bleeding Edge
Great Documentation

This library specifically makes it easier for me to integrate ng-select into my Angular Material project! It's a lifesaver and the developer is constantly working on it. Highly recommended.

0

Alternatives

@syncfusion/ej2-angular-inputsSyncfusion Angular UI components library offer more than 50+ cross-browser, responsive, and lightweight angular UI controls for building modern web applications.
GitHub Stars
191
Weekly Downloads
7K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
nc
ngx-colorsSimple yet elegant Material color picker for Angular
GitHub Stars
25
Weekly Downloads
4K
nc
ngx-color🎨 Color Pickers from Sketch, Photoshop, Chrome, Github, Twitter & more
GitHub Stars
367
Weekly Downloads
19K
User Rating
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
np-ui-libNative Angular UI Components and Design Framework
GitHub Stars
11
Weekly Downloads
272
ncp
@iplab/ngx-color-pickerPure Angular color picker library.
GitHub Stars
47
Weekly Downloads
4K
See 35 Alternatives

Tutorials

Social Network for Programmers and Developers
morioh.comSocial Network for Programmers and DevelopersSocial network for developers to discuss topics about bugs and issues, write and share knowledge and connect with millions of developers worldwide.
extensions,ng-matero
githubhelp.comextensions,ng-materoextensions,ng-matero | Angular Material Extensions Library.