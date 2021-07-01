NG Dynamic Forms is a rapid form development library based on the official Angular dynamic forms guide.
It fully automates form UI creation by introducing a set of maintainable form control models and dynamic form control components
Out of the box support is provided for all popular UI libraries including Material, ngx-bootstrap, NG Bootstrap, Foundation, Ionic, Kendo and PrimeNG.
Explore the live sample and the API documentation!
1. Install the core package:
npm i @ng-dynamic-forms/core -S
2. Install a UI package and its peer dependencies:
npm i @ng-dynamic-forms/ui-material -S
1. Clone the Git repository:
git clone https://github.com/udos86/ng-dynamic-forms.git
cd ng-dynamic-forms
2. Install the dependencies:
npm i
3. Build the library:
npm run build:lib
4. Run the application:
ng serve
1. Import the UI module:
import { DynamicFormsMaterialUIModule } from "@ng-dynamic-forms/ui-material";
@NgModule({
imports: [
ReactiveFormsModule,
DynamicFormsMaterialUIModule
]
})
export class AppModule {}
2. Define your form model:
import {
DynamicFormModel,
DynamicCheckboxModel,
DynamicInputModel,
DynamicRadioGroupModel
} from "@ng-dynamic-forms/core";
export const MY_FORM_MODEL: DynamicFormModel = [
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "sampleInput",
label: "Sample Input",
maxLength: 42,
placeholder: "Sample input"
}),
new DynamicRadioGroupModel<string>({
id: "sampleRadioGroup",
label: "Sample Radio Group",
options: [
{label: "Option 1", value: "option-1"},
{label: "Option 2", value: "option-2"},
{label: "Option 3", value: "option-3"}
],
value: "option-3"
}),
new DynamicCheckboxModel({
id: "sampleCheckbox",
label: "I do agree"
})
];
3. Create a
FormGroup via
DynamicFormService:
import { MY_FORM_MODEL } from "./my-dynamic-form.model";
import { DynamicFormModel, DynamicFormService } from "@ng-dynamic-forms/core";
export class MyDynamicFormComponent {
formModel: DynamicFormModel = MY_FORM_MODEL;
formGroup = this.formService.createFormGroup(this.formModel);
constructor(private formService: DynamicFormService) {}
}
4. Add a
DynamicFormComponent to your template and bind its
[group] and
[model] property:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel"></dynamic-material-form>
</form>
NG Dynamic Forms is built to provide solid yet unobtrusive support for a variety of common UI libraries:
You can instantly plug in your favorite form controls by installing the appropriate package and its peer dependencies:
npm i @ng-dynamic-forms/ui-<library-name> -S
Now just import the UI module:
@NgModule({
imports: [
ReactiveFormsModule,
DynamicFormsMaterialUIModule
]
})
export class AppModule {}
For creating the form markup all UI modules come with a
DynamicFormComponent that can easily be added to
your component template:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel"></dynamic-material-form>
</form>
Alternatively you can directly make use of a specific
DynamicFormControlComponent to gain more control over rendering:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form-control *ngFor="let controlModel of formModel"
[group]="formGroup"
[model]="controlModel"></dynamic-material-form-control>
</form>
Due to technical restrictions or external dependencies still being in development the support of major form controls varies among UI packages. See the following compatibility table:
|ui-basic
|ui-ngx-bootstrap
|ui-foundation
|ui-ionic
|ui-kendo
|ui-material
|ui-ng-bootstrap
|ui-primeng
|Checkbox
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Checkbox Group
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Colorpicker
|****
|✗
|****
|****
|****
|****
|****
|✓
|Datepicker
|*
|✓
|*
|✓
|✓
|*
|✓
|✓
|Editor
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✓
|File Upload
|**
|**
|**
|✗
|✓
|**
|**
|**
|Input
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Radio Group
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Rating
|✗
|✓
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✗
|✓
|Select
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Slider
|***
|***
|***
|✓
|✓
|✓
|***
|✓
|Switch
|✗
|✗
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✗
|✓
|Textarea
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Timepicker
|*
|✓
|*
|✓
|✓
|*
|✓
|✓
*) datetime controls can be achieved using a
DynamicInputModel with
inputType: "date" or
inputType: "time"
**) file upload controls can be achieved using a
DynamicInputModel with
inputType: "file"
***) slider controls can be achieved using a
DynamicInputModel with
inputType: "range"
****) color picker controls can be achieved using a
DynamicInputModel with
inputType: "color"
In order to improve clarity it's often considered good practice to group forms into several logical
fieldset sections.
Thus NG Dynamic Forms supports nesting of form groups out of the box!
1. Declare a
DynamicFormGroupModel within your form model and add it's models to the
group array:
export const MY_FORM_MODEL: DynamicFormModel = [
new DynamicFormGroupModel({
id: "fullName",
legend: "Name",
group: [
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "firstName",
label: "First Name"
}),
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "lastName",
label: "Last Name"
})
]
}),
new DynamicFormGroupModel({
id: "address",
legend: "Address",
group: [
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "street",
label: "street"
}),
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "zipCode",
label: "Zip Code"
})
]
})
];
2. Create a
FormGroup and add a
DynamicFormComponent:
formGroup = this.formService.createFormGroup(this.formModel);
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel"></dynamic-material-form>
</form>
3. To manipulate an existing
DynamicFormGroupModel you can simply use
DynamicFormService:
addFormGroupControl(...)
insertFormGroupControl(...)
moveFormGroupControl(...)
removeFormGroupControl(...)
Sometimes forms need to allow the user to dynamically add multiple items of the same kind to it, e.g. addresses, products and so on.
Particularly for this reason Angular provides so called Form Arrays.
Fortunately, NG Dynamic Forms is capable of managing such nested form structures!
1. Add a
DynamicFormArrayModel to your form model:
export const MY_FORM_MODEL: DynamicFormModel = [
new DynamicFormArrayModel({
id: "myFormArray"
})
];
2. Add the
groupFactory property to the
DynamicFormArrayModel and assign a function to it which returns
the structure of a single form array item:
new DynamicFormArrayModel({
id: "myFormArray",
initialCount: 5,
groupFactory: () => {
return [
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "myInput",
label: "My Input"
})
];
}
})
3. Create a
FormGroup via
DynamicFormService and bind it to your component template:
this.formGroup = this.formService.createFormGroup(this.formModel);
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel"></dynamic-material-form>
<button type="button" (click)="addItem()">Add item</button>
<button type="button" (click)="clear()">Remove all items</button>
</form>
4. You can now easily modify your form array with
DynamicFormService:
ngOnInit() {
this.formArrayModel = this.formService.findModelById<DynamicFormArrayModel>("myFormArray", this.formModel);
this.formArrayControl = this.formService.findControlByModel<FormArray>(this.formArrayModel, this.formGroup);
}
addItem() {
this.formService.addFormArrayGroup(this.formArrayControl, this.formArrayModel);
this.formService.detectChanges();
}
clear() {
this.formService.clearFormArray(this.formArrayControl, this.formArrayModel);
this.formService.detectChanges();
}
Never forget to trigger change detection via
detectChanges when updating a form at runtime!
Alright, works like a charm!
But what if we want to append an additional remove
<button> for each array group?
Particularly for this case you can add a
<ng-template> and declare some custom content that is rendered equally for all form array groups:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel">
<ng-template modelId="myFormArray">
<button type="button" (click)="onClick()">Label</button>
</ng-template>
</dynamic-material-form>
</form>
Whenever a
<ng-template> is applied to a
DynamicFormArrayModel,
NgTemplateOutletContext is internally bound to
the associated
DynamicFormArrayGroupModel.
That means you can access the group object and it's properties by either declaring a local default template variable or individual local template variables.
see chapter on Custom Templates
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel">
<ng-template modelId="myFormArray" let-group let-index="index" let-context="context">
<button type="button" (click)="removeItem(context, index)">Remove Item</button>
<button type="button" (click)="insertItem(group.context, group.index + 1)">Add Item</button>
</ng-template>
</dynamic-material-form>
</form>
This is extremely useful when you'd like to implement a remove or insert function:
removeItem(context: DynamicFormArrayModel, index: number) {
this.formService.removeFormArrayGroup(index, this.formArrayControl, context);
this.formService.detectChanges();
}
insertItem(context: DynamicFormArrayModel, index: number) {
this.formService.insertFormArrayGroup(index, this.formArrayControl, context);
this.formService.detectChanges();
}
Using
DynamicFormService again, you can even change the order of the groups in a form array dynamically:
this.formService.moveFormArrayGroup(index, -1, this.formArrayControl, context);
this.formService.detectChanges();
When using a NG Dynamic Forms UI package, e.g.
ui-bootstrap, all essential form classes of the underlying CSS library
(like
form-group or
form-control) are automatically put in place for you in the template of the corresponding
DynamicFormControlComponent.
Apart from that, NG Dynamic Forms does not make any further presumptions about optional CSS classes and leaves advanced layouting all up to you. That's solid yet unobtrusive.
So let's say we want to implement a beautifully aligned Bootstrap horizonal form...
At first we have to append the mandatory Bootstrap CSS class
form-horizontal to the
<form> element in our template:
<form class="form-horizontal" [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-bootstrap-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel"></dynamic-bootstrap-form>
</form>
Now we need to position the
<label> and the
form-control using the Bootstrap grid system.
But since all the template logic for the form controls is capsuled in the component scope we cannot directly attach those necessary CSS classes to markup.
Don't worry!
Arbitrary CSS classes can be provided for any form control by binding a
DynamicFormLayout to a
DynamicFormControlComponent.
A
DynamicFormLayout is a simple object literal that associates a CSS class configuration object with a model id.
By differentiating between
element and
grid context NG Dynamic Forms can automatically apply the
CSS class strings in the component template based on position identifiers:
export const MY_FORM_LAYOUT = {
"myFormControlModelId": {
element: {
label: "control-label"
},
grid: {
control: "col-sm-9",
label: "col-sm-3"
}
},
"myOtherFormControlModelId": {
element: {
label: "control-label"
},
grid: {
control: "col-sm-9",
label: "col-sm-3"
}
}
};
To reference this
DynamicFormLayout we now just create another component class member:
import { MY_FORM_LAYOUT } from "./my-dynamic-form.layout";
export class MyDynamicFormComponent implements OnInit {
formModel: DynamicFormModel = MY_FORM_MODEL;
formLayout: DynamicFormLayout = MY_FORM_LAYOUT;
formGroup = this.formService.createFormGroup(this.formModel);
constructor(private formService: DynamicFormService) {}
}
Finally we pass the form layout to our
DynamicFormComponent via input binding:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-bootstrap-form [group]="formGroup"
[layout]="formLayout"
[model]="formModel"></dynamic-bootstrap-form>
</form>
Using this approach we are able to strictly decouple layout information from pure form models.
No matter which UI library you're using, usually there is a set of basic properties that apply universally to a certain type of form control.
So, when picking e.g. a slider component, you'll always find an
@Input() to control its minimum / maximum value and its orientation.
Whenever that's the case NG Dynamic Forms directly provides an abstract configuration property on the corresponding
DynamicFormControlModel:
new DynamicSliderModel({
id: "mySlider",
min: 0,
max: 10,
vertical: true
})
Furthermore, very often there are additional component features that are totally library-specific.
So, when using e.g. Material there is a unique
@Input() for inverting a slider component.
NG Dynamic Forms gives you the freedom to utilize such an individual parameter, as well.
All you need to do is to put it in the
additional configuration object of your
DynamicFormValueControlModel:
new DynamicSliderModel({
id: "mySlider",
min: 0,
max: 10,
vertical: true
additional: {
invert: true
}
})
When developing forms it's often useful to keep track of certain events that occur on a specific form control.
With NG Dynamic Forms you can directly listen to the three most common events,
blur,
change and
focus, both on
DynamicFormControlComponent and
DynamicFormComponent:
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup"
[model]="formModel"
(blur)="onBlur($event)"
(change)="onChange($event)"
(focus)="onFocus($event)"></dynamic-material-form>
<form [formGroup]="myFormGroup">
<dynamic-material-form-control *ngFor="let controlModel of myFormModel"
[group]="myFormGroup"
[model]="controlModel"
(blur)="onBlur($event)"
(change)="onChange($event)"
(focus)="onFocus($event)"></dynamic-material-form-control>
</form>
The object passed to your handler function gives you any control and model information needed for further processing.
The
$event property even grants access to the original event:
interface DynamicFormControlEvent {
$event: Event | FocusEvent | DynamicFormControlEvent | any;
context: DynamicFormArrayGroupModel | null;
control: FormControl;
group: FormGroup;
model: DynamicFormControlModel;
type: string;
}
But when using a UI library usually there are a bunch of additional events provided for certain form control components.
Of course, NG Dynamic Forms won't let you down here.
All custom UI events are pooled by an individual
@Output() utilizing the respective library prefix.
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup"
[model]="formModel"
(matEvent)="onMatEvent($event)"></dynamic-material-form>
NG Dynamic Forms entirely relies on the Angular
ReactiveFormsModule.
Therefore the
value property of a
DynamicFormValueControlModel cannot be two-way-bound via
[(ngModel)].
Also, dating back to RC.6, Angular does not allow property bindings of the
disabled attribute in reactive forms.
Yet updating either the value or status of a form control at runtime can easily be achieved.
At first we need to get a reference to its
DynamicFormControlModel representation:
const inputModel = this.formService.findModelById<DynamicInputModel>("myInput", this.formModel);
After that we just bring the convenient
value and
disabled setters of
DynamicFormValueControlModel into play and we're fine:
inputModel.value = "New Value";
inputModel.disabled = true;
The modifications immediately are reflected in the user interface. So far so good.
But what about other data? Since a
DynamicFormControlModel is bound directly to a
DOM element via Angular core mechanisms,
changing one of its properties should automatically trigger an update of the user interface as well, right?
Now BEWARE!
Due to performance reasons NG Dynamic Forms makes use of
ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush under the hood.
Therefore changing any property on a
DynamicFormControl except for
value and
disabled will not cause an automatic DOM update to occur.
Instead you always have to call
detectChanges() on
DynamicFormService after updating the model to signal that the library should manually trigger a change detection.
inputModel.label = "New Label";
this.formService.detectChanges();
To optimize this you can optionally pass a
DynamicFormComponent to
detectChanges() to narrow the number of elements that are affected by the forthcoming change detection:
@ViewChild(DynamicMaterialFormComponent, {static: true}) formComponent°!: DynamicMaterialFormComponent;
//...
this.formService.detectChanges(this.formComponent);
As already mentioned, NG Dynamic Forms gives you a lot of freedom in adjusting your form layout via CSS classes.
However there are situations where you would like to add custom markup for some of your form controls, as well.
In order to do so, just put a
<ng-template> inside your dynamic form control element and set a
modelId property to assign it to a certain control.
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel">
<ng-template modelId="myInput">
<p>Some custom markup</p>
</ng-template>
</dynamic-material-form>
</form>
Alternatively you can also apply
modelType instead of
modelId to reuse a template for several form controls of the same type:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel">
<ng-template modelType="ARRAY">
<p>Just some custom markup</p>
</ng-template>
</dynamic-material-form>
</form>
And it's getting better!
Since for every template
NgTemplateOutletContext is internally bound to the corresponding
DynamicFormControlModel you
can use local template variables to reference your models' properties:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel">
<ng-template modelId="myInput" let-id="id">
<p>Some custom markup for {{ id }}</p>
</ng-template>
</dynamic-material-form>
</form>
Still not convinced?
Some UI libraries, e.g. Kendo UI, allow detailed customizing of form controls via template directives.
And you surely don't want to miss out on such a feature, do you?
That's why NG Dynamic Forms can even master this!
All you have to do is to add a
as attribute to your template and specifiy the use of it:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-kendo-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel">
<ng-template modelId="myDropDownList" as="kendoDropDownListHeaderTemplate">
<p>My Kendo DropDown Header Template</p>
</ng-template>
</dynamic-kendo-form>
</form>
Finally you can determine whether the template is rendered before or after the actual form control by using the
align property:
<form [formGroup]="formGroup">
<dynamic-material-form [group]="formGroup" [model]="formModel">
<ng-template modelId="myInput" align="START">
<p>Some custom markup</p>
</ng-template>
</dynamic-material-form>
</form>
Adding built-in Angular validators to any
DynamicFormControlModel is plain and simple!
Just reference a function from
Validators class by it's name in the
validators or
asyncValidators configuration object:
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "myInput",
label: "My Input",
validators: {
required: null,
minLength: 3
}
})
So far so good!
But what if you'd like to introduce some custom validator as well?
export function myCustomValidator(control: AbstractControl): ValidationErrors | null {
const hasError = control.value ? (control.value as string).startsWith("abc") : false;
return hasError ? {myCustomValidator: true} : null;
}
Just provide your validator functions via default
NG_VALIDATORS or
NG_ASYNC_VALIDATORS token:
@NgModule({
// ...
providers: [
{provide: NG_VALIDATORS, useValue: myCustomValidator, multi: true}
]
})
Note: thoughtram.io - Custom Validators in Angular 2
You're now ready to apply your custom validator to your model:
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "myInput",
label: "My Input",
validators: {
myCustomValidator: null
}
})
But beware! There's a catch!
Internally NG Dynamic Forms resolves a provided validator by it's function name.
Though when uglifying code for production this information is irretrievably lost.
To save you from this issue NG Dynamic Forms comes up with a special
InjectionToken<Map<string, Validator | ValidatorFactory>> named
DYNAMIC_VALIDATORS to which you should additionally provide any custom validator function:
providers: [
{
provide: NG_VALIDATORS,
useValue: myCustomValidator,
multi: true
},
{
provide: DYNAMIC_VALIDATORS,
useValue: new Map<string, Validator | ValidatorFactory>([
["myCustomValidator", myCustomValidator]
])
}
]
You can also have multiple validators on the same input bu providing multiple key|value pairs in the useValue:
providers: [
{
provide: NG_VALIDATORS,
useValue: myCustomValidator,
multi: true
},
{
provide: NG_VALIDATORS,
useValue: myOtherCustomValidator,
multi: true
},
{
provide: DYNAMIC_VALIDATORS,
useValue: new Map<string, Validator | ValidatorFactory>([
["myCustomValidator", myCustomValidator],
["myOtherCustomValidator", myOtherCustomValidator]
])
}
]
Another suitable solution for most situations would be to make use of the alternate validator notation:
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "myInput",
label: "My Input",
validators: {
myCustomValidator: {
name: myCustomValidator.name,
args: null
}
}
})
Starting with version 6 NG Dynamic Forms allows you to easily plugin in your own custom form controls.
Beforehand follow the standard procedure to build your custom Angular form control:
import { Component, forwardRef } from '@angular/core';
import { ControlValueAccessor, NG_VALUE_ACCESSOR } from "@angular/forms";
@Component({
selector: 'my-custom-form-control',
templateUrl: './my-custom-form-control.component.html',
providers: [
{
provide: NG_VALUE_ACCESSOR,
useExisting: forwardRef(() => MyCustomFormControlComponent),
multi: true
}
]
})
export class MyCustomFormControlComponent implements ControlValueAccessor {
//...
}
Now create a new
DynamicFormControlComponent:
import { ChangeDetectionStrategy, Component, EventEmitter, Input, Output, ViewChild } from "@angular/core";
import { FormGroup } from "@angular/forms";
import {
DynamicFormControlComponent,
DynamicFormControlCustomEvent,
DynamicFormLayout,
DynamicFormLayoutService,
DynamicFormValidationService,
} from "@ng-dynamic-forms/core";
import { MyCustomFormControlComponent } from "...";
@Component({
selector: "my-dynamic-custom-form-control",
templateUrl: "./my-dynamic-custom-form-control.component.html",
changeDetection: ChangeDetectionStrategy.OnPush
})
export class MyDynamicCustomFormControlComponent extends DynamicFormControlComponent {
@Input() group!: FormGroup;
@Input() layout?: DynamicFormLayout;
@Input() model!: /* corresponding DynamicFormControlModel */;
@Output() blur: EventEmitter<any> = new EventEmitter();
@Output() change: EventEmitter<any> = new EventEmitter();
@Output() customEvent: EventEmitter<DynamicFormControlCustomEvent> = new EventEmitter();
@Output() focus: EventEmitter<any> = new EventEmitter();
@ViewChild(MyCustomFormControlComponent) myCustomFormControlComponent!: MyCustomFormControlComponent;
constructor(protected layoutService: DynamicFormLayoutService,
protected validationService: DynamicFormValidationService) {
super(layoutService, validationService);
}
}
Next embed your custom form control into the component template:
<ng-container [formGroup]="group">
<my-custom-form-control [formControlName]="model.id"
[name]="model.name"
[ngClass]="[getClass('element', 'control'), getClass('grid', 'control')]"
(blur)="onBlur($event)"
(change)="onChange($event)"
(focus)="onFocus($event)"></my-custom-form-control>
</ng-container>
Then add your newly implemented
DynamicFormControl to
entryComponents in your app module:
entryComponents: [MyDynamicCustomFormControlComponent]
Finally provide
DYNAMIC_FORM_CONTROL_MAP_FN to overwrite the default mapping of a concrete
DynamicFormControlModel to its corresponding
DynamicFormControlComponent;
providers: [
{
provide: DYNAMIC_FORM_CONTROL_MAP_FN,
useValue: (model: DynamicFormControlModel): Type<DynamicFormControl> | null => {
switch (model.type) {
case /* corresponding DynamicFormControlModel */:
return MyDynamicCustomFormControlComponent;
}
}
}
]
Delivering meaningful validation information to the user is an essential part of good form design.
Yet HTML5 already comes up with some native functionality you very likely want to use Angular mechanisms to gain much more control over validation logic and it's corresponding message output.
Avoiding a library too opinionated in the beginning, NG Dynamic Forms has originally been developed without any kind of obtrusive validation message system in mind.
However, due to its very common use case, model-based error messaging has eventually become an optional built-in feature.
Just add an
errorMessages object to any
DynamicFormControlModel and assign error message templates based on
Validators names:
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "myInput",
label: "My Input",
validators: {
required: null
},
errorMessages: {
required: "{{ label }} is required."
}
})
Note: Error message templates allow the following placeholders:
{{ propertyName }} where
propertyName is a property of the model, for example
{{ label }}.
{{ validator.propertyName }} where
propertyName is a property of the object returned by validation function, for example
{{ validator.requiredPattern }} in case of pattern validator.
Error messaging is automatically enabled whenever
errorMessages are declared on a
DynamicFormControlModel.
By default error messages are shown whenever the corresponding form control is invalid and blurred at the same time and has already been touched.
Since the condition for displaying error messages often is a subject to individual user experience preferences you can customize this by
providing a so called
DynamicErrorMessagesMatcher via the
DYNAMIC_ERROR_MESSAGES_MATCHER injection token:
export const MY_CUSTOM_ERROR_MESSAGES_MATCHER =
(control: AbstractControl, model: DynamicFormControlModel, hasFocus: boolean) => {
return //...
};
// ...
providers: [
{
provide: DYNAMIC_ERROR_MESSAGES_MATCHER,
useValue: myCustomErrorMessagesMatcher
},
]
By default the
DEFAULT_ERROR_STATE_MATCHER is active:
export const DEFAULT_ERROR_STATE_MATCHER: DynamicErrorMessagesMatcher =
(control: AbstractControl, model: DynamicFormControlModel, hasFocus: boolean) => {
return control.touched && !hasFocus;
};
Please note here that NG Dynamic Forms always assumes both the control being invalid and error messages being defined on the model as a fixed precondition.
In many forms the state of a certain form control directly depends on the
value or
status of some other form control.
Implementing such a connection manually would be time-consuming and only lead to undesired boilerplate code.
NG Dynamic Forms enables you to declaratively add form control relations by using so called
DynamicFormControlMatchers.
A matcher defines the action that should take place for a predefined
match when a
value or
state change has occured on the related form control.
export interface DynamicFormControlMatcher {
match: string;
opposingMatch: string | null;
onChange(hasMatch: boolean, model: DynamicFormControlModel, control: FormControl, injector: Injector): void;
}
At the moment there are the following default matchers available:
DisabledMatcher
HiddenMatcher
RequiredMatcher
NOTE: Always make sure that you're providing every
DynamicFormControlMatcher in your
app.module:
providers: [
// ...
DISABLED_MATCHER,
REQUIRED_MATCHER
]
That way you're also totally free to implement your own custom matcher:
export const MyCustomMatcher: DynamicFormControlMatcher = {
match: MATCH_CUSTOM,
opposingMatch: MATCH_CUSTOM_OPPOSITE,
onChange(hasMatch: boolean, model: DynamicFormControlModel): void {
if (hasMatch) {
console.log("It's a match");
}
}
};
export const MY_CUSTOM_MATCHER: ValueProvider = {
provide: DYNAMIC_MATCHERS,
useValue: MyCustomMatcher,
multi: true
};
So let's pretend we need to have our textarea
myTextArea disabled as soon as the third option of our select menu
mySelect is chosen.
Just add a
relations property to your
DynamicFormControlModel, then declare a
DynamicFormControlRelation by setting a
match for a certain
DynamicFormControlCondition:
new DynamicTextAreaModel(
{
id: "myTextArea",
label: "My Textarea",
relations: [
{
match: MATCH_DISABLED,
when: [{ id: "mySelect", value: "option-3" }]
}
]
}
That's it - the library will automatically add all the pieces together under the hood.
But what if
myTextArea should depend on another control
myRadioGroup as well?
Luckily there's support for multi-related form controls, too.
Just add a second
DynamicFormControlCondition entry and (optionally) define how all conditions should logically be connected via
operator:
new DynamicTextAreaModel(
{
id: "myTextArea",
label: "My Textarea",
relations: [
{
match: MATCH_DISABLED,
operator: AND_OPERATOR,
when: [
{ id: "mySelect", value: "option-3" },
{ id: "myRadioGroup", value: "option-4" }
]
}
]
}
)
Sooner or later you likely want to persist your dynamic form model in order to restore it at some point in the future.
That's why all
DynamicFormControlModels have been prepared to properly export to JSON:
storeForm() {
const json = JSON.stringify(this.formModel);
// ...store JSON in localStorage or transfer to server
}
In order to recreate a form from JSON just make use of the corresponding function provided by
DynamicFormService:
restoreForm() {
let json: string;
// ...load JSON from localStorage or server
this.formModel = this.formService.fromJSON(json);
}
By default NG Dynamic Forms embraces prototypical inheritance and forces you to use constructor functions when modelling a form.
Depending on your general set-up or individual preferences sometimes it's more suitable to provide a form model in plain JSON, though.
Fortunately, this is perfectly fine and supported, as well.
To specify a single JSON form control model just assign the mandatory
type property:
[
{
"type": "INPUT",
"id": "sampleInput",
"label": "Sample Input",
"maxLength": 42,
"placeholder": "Sample input"
},
{
"type": "RADIO_GROUP",
"id": "sampleRadioGroup",
"label": "Sample Radio Group",
"options": [
{"label": "Option 1", "value": "option-1"},
{"label": "Option 2", "value": "option-2"},
{"label": "Option 3", "value": "option-3"}
],
"value": "option-3"
},
{
"type": "CHECKBOX",
"id": "sampleCheckbox",
"label": "I do agree"
}
]
After having asynchronously loaded the JSON form model into your application don't forget to transform it via
fromJSON() before creating a
FormGroup.
ngOnInit() {
this.http.get<object[]>('./app/my-dynamic-form.model.json').subscribe(formModelJson => {
this.formModel = this.formService.fromJSON(formModelJson);
this.formGroup = this.formService.createFormGroup(this.formModel);
});
}
Whenever an
<input> element needs to be filled in a predefined format, text masks can make a nice form enhancement.
Since Angular does not deliver an appropriate feature by default, NG Dynamic Forms integrates ngx-mask.
That's why some UI packages demand one additional peer dependency to be installed:
npm install ngx-mask --save
You're now capable of adding a
mask property to any
DynamicInputModel according to Text Mask docs:
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "maskedInput",
label: "Masked Input",
mask: "00/00/0000",
})
Furthermore, you can add additional configuration via
maskConfig according to the ngx-mask
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "maskedInput",
label: "Masked Input",
mask: "00/00/0000",
maskConfig: {
showMaskTyped: true
},
})
Note: Angular does not support adding multiple custom value accessors to the same input element. Thus, this feature is not available to libraries like Material that already do apply a custom value accessor by default. In cases like Prime NG where a component library natively provides some text mask mechanism, NG Dynamic Forms maps the mask configuration to the built-in api.
Adding automatic input completion can be key factor to good user experience (especially on mobile devices) and should always be considered when designing forms.
That's why NG Dynamic Forms keeps you covered here, as well!
Following HTML5 standard behavior, the
autocomplete attribute is always bound to
on for any
DynamicFormTextInputControl form element by default.
Nevertheless you can completely disable this feature by explicitly setting the corresponding model property to
off:
import { AUTOCOMPLETE_OFF } from "@ng-dynamic-forms/core";
const model = new DynamicInputModel({
id: "myInput",
label: "My Input",
autoComplete: AUTOCOMPLETE_OFF
});
Further on NG Dynamic Forms embraces the brand new HTML5
autofill detail tokens by providing
AUTOFILL_<TOKEN_NAME|FIELD_NAME> string constants and
AutoFillUtils to help you putting together a valid expression:
Note: Jason Grigsby - Autofill: What web devs should know, but don’t
import {
AutoFillUtils,
AUTOFILL_TOKEN_BILLING,
AUTOFILL_FIELD_NAME,
AUTOCOMPLETE_ON
} from "@ng-dynamic-forms/core";
export class MySample {
constructor() {
const expression = `${AUTOFILL_TOKEN_BILLING} ${AUTOFILL_FIELD_NAME}`;
const model = new DynamicInputModel({
id: "myInput",
label: "My Input",
autoComplete: AutoFillUtils.validate(expression) ? expression : AUTOCOMPLETE_ON
});
}
}
Besides you can make user input more comfortable, providing HTML5 datalists
by setting the
list property of
DynamicInputControlModel:
new DynamicInputModel({
id: "myInput",
label: "My Input",
list: ["Alabama", "Alaska", "Arizona", "Arkansas"]
})
Why should I use NG Dynamic Forms?
Your Angular forms will become highly maintainable as you don't have to care about keeping template markup and program code in sync ever again.
When should I use NG Dynamic Forms?
Whenever your Angular application is driven by multiple complex forms.
When should I not use NG Dynamic Forms?
Whenever your Angular application has to display very simple forms only or extremely individual form UI.
Are there any downsides to using NG Dynamic Forms?
Certain limitations exist regarding extremely individual form layouts.
Does NG Dynamic Forms support custom form controls?
Yes, it does.
Are there any other dynamic forms libraries for Angular?
Yes, namely ng-formly, ngx-forms and angular-formio.
How can I support this project besides contributing issues or code?
Star the repository.