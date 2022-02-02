Ng-Matero Extensions

The Ng-Matero Extensions is an extended component library for Angular Material.

Documentation

Check out the demos and APIs.

Installation

At first, you should install the Angular Material and setup it. Learn more about the setup.

Install the Extensions library:

$ npm install @ng-matero/extensions --save

Setup

Import the modules you need, e.g. data-grid and select.

import { MtxGridModule } from '@ng-matero/extensions/grid' ; import { MtxSelectModule } from '@ng-matero/extensions/select' ; ({ ... imports: [MtxGridModule, MtxSelectModule, ...], ... }) export class YourAppModule { }

Theming

After import modules, you must define a theme. More details about theming.

@use '@ng-matero/extensions' as mtx; @ include mtx.all-component-themes( $theme ); @ include mtx.all-experimental-component-themes( $theme );

The @use-based Sass API is only available in the version 12.0.0 or above.

License

MIT