The Ng-Matero Extensions is an extended component library for Angular Material.
At first, you should install the Angular Material and setup it. Learn more about the setup.
Install the Extensions library:
$ npm install @ng-matero/extensions --save
Import the modules you need, e.g. data-grid and select.
import { MtxGridModule } from '@ng-matero/extensions/grid';
import { MtxSelectModule } from '@ng-matero/extensions/select';
@NgModule({
...
imports: [MtxGridModule, MtxSelectModule, ...],
...
})
export class YourAppModule {
}
After import modules, you must define a theme. More details about theming.
@use '@ng-matero/extensions' as mtx;
@include mtx.all-component-themes($theme);
@include mtx.all-experimental-component-themes($theme);
The @use-based Sass API is only available in the version
12.0.0 or above.
MIT
This library specifically makes it easier for me to integrate ng-select into my Angular Material project! It's a lifesaver and the developer is constantly working on it. Highly recommended.